On the back of Amazon's Early Prime Access Sale, other US retailers have launched their own sales events.
Taiwanese tech giant Acer, a hardware manufacturer, is one such vendor. The company is well-known for its laptop and accessory ranges, which include devices built with gaming in mind.
A deal we've spotted on the Acer website is for the Nitro 5 gaming laptop range. One of these Nitro laptops, in particular, has strong specifications and a discount of $450. The Acer Nitro 5 laptop normally retails for $1749, however, you can currently purchase the gaming machine for $1299, a price cut of 25%.
This Nitro 5 laptop operates on Windows 11 Home and comes with an Intel Core i7 processor (2.30Ghz, Turbo 4.70GHz), NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphics (8GB dedicated memory), 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The display is large and advanced enough to satisfy most gamers, sporting a 15.6" screen size and QHD (2560x1440) resolution at a 16:9 ratio. The laptop screen offers a 165Hz refresh rate.
If this laptop doesn't quite fit your needs, there are other devices in Acer's Nitro laptop range on sale. Prices start from $729. Furthermore, the vendor is also offering cut-price deals on the Triton and Predator Helios gaming laptop systems.