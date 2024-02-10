Deal alert: Best Buy dropped the Shark FlexStyle to $264

Get the Shark FlexStyle for $36 off right now. Shark/ZDNET

If you're chronically online or know anyone hair-obsessed, you already know that the Dyson Airwrap is the styling tool to beat, and it has been for a while. Lucky for us, there's lots of innovation and competition -- even in the hair tech space -- and Shark is giving Dyson a run for their money with their own trendy hair styler.

The FlexStyle is Shark's iteration of an air styling hair tool, designed to multi-task and provide several styling experiences in one, with less damage to your hair. The major difference between the two? The prices. While the Dyson Airwrap retails for $600 full-price, the Shark FlexStyle retails for $300 -- still a major investment, but a bit easier to swallow.

What's more? If you've been eyeing the Shark FlexStyle, you can score it for even cheaper right now ahead of Presidents' Day 2024. Right now Best Buy is offering the FlexStyle for $264, a $36 savings off the original price tag. It's a deal that doesn't come too often and one that is better than the $20 off the hair tool being offered on Shark's own site.

The FlexStyle is available in several colors and kit options, but this deal includes the straight and wavy air styling and drying essentials. In the box you'll get the Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System, two 1.25" auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator attachment, designed for flawless curling, volumizing, smoothing, and drying.

You can additionally purchase other FlexStyle attachments to upgrade your system. Snag this hair-tastic Shark FlexStyle deal while it's still available and treat yourself or a loved one to hassle-free styling in 2024.