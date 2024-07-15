X
Get this flagship Roborock robot vacuum mop for its lowest price ever through Prime Day

ZDNET has tested many robot vacuums, and the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is one of the best. Thanks to Prime Day, you can grab it now for $500 in savings.
Written by Elizabeth Mauder, Editor and  Maria Diaz, Staff Writer
Roborock S7 Max Ultra in its docking station.

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is one of ZDNET's favorite robot vacuum mop combos we've tested so far -- and it's on sale right now on Amazon. 

Beth Mauder/ZDNET

If you're looking for a way to simplify your cleaning routine and keep your floors squeaky clean this Prime Day, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is on sale now. This machine can do almost everything, including self-drying, self-washing, self-emptying, self-refilling, and self-cleaning. You can get all that for $500 off right now, bringing the price down to its lowest ever at $800. 

Also: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on 85+ hottest Prime Day deals

With 5,500Pa of suction power, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra will free all your flooring surfaces of dirt, debris, and pet hair. Couple that with Roborock's VibraRise Mopping system and the Max Ultra will easily vacuum and mop your floors all in one go. 

After hands-on testing, our favorite thing about this robot vacuum mop is the docking station that does all the dirty work for you. Simply fill the clean water tank, empty the dirty water tank, and send your robot out with a few taps in the Roborock app. You won't have to lift a finger again. The Auto Mop Lifting technology ensures that none of your soft flooring surfaces, carpets, or rugs get wet during the job.

Also: The 25 best Prime Day 2024 robot vacuum deals

The Roboock S7 Max Ultra is a machine we highly recommend if you want to keep your floors clean without dragging out the manual vacuum and mop. During testing, we found that it was intelligent enough to accurately map your home and avoid common household objects, trustworthy enough that you can leave the machine running while you're at work without worrying something is being destroyed, and overall a top-notch performer so you're always satisfied with the job after it's finished. 

When will this deal expire?

Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com

Also: The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals 

