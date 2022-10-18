'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Black Friday is the best part of a month away but this doesn't mean that some retailers, including Target, are already leveraging the name of the shopping event to promote deals in electronics.
One deal ZDNET has found is for an Acer 11.6" convertible Chromebook laptop. Typically, you would expect to pay $249, but Target has reduced the price to $99 for a limited time, saving you 60% based on the usual RRP.
The Acer Chromebook, now under $100, will suit you if you need a Chromebook but are looking to keep the price point as low as possible. This device operates on ChromeOS and comes with an 11.6" HD IPS touchscreen display capable of a 1366x768 resolution. When it comes to internal specifications, the Chromebook is equipped with an AMD A-Series dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD storage, and AMD Radeon R5 Graphics.
This Acer model has a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to use the device as a typical laptop, a tablet, or in a tent style. Furthermore, the Chromebook has an inbuilt microphone and camera.
While the specifications aren't the highest available on the market by a long way, this affordable Chromebook would suit students or commuters who want a lightweight, convertible device. Keep in mind, however, that you might need to check the compatibility of software before purchase if there are specific apps you will need to use.