Home Home & Office

Track your body's temperature fluctuations over time with these smart thermometers

Smart thermometers still tell you your body's temperature, except they can do so with touchless infrared technology, sync your temperature changes to an app, and even provide color indicators to understand your health.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

The pandemic brought us a touchless world, which also extends to thermometers. Gone are the traditional thermometers under the tongue when you are sick because now there are contactless thermometers that use advanced infrared sensing to take your temperature.

Smart thermometers take the guessing game out of taking your temperature, offering accompanying apps that help you track your vitals and improve your health over time.

When not just any thermometer will do, these are the best thermometers for your family.

Also: The 5 best thermometers: Take accurate temps at home

Kinsa Quick Scan Smart Thermometer

Best smart thermometer overall
Person holding a blue thermometer in one hand and a smartphone in the other hand
Image: Kinsa
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Free app
  • Touchless reading
  • Super fast readings
cons
  • Requires batteries
  • Some users find setup tricky
More Details

Specs: Reading method: Contactless forehead | Response time: 1 second | App: Kinsa App | Power: 2 AAA batteries

The Kinsa Quick Scan Smart Thermometer is a battery-operated, FDA-approved smart thermometer with a touchless design that delivers instant readings at the click of just a button. Because it is touchless, it is easy to share amongst the entire family. When you use the Kinsa app, you can create individual profiles with medication reminders and illness history for a comprehensive snapshot of each person's overall health. The app easily helps you track symptoms and temperatures. It also creates timelines so you know how long you have been sick and when to seek professional care based on your symptoms and age. The integrated HealthWeather map uses data from over 2 million Kinsa smart thermometers, so you always know what is going on in your area. 

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at CVS

Braun ThermoScan 7

Best ear smart thermometer
Person holding a smart thermometer up to a child's ear
Image: Braun
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Helpful color indicators
  • Easy to use
  • Memory recall feature
cons
  • No touchless temperatures
  • Users report limited life
More Details

Specs: Reading method: Ear | Response time: 1 second | App: Braun Family Care app | Power: 2 AA batteries

The Braun ThermoScan 7 is an ear thermometer that could not be easier to use. It incorporates infrared technology to deliver your temperature in just seconds. Its accuracy comes from its exclusive ExactTemp system that relies upon a light and beep to confirm that the thermometer is properly positioned. The ThermoScan 7 uses your age to deliver specialized guidance with a color-coded display for easy reference. Once your temperature is ready, a helpful chart assists you in deciphering your results. It is versatile enough to work for both children and adults and even babies. 

View now at WalmartView now at AmazonView now at Target

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer PT3

Best budget smart thermometer
Person holding up a white thermometer to a sleeping child's forehead
Image: iHealth
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Contactless design
  • Simple use
  • Backlight
cons
  • User error common
  • Vibration too light for some users
More Details

Specs: Reading method: Contactless forehead | Response time: 1 second | App: iHealth MyVitals, iHealth Gluco-Smart | Power: 2 AAA batteries

The iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer PT3 is another contactless thermometer that relies upon infrared forehead readings. It takes just a second to take and report your temperature, using special technology like a built-in distance sensor and environmental sensor to reduce inaccuracies and deliver more reliable results. It is able to collect more than 100 data points per second while measuring your forehead's IR energy to calculate your temperature. When the reading is ready, a slight vibration alerts you to check the LED-backlit display. 

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at The Home Depot

VAVA Smart Baby Thermometer

Best smart thermometer for babies
A white oval device displaying a temperature with a white thermometer next to it
Image: VAVA
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Long battery life
  • 24-hour monitoring
  • Travel pouch included
cons
  • Some inaccuracies with younger infants
  • May require additional readings
More Details

Specs: Reading method: Body patch | Response time: Instant  | Power: 1 lithium polymer battery

The VAVA Smart Baby Thermometer is specifically designed to help you monitor your baby's fever. 

