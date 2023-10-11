'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 14 best security camera deals for October Prime Day
If you're looking for security cameras for your home, you'll find a lot of luck finding the best deals during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day sale. Amazon's big sale started today, and we found some of the best home security camera deals that are live right now.
From indoor and outdoor cameras to wired and wireless cameras, Amazon has a lengthy catalog of security cameras. If you need help determining which camera is the best for your home, we rounded up the best home security camera deals Amazon has to offer ahead during its Prime Big Deals Day sale.
Best early October Prime Day security camera deals
- Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In HD for $120 (save $60)
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera for $140 (save $60)
- Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera for $30 (save $30)
- Google Nest Cam with Floodlight for $200 (save $80)
- Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $60 (save $40)
- Current price: $40
- Original price: $65
The Blink Mini indoor security cameras allow you to see, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home, thanks to the Blink Mini's two-way audio feature. Blink Mini is compatible with Alexa, meaning you can arm and disarm your home with just your voice. Grab the Blink Mini 2-pack bundle now for $40.
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $170
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is an upgraded Ring doorbell equipped with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and built-in Alexa greetings. You can pair the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with your Alexa-enabled devices to further keep an eye on your home.
- Current price: $129
- Original price: $350
The Arlo Essential Spotlight cameras have enhanced night vision and 1080p video quality and are 100% wireless. The cameras are weather-resistant and can connect to your Alexa-enabled devices for a seamless home security setup. Grab a three-pack of these cameras now and save $221.
- Current price: $90
- Original price: $180
The Blink Outdoor camera is a wireless, battery-powered security camera system that can withstand all weather conditions. You can connect your cameras to the Blink app to see, hear, and speak to anyone outside your home. These cameras are famed for their easy setup, as they don't require any professional installation. Snag a 2-pack of these cameras and save $90.
- Current price: $20
- Original price: $30
The Wyze Cam OG is a versatile security camera that can be used inside or outside your home. You can receive automatic alerts when the Wyze Cam detects motion, and a 40 lumens built-in spotlight aims to deter intruders. Grab this timeless security cam for $20 right now.
More early October Prime Day security camera deals
When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2023?
Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event is happening on October 10 and 11.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT, and we'll be covering new deals as they become available.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
