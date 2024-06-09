'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Buy a Sam's Club membership for just $25 right now
A Sam's Club membership will get you discounts on groceries, clothing, electronics, and just about everything else you might need. And right now, StackSocial is offering a deal that will get you a Sam's Club membership for $25 for the year with auto-renew -- down from the usual price of $50.
Your Sam's Club membership will work at nearly 600 US Sam's Club locations. This deal is only open to new Sam's Club members in the US, or those whose membership lapsed more than six months ago. The membership will expire one year from the activation date, and will automatically renew at the full price of $50 per year after that unless you cancel it. To cancel, you can visit SamsClub.com or a club or call 1-888-746-7726.
To take advantage of this deal, you'll redeem your unique code through the link above, and then sign up for the membership. Once you purchase your code, you must redeem it within 30 days. The limit is one membership per person, but you can buy an additional membership as a gift.
I signed up for a similar deal for a Costco membership through StackSocial, and can confirm the process was easy, and I'd vouch for the deal.
Don't miss out on 50% off a Sam's Club membership right now.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to score savings and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.