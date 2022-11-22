'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Costco is my go-to for great quality products, bulk savings, amazing deals, and snacks - there's just so many snacks. This year has been full of ups and downs and few of us have extra money to spend, so I'm keeping an eye on the best deals the retailer is offering this Black Friday.
While other stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are putting forth their best deals for Black Friday, Costco is running a series of sales in preparation from today through November 28th.
Keep in mind that you can only access these online deals and Costco's warehouse stores with a Costco membership. If you don't have one already, a membership can give you access to more benefits on top of accessing their online and brick-and-mortar stores.
The last time this page was updated, these were the latest Costco deals available:
Below are the best early Costco deals we found could find. However, if we could find the same deal at other popular retailers or at least the same product heavily discounted elsewhere, we included those shopping options as well.
If you're in the market for a 13.3" MacBook Pro with Apple's brand new M2 chip, this $300-off deal is a great choice. Costco has discounted the 13-inch MacBook Pro down to $1,349, becoming one of the only retailers to offer it at such a low price.
An improved, higher-performing M2 means faster video workflows for editors, for example, with an 8-core CPU with four performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU. Available options for memory range from 8GB, 16GB, to 24GB, and storage from 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB SSDs.
Since Samsung just launched its Galaxy Watch 5, now's a better time than ever to find a good deal on the 4 model. This sleek, compact smartwatch can track your workouts, sleep, and even perform ECGs for you. It's the perfect addition to any wellness journey, and it pairs beautifully with an Android phone or Samsung ecosystem.
And the bonus part? It comes with a free watch band.
If you're interested in the best smartwatch deals, ZDNET is also keeping an eye on them for Black Friday.
Enjoy these two Arlo security cameras that offer year-round indoor or outdoor protection. The 1080p clear image, combined with motion notifications, 2-way audio and a manually or automatically triggered siren ensures you don't miss a beat in and around your home. Plus, the wire-free installation makes for a quick and easy setup.
This large stainless steel LG fridge features deep organized storage fit for a whole family's shopping of Costco bulk-sized products. At 28 cubic feet of space, it definitely passes the pizza box test (never buy a fridge that can't fit a pizza box). The door-in-door technology offers extra organization, because who doesn't need more organization in their lives? It's also wifi-enabled so you can get real-time notifications on your phone anytime the door is left open, for example.
This highly-rated LG refrigerator is being phased out and Costco has some of the last units available on the market which explains the large discount. Don't worry about that, though, it still comes with a two-year warranty and Costco-backed technical support.
If you're not convinced, you can read more about our picks for the best refrigerators.
This 15.6-inch laptop is a great, affordable option for everyday use, and reliable enough to become your go-to computer. It's got an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, all complete with a touchscreen display.
Just $799 buys you an LG 65-inch 4K-resolution smart television, complete with intense QNED color that results in vibrant, more rich images. This smart TV features AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro, which intelligently adjust the image and sound quality for a more customized experience.
The Rachio smart sprinkler controller is the best way to up your landscaping game. It's a device that lets you control up to 12 zones of your sprinkler system (most houses have less than 10 zones) remotely via an app on your phone. Taking the word "smart" to a new level, it uses Weather Intelligence Plus technology to skip watering during rainy or snowy days.
This speaker set from Samsung upgrades any television to an immersive home theater. For just $229, it includes a 40-inch sound-bar with Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby True HD, two wireless rear speakers for 3D audio, one subwoofer channel, and a remote. The adaptive sound automatically optimizes audio for every content: games, music, movies, and more.
Instantly upgrade your home's desktop PC with this 12-core, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB HDD plus 512GB SSD. This set includes an HP 710 wireless keyboard and mouse. This computer is perfect for everyday use in a home office or to become the new family PC.
Samsung's 65-inch QN859BF Series is seeing a $900 price drop ahead of Black Friday. The price of $2,599 buys an 8K-resolution 65-inch television with 4 HDMI ports, ready to become the center of the home theater any family can gather around.
The sleek and powerful M1 MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD is a whopping $350 off ahead of Black Friday at Costco. With an outstanding battery life, this laptop is sure to become your new right hand.
If you find yourself undecided between this great deal on an M1 MacBook Pro, or our top deal for an M2 MacBook Pro, you can read more about how both M1 and M2 compare.
Read our review: MacBook Pro M1 review: Apple amazes with its first Silicon MacBook Pro
This set of waterproof indoor/outdoor string lights has the versatility of up to 16 million colors to provide you with seemingly countless options to create the ambience you want. ,
These smart, wifi-enabled lights work with Alexa and Google Home, so you can ask either smart voice assistant to turn them on or off or change the colors on them. The IP65 waterproof rating makes it a great addition to any holiday decor, as it's sure to withstand almost any weather conditions.
As a Costco member, I'm always on the lookout for the best deals and, thankfully, Costco makes this easy by consistently offering great deals on high-quality items. Here at ZDNET, we do the legwork for you and round up the best ones through research, experience, and our own expertise.
Costco, like some other retailers, offers a membership-based shopping experience both in its warehouses and online. Each membership is paid annually and includes a household card that you present at the store.
Here's how the different memberships stack up:
|Gold Star
|Business
|Executive
|$60/year
|$60/year
|$120/year
|1-2 people
|3+ people for $60/each
|1-2 people
|-
|Purchase for resale
|Annual 2% cash back on qualified Costco purchases
|-
|-
|Additional benefits for Travel and Costco services
The Costco warehouses will be closed for Thanksgiving, but the retailer will have some exclusive deals through the online store.
Costco is opening at 9:00 am on Black Friday, November 25.
Black Friday 2022 is on November 25th, the day after Thanksgiving.
Cyber Monday takes place on the next Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday. This year it'll be on November 28, 2022. We will comb through all the best Cyber Monday deals as well, so keep an eye out for those.
