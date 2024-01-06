'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Buy a Costco Executive Gold Star Membership and get a free $40 gift card
Setting a course for a new year is a great excuse to examine your finances and household budget. If you're like millions of Americans, you might realize that you're spending more than you need to on groceries, clothes, electronics, and home goods.
If you're looking to maximize your home or personal budget, it may be smart to get a one-year Costco Executive Gold Star Membership. Right now, one-year access is only $120, and you'll also receive a free $40 digital Costco shop card with your purchase through Jan. 7. (You can also buy a Costco Gold Star membership for $60 and get a $20 gift card now.)
A Costco Executive Gold Star Membership is the highest tier of membership, offering users more affordable one-stop shopping and other benefits like a free household card.
When you join Costco with this limited-time deal, you can find incredible value for a plethora of goods across over 500 brick-and-mortar Costco warehouses. Items you may find include produce, household goods, electronics, and much more, and you may even discover products from Kirkland Signature, Dyson, KitchenAid, and other name brands.
Another bonus of a Costco Executive Gold Star Membership is that members can earn an annual 2% reward on qualified Costco, Costco.com, and Costco Travel purchases. In addition, members can find steeper discounts on Costco Services, such as reduced prices on check printing and free roadside assistance for cars with coverage from Costco's auto insurance program.
Along with your purchase of a one-year Costco Executive Gold Star Membership, you'll additionally receive a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card. It's essentially a Costco gift card that will give you a little spending boost to get the year started.
This new year, discover incredible value and helpful services from Costco.
Get a one-year Costco Executive Gold Star Membership with a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for just $120 through Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon necessary.