It works for you around the clock, instantly notifying you if your child has a fever. It means fewer wakeups for sleep-deprived parents, something that is sure to be appreciated in households with newborns. You have the option to preset a certain number in advance, or you can rely upon the built-in alerts to keep you in the know. You will be immediately notified if your child's temperature is above 100℉ so you can instantly take action. The 24-hour battery life is an extra reassurance, and use could not be simpler with an FDA-approved soft silicone patch that goes right onto your baby's armpit for constant monitoring.

View now at AmazonView now at Bed Bath & BeyondView now at New Egg

Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer

Best temporal smart thermometer
Person holding a white thermometer in one hand and a smartphone in the other hand
Image: Withings
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Super-fast
  • Contactless design
  • FSA-eligible
cons
  • Pricey
  • Set up can be lengthy
More Details

Specs: Reading method: Forehead | App: Thermo app | Power: 2 AAA batteries

The Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer is FDA-cleared to work as a no-touch forehead thermometer. A battery-powered option, it employs 16 different infrared sensors to better guarantee accuracy. It can take your temperature instantly, using a color-coded fever indicator to measure your temperature without any need for contact. When you download the Thermo app, you can store measurement data for future reference and receive helpful health advice. Up to eight users can create profiles to access their past temperatures, but an unlimited number of users are available under guest mode. The Thermo is also available without a prescription when you use your flexible spending account (FSA).

View now at AmazonView now at Apple

What is the best smart thermometer?

Our pick for the best smart thermometer is the Kinsa Quick Scan Smart Thermometer. With an FDA-approved design, it is simple to use, thanks to instant touchless readings. The app is an extra convenience, allowing you to save your family's information with medical providers.

To see how it stacks up against other smart thermometers, here is an overview of our best picks.  

Best smart thermometer

Cost

Type

Result time

Kinsa Quick Scan Smart Thermometer

$39.49

Contactless forehead

1 second

Braun ThermoScan 7

$54.88

Ear

1 second

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer PT3

$19.99

Contactless forehead

1 second

VAVA Smart Baby Thermometer

$51.98

Body patch

Instant

Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer

$77.09

Contactless forehead

1 second

Which is the right smart thermometer for you?

To help you find the best smart thermometer, here are our expert recommendations to help. 

Choose this smart thermometer...

If you want...

Kinsa Quick Scan Smart Thermometer

A reliable, easy-to-use thermometer

Braun ThermoScan 7

A smart thermometer made specifically for your ears

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer PT3

A no-touch option 

VAVA Smart Baby Thermometer

A smart thermometer made especially for your baby

Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer

To use your forehead to take your temperature 

How did we choose these smart thermometers?

When choosing the best smart thermometers, we considered several factors, including these:

  • Type: We chose options that are both touch-based and touchless to help ensure the right smart thermometer for everyone.

  • User: We consider smart thermometers that are suitable for a number of users, from babies to adults. 

  • Time: It is important to find smart thermometers that offer quick readings so there is not an enormous delay in getting your results. The best smart thermometers offer results within about a second. 

  • Price: Cost is always a factor, so we look for budget-friendly smart thermometers that won't break the bank.

What is a smart thermometer?

A smart thermometer is similar to a normal thermometer, working to collect and report your data. However, a smart thermometer is different in that it is able to store your data and even create separate profiles to accommodate multiple users. 

What are the different types of thermometers?

There are several types of smart thermometers that you may find. 

  • Oral: You put this thermometer in your mouth to take your temperature.

  • Temporal: This uses your forehead to take a reading.

  • Tympanic: These readings are taken from your ear.

  • Rectal: These are taken from the anus and are considered the most reliable because they check internal body temperatures but are rarely used for anyone except babies.  

  • Axillary: These thermometers use the armpit to take your temperature.

  • Touchless: These use infrared technology to skip touch altogether and offer a contactless reading. 

Are there alternative smart thermometers worth considering?

While searching for the best smart thermometers, we also found these options that may be worth your consideration. 

