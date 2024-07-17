'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Electrifying Jackery deals slashes power station prices by up to $2,400!
Power stations -- think power banks, only much bigger -- are all the rage. They are essentially battery-powered inverter generators that can provide power to a variety of appliances and gadgets, making them perfect for camping, emergencies, and off-grid living.
Problem is, they're expensive, so being able to grab a good deal can save you well over $1,000. And for Amazon Prime Day, premium portable power station maker Jackery is slashing the prices of some of its best units.
And the good news is that you can buy with confidence because Jackery is offering price protection for all orders placed between July 3 to 18, and if the price drops after, you can contact the company to request a refund for the difference.
This is an amazing deal delivering a colossal 4,085Wh of capacity, this Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus Kit can power heavy load devices of up to 3,000W, loads which include air conditioners, RVs, and more.
This is a big kit, weighing it at 140lbs.
The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus is a versatile, expandable power station with a 2042Wh capacity and 3000W output, ideal for home backup, RV, and emergency use. It features fast dual solar and AC charging, quiet operation, and compatibility with up to 5 additional battery packs for extended power needs.
The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus is a portable power station with 1264Wh capacity and 2000W output, perfect for outdoor activities, home backup, and emergency situations. It supports fast solar and wall charging, is expandable with up to 3 additional battery packs, and operates quietly for reliable and efficient power on the go.
The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is a powerful, portable generator with a 3024Wh capacity and 3000W output, suitable for home backup, RVs, and emergencies. The addition of two 200W SolarSaga solar panels makes this the perfect solution for off-grid or emergency use
The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is a compact, lightweight generator with 518Wh capacity and 500W output, ideal for camping, travel, and emergency use. It features multiple output ports, including AC, USB, and 12V, and is solar-ready for eco-friendly charging.
Same size as a basketball, the Explorer 500 is easy to transport thanks to its solid handle, making it a compact and reliable choice
While Jackery's most compact offering yet may resemble a power bank, it's truly a solar generator, built to the rigorous standards of its larger counterparts. The Explorer 100 Plus can even be recharged using solar panels like the SolarSaga 100.
