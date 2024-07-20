X
Bluetti is offering fantastic deals on its power stations – but time is running out!

There's never been a better time to invest in a Bluetti power station. Save hundreds of dollars on select models in the post-Amazon Prime Day deals, but hurry - these offers will end soon!
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Senior Contributing Editor
BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A
Bluetti AC200L
Bluetti AC70
Bluetti AC180
BLUETTI Solar Generator AC180 with 200W Solar Panel
Bluetti Portable Power Station AC300 & B300
Are you in the market for a power station suitable for camping, off-grid adventures, or as a dependable backup during power outages or other emergencies? Whether you're exploring the great outdoors or preparing for unexpected situations, the right power station can make all the difference, ensuring you have a reliable source of energy wherever you go!

Also: The best Prime Day deals still live

But power stations are expensive, however I have good news for you. Right now, top power station brand Bluetti is having a sale on Amazon, slashing prices of some of its most popular power stations.

There are a total of six power stations and one power station and solar panel bundles currently being discounted.  

Bluetti EB3A

BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A
  • Current price: $198 (with Amazon Prime membership)
  • Original price: $299
  • Capacity: 268Wh
  • AC output: 2×120V (600W total/1,200W surge)
  • Battery: LiFePO4, 2,500+ cycles
  • Size: 10.0×7.1×7.2 in
  • Weight: 10.1 lbs
Bluetti AC200L

Bluetti AC200L
  • Current price: $1,199 (with Amazon Prime membership)
  • Original price: $1,999
  • Capacity: 2,048Wh
  • AC output: 4×120V (2,400W total)
  • Battery: LiFePO4, 3,000+ cycles
  • Size: 16.5×11.0×14.4 in
  • Weight: 61.6 lbs
Bluetti AC70

Bluetti AC70
  • Current price: $399 (with Amazon Prime membership)
  • Original price: $699
  • Capacity: 768Wh
  • AC output: 2×120V (1,000W total/2,000W surge)
  • Battery: LiFePO4, 3,000+ cycles
  • Size: 12.4×8.2×10.1 in
  • Weight: 22.5 lbs
Bluetti AC180

Bluetti AC180
  • Current price; $549 (with Amazon Prime membership)
  • Original price: $999
  • Capacity: 1,152Wh
  • AC output: 4×120V (1,800W total/2,700W surge)
  • Battery: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles
  • Size: 13.4×9.7×12.5 in
  • Weight: 35.3 lbs
Bluetti AC180 + 200W solar panel

BLUETTI Solar Generator AC180 with 200W Solar Panel
  • Current price: $749 (with Amazon Prime membership)
  • Original price: $1,598
  • Capacity: 1,152Wh
  • AC output: 4×120V (1,800W total/2,700W surge)
  • Battery: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles
  • Size: 13.4×9.7×12.5 in
  • Weight: 35.3 lbs
  • Solar panel max power: 200W
  • Solar panel technology: Monocrystalline solar cells
  • Solar panel efficiency: 23%
Bluetti Portable Power Station AC300 & B300

Bluetti Portable Power Station AC300 & B300
  • Current price: $1,999 (with Amazon Prime membership)
  • Original price: $3,179
  • Capacity: 12,288Wh
  • AC output: 7×120V (3,000W total)
  • Battery: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles
  • Size: 16.5×24.0×15.2 in
  • Weight: 127.2 lbs (combined)
When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.

