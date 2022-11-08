/>
Black Friday Costco deals: Early-bird sales on TVs, laptops, and more

Costco doesn't disappoint when it comes to savings, and it's continuing the tradition this Black Friday. But you don't have to wait; ZDNET gathered the best deals at Costco right now.
maria-diaz
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer on
Show more (7 items)

Costco is my go-to for great quality products, bulk savings, amazing deals, and snacks - there's just so many snacks. This year has been full of ups and downs and few of us have extra money to spend, so I'm keeping an eye on the best deals the retailer is offering this Black Friday.

While other stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are putting forth their best deals for Black Friday, Costco is running a series of sales in preparation from today through November 28th.

Keep in mind that you can only access these online deals and Costco's warehouse stores with a Costco membership. If you don't have one already, a membership can give you access to more benefits on top of accessing their online and brick-and-mortar stores.

  • Gold Star Members: $60 annual fee, valid at all Costco locations worldwide
  • Business Members: $60 annual fee, valid at all Costco locations worldwide, purchase for resale
  • Executive Members: $120 annual fee, valid at all Costco locations worldwide, annual 2% cash back on Costco purchases

Best early Black Friday 2022 Costco deals overall

Below are the 10 best early Costco deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting [retailer] deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 256GB

Save $100
Apple MacBook Pro M2 256GB
Costco | ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,149
  • Original price: $1,249

If you're in the market for a 13.3" MacBook Pro with Apple's brand new M2 chip, this $100-off deal is a great choice. Costco has discounted the 13-inch MacBook Pro down to $1,149, becoming one of the only retailers to offer it at such a low price.

An improved, higher-performing M2 means faster video workflows for editors, for example, with an 8-core CPU with four performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU. Available options for memory range from 8GB, 16GB, to 24GB, and storage from 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB SSDs.

View now at Costco

Samsung Galaxy 40mm Watch 4

Save $30
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
  • Current price: $169
  • Original price: $199

Since Samsung just launched its Galaxy Watch 5, now's a better time than ever to find a good deal on the 4 model. This sleek, compact smartwatch can track your workouts, sleep, and even perform ECGs for you. It's the perfect addition to any wellness journey, and it pairs beautifully with an Android phone or Samsung ecosystem.

And the bonus part? It comes with a free watch band.

If you're interested in the best smartwatch deals, ZDNET is also keeping an eye on them for Black Friday.

View now at Costco

LG 28 cu ft InstaView Smart Refrigerator

Save $1,100
LG 28 cu ft InstaView Smart Refrigerator
Costco | ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,999
  • Original price: $3,099

This large stainless steel LG fridge features deep organized storage fit for a whole family's shopping of Costco bulk-sized products. At 28 cubic feet of space, it definitely passes the pizza box test (never buy a fridge that can't fit a pizza box). The door-in-door technology offers extra organization, because who doesn't need more organization in their lives? It's also wifi-enabled so you can get real-time notifications on your phone anytime the door is left open, for example.

This highly-rated LG refrigerator is being phased out and Costco has some of the last units available on the market which explains the large discount. Don't worry about that, though, it still comes with a two-year warranty and Costco-backed technical support.

If you're not convinced, you can read more about our picks for the best refrigerators.

View now at Costco

HP 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop

Save $150
HP 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop on a desk by a kitchen
HP
  • Current price: $599
  • Original price: $749

This 15.6" laptop is a great, affordable option for everyday use, and reliable enough to become your go-to computer. It's got an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, all complete with a touchscreen display.

View now at Costco

LG 65" QNED80 Series Smart TV

Save $500
LG 65" Class - QNED80 Series
LG
  • Current price: $799
  • Original price: $1,299

Just $799 buys you an LG 65" 4K-resolution smart television, complete intense QNED color that results in vibrant, more rich images. This smart TV features AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro, which intelligently adjust the image and sound quality for a more customized experience. 

View now at Costco

Rachio Smart 12-zone sprinkler controller

Save $50
Rachio Smart 12-zone sprinkler controller
Rachio
  • Current price: $149
  • Original price: $199

The Rachio smart sprinkler controller is the best way to up your landscaping game. It's a device that lets you control up to 12 zones of your sprinkler system (most houses have less than 10 zones) remotely via an app on your phone. Taking the word "smart" to a new level, it uses Weather Intelligence Plus technology to skip watering during rainy or snowy days.

