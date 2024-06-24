Upgrade your dorm room: Everything you need

If you or a loved one is prepping for college, it's easy to knock out the apparent dorm room essentials: twin XL sheets, a mini fridge, a laptop, and more. What's less likely to be obvious is the tech items you buy that will level up a dorm room from basic to smart.

With so many tech products flooding the market, especially ones catered to college students, it can be hard to know which ones are worth it and which ones will sit unused for four years to come.

Also: These 5 gadgets are the college essentials you'll actually reach for

That's why we rounded up our favorite expert-tested tech, perfect for outfitting any college dorm. From smart speakers to nifty streaming options, our team of experts has curated the best picks for back-to-school season, whether you're a first-time freshman or a returning student.

A smart speaker

A speaker has been an essential part of a college dorm for years. Thankfully, we've come a long way since Bluetooth shower speakers. The best smart speakers from top tech brands like Amazon, Google, Apple, and more make it easy to listen to music, amp up a movie night, and serve as the perfect homework helpers thanks to Alexa, Siri, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) A smart speaker for a college dorm Maria Diaz/ZDNET Amazon's flagship Echo Dot is a great place to start if you're looking for a smart speaker. It has Alexa built-in and is a perfect budget-friendly option at $50. Aside from using this Alexa speaker to control your smart home, the Echo Dot has excellent sound quality to play your favorite music, podcasts, or audiobooks. Though it doesn't have a smart display, the fifth-generation Echo Dot makes a great bedside companion. Smart home expert Maria Diaz, who awarded this speaker ZDNET's pick for best budget Amazon speaker, says it lets you easily set alarms by asking Alexa or using the Alexa app and controlling Alexa-compatible smart home devices triggered by the temperature or built-in motion sensors. View now at Amazon View now at Best Buy View now at Target

A wireless charging stand

As a recent college graduate, if there's one piece of dorm tech I recommend everyone owns, it is a multi-device wireless charger. It makes it so much easier when all your device charging can be docked in the same place, and you don't have to deal with tangles, cords dropping behind your furniture in small spaces, or loading up a surge protector with the chargers for all your devices. Whether you're an Android or Apple user, some great charging accessories and docks make it easy to boost your phone, wireless earbuds, and smartwatches quickly.

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station A wireless charger for home and travel Anker The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 charger did not exist when I was a student, but I own it now as a 20-something and would recommend it just the same. It can wirelessly charge my AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone simultaneously and quickly. It is pricier for a wireless charger, but spending a little more to get something that can be used in so many situations makes sense. Not only can this be used on your nightstand or desk, but it easily folds up to a compact size for travel and on-the-go use. I can't tell you how easy it makes packing up tech for a trip now that all I need to do is fold this little guy up and go. Also: I found a Qi2 charging station that does it all (and Apple users will love it) View now at Amazon

A streaming stick

If you plan on buying a budget TV for your dorm room (and there are plenty of great options), an easy way to upgrade it is with a streaming device. Most dorms won't have access to cable or traditional TV services, so if you want to use a TV, it'll likely have to be done over the internet. Streaming sticks make it easy to manage streaming content across your TV, and you can level up what you watch and access on your TV.

Smart appliances

Dorm rooms often mean limited space and limited options for a lot of things – including cooking. While some dorms at certain colleges may offer access to a stove and oven, many do not and its also not that most convenient for many late-night snacks or early morning coffees. This is why it's a good idea to invest in a few smart appliances to help bridge the gaps dorms often create when it comes to access. Just be sure to check with your specific housing department to ensure what appliances are (or maybe aren't allowed).

Cosori Air Fryer A smart kitchen appliance for late night snacks Cosori/ZDNET Dorms often mean limited resources for traditional cooking methods, which creates great environments for small appliances like air fryers. Former associate editor Min Shin's personal favorite air fryer is this Cosori one, which she said made it easy to cook salmon, chicken, vegetables, and more. She's even successfully baked a cake in it. The Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven has four cooking functions: air fry, bake, roast, and reheat. This model also has a noise level of less than 48 dB, the quietest level of all the Cosori models. Just keep in mind any rules about small appliances in a particular dorm environment. They can vary from college to college and sometimes even from dorm to dorm; certain appliances may need approval. Also: Too hot to cook? Forget the oven View now at Amazon

Of course, depending on your budget and dorm features, you might need additional smart tech options to outfit your lifestyle. Here are a few other devices we recommend.

What tech do I really need for college or university? Ultimately, any smart tech you purchase for a dorm is up to you, and most of it is considered non-essential. Of course, the most essential tech for college is the day-to-day necessities you will need to complete coursework. The tech you or a student you know may need for their tenure in college or university will differ due to many factors such as degree programs, what the college provides, individual budgets, and much more. Based on my experience, the bare minimum items for college tech include a laptop and earbuds (either wired or wireless). Of course, you'll need a charger for your computer (included with a purchase of one). Still, most other items beyond those two are nice to have luxuries or great suggestions to have on hand for those interested in simplifying the stress of college just a little. Also: These 5 gadgets are the college essentials you'll actually reach for Other popular tech purchases for college students include TVs, tablets, iPads, phones, headphones or earbuds, chargers and accessories, gaming systems, smartwatches, electric scooters, speakers, and more.

Are appliances allowed in dorms? What is allowed in each dorm will vary from campus to campus. Many colleges don't approve of using small appliances like toasters, but coffee makers and microwaves are often permitted. The best way to determine which appliances are allowed in your or a loved one's dorm is to check with the university housing department. Most of the time, the housing department will specify online what is approved and what isn't. In addition, some dorms offer communal cooking areas with ovens and stoves to decrease the need for cooking appliances in personal rooms, and others are more lenient than other institutions regarding what small appliances are allowed in a dorm.