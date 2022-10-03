'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're looking for a great deal on a new desktop gaming PC, the stylish and futuristic-looking Alienware Aurora is currently on sale over at Dell's website.
The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop normally retails for $1249 with default configurations. However, the tech giant has now cut the price of the desktop gaming system to $999, further reduced by $100 if you use the e-coupon code AWSMITE09. Therefore, if you go for the basic models, you can expect to pay $899 plus tax. In total, you will save $350 or 28% off the typical RRP.
Shipping is free.
When it comes to gaming PCs, there are some incredible laptops out there, but most of the time, gamers will opt for desktop PCs. Considering their larger form factor and the options to hot-swap internal components, tower PCs can often pack in more power for the same (or lower) price point, and users have the option to upgrade or change key elements -- such as graphics cards and RAM -- over time.
With its default configurations, the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop is a great place to start. The entry model comes with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor (2.50GHz, up to 4.40 GHz Turbo Boost), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics, 8GB RAM (with additional slots), 256GB SSD storage, wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, and Windows 11 Home.
However, you can bump up the PC's specifications up to an Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Graphics -- with additional NVIDIA or AMD Graphics cards available for inclusion -- up to 128GB RAM (4x32), single or dual storage drives in the TBs, and liquid cooling features. The coupon code also applies to different builds.