View now at Costco

Samsung Surround Sound Kit

Save $250
Samsung Surround Sound Kit
Samsung
  • Current price: $229
  • Original price: $479

This speaker set from Samsung upgrades any television to an immersive home theater. For just $229, it includes a 40" sound-bar with Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby True HD, two wireless rear speakers for 3D audio, one subwoofer channel, and a remote. The adaptive sound automatically optimizes audio for every content: games, music, movies, and more.

View now at Costco

HP Envy Desktop

Save $250
HP Envy Desktop
Costco | Getty Images
  • Current price: $799
  • Original price: $1,049

Instantly upgrade your home's desktop PC with this 12-core, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB HDD plus 512GB SSD. This set includes an HP 710 wireless keyboard and mouse. This computer is perfect for everyday use in a home office or to become the new family PC.

View now at Costco

Samsung 65" QN850Bf Series Smart TV

Save $900
Samsung 65" QN850Bf Series Smart TV
Samsung
  • Current price: $2,599
  • Original price: $3,499

Samsung's 65" QN859BF Series is seeing a $900 price drop ahead of Black Friday. The price of $2,599 buys an 8K-resolution 65" television with 4 HDMI ports, ready to become the center of the home theater any family can gather around. 

View now at Costco

LG 27" FHD IPS FreeSync Monitor

Save $40
LG 27" FHD IPS FreeSync Monitor
LG
  • Current price: $139
  • Original price: $179

Add a second screen to your current home office setup with this 27" LG monitor for only $139. This monitor features 1080p HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, with IPS technology for crisp, true color display. If you have a gamer in your life, this monitor also features AMD FreeSync, which reduces image choppiness and makes for better communication between the monitor and the graphics card, for more fluid motion.

View now at Costco

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M1

Save $450
Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch M1
Jason Cipriani | ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,599
  • Original price: $1,949

The sleek and powerful M1 MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD is a whopping $450 off ahead of Black Friday at Costco. With an outstanding battery life, this laptop is sure to become your new right hand. 

If you find yourself undecided between this great deal on an M1 MacBook Pro, or our top deal for an M2 MacBook Pro, you can read more about how both M1 and M2 compare.

Read our review: MacBook Pro M1 review: Apple amazes with its first Silicon MacBook Pro

View now at Costco

Atomi Smart LED string lights

Save $32
Atomi Smart LED string lights
Costco
  • Current price: $47
  • Original price: $79

This set of waterproof indoor/outdoor string lights has the versatility of up to 16 million colors to provide you with seemingly countless options to create the ambience you want. ,

These smart, wifi-enabled lights work with Alexa and Google Home, so you can ask either smart voice assistant to turn them on or off or change the colors on them. The IP65 waterproof rating makes it a great addition to any holiday decor, as it's sure to withstand almost any weather conditions. 

View now at Costco

More early Black Friday 2022 Costco deals

Here are some other Black Friday deals happening right now at Costco:

TV deals

Gaming deals

Streaming device deals

Tablet deals

Headphone deals

Smartwatch deals

How did we choose these early Black Friday Costco deals?

As a Costco member, I'm always on the lookout for the best deals and, thankfully, Costco makes this easy by consistently offering great deals on high-quality items. Here at ZDNET, we do the legwork for you and round up the best ones through research, experience, and our own expertise.

What's the best Costco membership type?

Costco, like some other retailers, offers a membership-based shopping experience both in its warehouses and online. Each membership is paid annually and includes a household card that you present at the store.

Here's how the different memberships stack up:

Gold StarBusinessExecutive
$60/year$60/year$120/year
1-2 people3+ people for $60/each1-2 people
-Purchase for resaleAnnual 2% cash back on qualified Costco purchases
--Additional benefits for Travel and Costco services

What are Costco's holiday hours during Black Friday?

The Costco warehouses will be closed for Thanksgiving, but the retailer will have some exclusive deals through the online store.

Costco is opening at 9:00 am on Black Friday, November 25.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is on November 25th, the day after Thanksgiving.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place on the next Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday. This year it'll be on November 28, 2022. We will comb through all the best Cyber Monday deals as well, so keep an eye out for those.

More Black Friday deals


