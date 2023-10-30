Buy a 1-year Costco Gold Star membership and get a free $40 gift card

Get a free $40 gift card with your new Costco membership now. StackSocial

If you're looking for ways to tighten up your budget without sacrificing the things you love, a Costco membership could be a game changer. A Costco Gold Star Membership can help you take quality and savings to a whole new level. Through December 10th, you can unlock a year of greater value with this offer that gets you a one-year Costco Gold Star membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for only $60 -- effectively cutting down the price of your membership to $20. A Costco Gold Star membership could even make an excellent gift this holiday season.

As the holiday shopping and cooking season kicks off, Costco members can find affordable household necessities, gifts, electronics, seasonal decor, and much more. There are over 500 Costco warehouses across the US, and Costco Gold Star members can also access savings and more products online.

Members can also find additional savings through Costco Services. Drop your vehicle at the Costco Tire Center to install brand-name tires on your car. And don't forget to stop by the Costco Gas Station and fill up your tank once you've finished shopping for groceries or holiday gifts.

There are also other Costco Services that connect you with service providers offering auto and home insurance, pet insurance, identity protection, and more.

If you or a loved one are scouring for affordable travel this holiday season, you could find travel deals from Costco. You might discover comprehensive resort packages, a discounted trip to Bora Bora, or reasonable cruise fare.

When you sign up for Costco Gold Star membership, you'll additionally get one free Household Card to give to one member of your household who is 18 or over. Members can learn about the season's best offerings through the Costco savings books.

To get your digital Costco gift card, you need to provide a valid email address at the time of sign up. This offer is only valid for non-members for their first year of membership, and is limited to one per household. You'll receive your gift card within two weeks of signing up.

Gift yourself or a loved one more affordable shopping this holiday season and beyond.

Pick up this One-Year Costco Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for only $60. No coupon is needed, but this offer ends December 10th at 11:59 p.m. PT.