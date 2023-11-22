'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This $99 DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill kit is a deal you shouldn't miss
Black Friday is a great time for DIYers and tool enthusiasts to add a few new tools to the toolbox. I mean, who doesn't need a new tool or two?
And here is an amazing deal on a brilliant DeWalt 20V Max drill kit.
Also: The best Black Friday deals available right now
Now, I can't say that I'm much of a tool brand fanboy, but I've grown quite fond of DeWalt power tools. It's a brand that delivers decent tools for fair prices. I've owned several tools from its lineup, including this drill, and they've been heavily used and abused -- to the point where they have been used as a hammer more than once -- and they're all still going strong.
I love this drill, in part because it's compact and lightweight and allows me to do jobs in tight spots that might otherwise be impossible with a power tool. Big drills have their place, but a lot of the time a smaller tool does the job just fine.
The drill features a high-performance motor with a 2-speed transmission (0-450 & 1,500 rpm), this delivers up to 300 UWO (unit watts out) of power. for a wide range of applications.
The drill features a 1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck that allows it to grip tightly onto drill bits and other tools, and the ergonomic handle allows for comfort and control during prolonged usage.
This kit contains everything you need, and comes with two 20V MAX* batteries, a compact charger, and a durable storage bag to carry your drill and other tools around in.