Winter is going to be here before we know it, and with the cold snap, we will need to keep our homes warm.
If you're interested in upgrading your home to a smarter, more energy-efficient setup, the ecobee SmartThermostat is now on sale. Available at the vendor's website, the thermostat has dropped in price from $219 to $199, a discount of $20.
With the cost of living increasing and economic instability in many parts of the world, many of us are trying to save a few dollars here and there, whenever we can.
One way to save on electricity and gas bills is to improve the energy efficiency of our homes and by being more mindful of whether or not we really need to keep the heating on 24/7, and in every room. However, when our lives are busy, the last thing we want to do is constantly monitor our thermostats -- and this is where smart, IoT devices can shine.
Smart thermostats can automatically adjust our heating to whatever temperature we set, and when it comes to energy bills, their scheduling functions can save you money. For example, I have mine set for an hour in the morning to warm the house, and then at intermittent times during the day.
The ecobee SmartThermostat generates reports on how much you are saving with scheduling functions. You can control the temperature of your home via a mobile device, through the thermostat itself, or by voice commands as the ecobee SmartThermostat is compatible with both Alexa and Siri.
Alongside this device, ecobee is also running pre Black Friday sales on a range of items including smart sensors and cameras.