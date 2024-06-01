'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Don't break your back while you deep clean. Use these gadgets instead
Nothing screams "fresh start" like decluttering and deep cleaning your home. As you emerge from your wintry cocoon to stretch out and enjoy the warmer weather, you may feel an itch for cleaning. It may be that warmer weather activities require different equipment or that everything is covered in pollen; either way, a deep clean never hurts.
The only problem with all that scrubbing, mopping, vacuuming, and more is how much effort and time you must dedicate to it -- and how often you must repeat the back-breaking tasks to keep your home in tip-top shape. As a self-proclaimed clean freak who looks forward to cleaning, I've mastered the art of doing it without breaking my back – and with my favorite gadgets, from my go-to robot vacuum to my electric spin scrubber, you can, too.
Also: The best robot vacuum mops of 2024: Expert tested and reviewed
A robot vacuum and mop combination is necessary for an almost effortless cleaning sessions. No one should have to declutter, clean, and disinfect everything to bust their backs vacuuming a floor -- especially when robots are up for the challenge.
The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is one of the best robot vacuum and mop combinations I have at home. All you have to do to clean your floors is add fresh water to the clean water tank and empty out the dirty water every few cleanings. The robot vacuum can empty its dustbin at the dock, so you only need to replace the dust bag in the charging station every seven weeks.
Also: I tested Roborock's most expensive robot vacuum and found 4 reasons to buy it
The top-of-the-line S8 MaxV Ultra features 10,000Pa of suction power, so it picks up dust, crumbs, and all the pet hair on my floors daily. The mop pad vibrates to scrub stuck-on dirt and grime from your floors, while the FlexiArm extends to reach corners and under appliances where the mop pad can't reach.
Also: The best Roborock vacuums of 2024: Expert tested and reviewed
If you're tired of getting on your knees to scrub the bathtub, or getting on your tip toes to scrub the shower tiles, get an extendable electric spin scrubber instead. This electric spin scrubber brush has made a bigger difference in my bathroom cleaning routine than anything else. With a USB-C charging port, you only need to charge this brush for about three hours before you use it and then enjoy 450 rpm of cleaning power for up to 90 minutes.
Also: The best robot mops for 2024: Expert tested and reviewed
This brush includes seven brush heads, a charging cable, and an extendable handle that can adjust from 12 to 54 inches long. Thanks to this electric spin brush, I don't have to constantly bend over to scrub the bathtub tile, and the separate brush heads mean I can always find the perfect one to reach corners and edges to wash away dirt and grime.
Okay, so you don't need a window-cleaning robot, but this one has made my spring cleaning so much easier this year, reaching windows that are too tall for me and cleaning both indoors and out. The Winbot W2 Omni is perfect for apartments with large windows, especially when you can't reach them fully.
I've used the Winbot W2 Omni to clean the muddy paw prints on my sunroom glass doors in one go and the foyer window that I can't reach. It sticks to windows like magic and is exceedingly effective on even the dirtiest windows, giving you crystal-clear windows with little work.
Review: I tried a window-cleaning robot and things went surprisingly well
Okay, so you don't need a window-cleaning robot, but this one has made my spring cleaning so much easier this year, reaching windows that are too tall for me and cleaning both indoors and out. The Winbot W2 Omni is perfect for apartments with large windows, especially when you can't reach them fully.
I've used the Winbot W2 Omni to clean the muddy paw prints on my sunroom glass doors in one go and the foyer window that I can't reach. It sticks to windows like magic and is exceedingly effective on even the dirtiest windows, giving you crystal-clear windows with little work.
Review: I tried a window-cleaning robot and things went surprisingly well
Okay, so you don't need a window-cleaning robot, but this one has made my spring cleaning so much easier this year, reaching windows that are too tall for me and cleaning both indoors and out. The Winbot W2 Omni is perfect for apartments with large windows, especially when you can't reach them fully.
I've used the Winbot W2 Omni to clean the muddy paw prints on my sunroom glass doors in one go and the foyer window that I can't reach. It sticks to windows like magic and is exceedingly effective on even the dirtiest windows, giving you crystal-clear windows with little work.
Review: I tried a window-cleaning robot and things went surprisingly well
Why should you trust me?
I'm a smart home tech reviewer, and I cover a lot of devices that automate cleaning tasks. Notably, not all of these devices are worth your hard-earned money, so I only recommend that the ones I've tested and discovered perform as expected or better.
For this story, I only chose the smart home cleaning devices that have become my personal favorite, especially as I navigated spring cleaning this year.
What does deep cleaning involve?
You can start decluttering to get rid of unused items, then organizing where you'd like things to go (this is where the label maker is a winner), and then deep cleaning.
Also: Everything you need for spring cleaning
When people talk about spring cleaning, they typically include cleaning your baseboards, windows and window treatments, walls that need it, removing cobwebs, vacuuming your air vents, and more. I also tack on a freshening up of the yard, clean out my garage, and reorganize my family's drawers.
How should I clean my tech devices?
Devices can be cleaned inside and out, figuratively speaking. You can declutter your device's memory by clearing its cache, backing up photos into the cloud or external storage to offload them from your phone or computer, or using apps that offer these services.
Also: 5 ways to declutter your Chrome browser - and take back control of your tab life
Most smartphones, computers, monitors, and TVs can be wiped down with an electronics cleaning spray and microfiber cloth. Check your device's manufacturing instructions before using stronger cleaners, like alcohol or disinfecting wipes.
Other cleaning tech we think you'd love
This smart air purifier combines two HEPA filters on either side with bi-polar ionization and UV light to truly clean the air in your home and kill bacteria and viruses.
This smart air purifier combines two HEPA filters on either side with bi-polar ionization and UV light to truly clean the air in your home and kill bacteria and viruses.
This smart air purifier combines two HEPA filters on either side with bi-polar ionization and UV light to truly clean the air in your home and kill bacteria and viruses.