Get a PDF reader and editor for just $40
It's challenging to find a gift that's both thoughtful and practical. You might want to consider a versatile and feature-rich application that goes above and beyond in terms of document management.
Something like this PDF Reader Pro for Mac or Windows might be just the thing your loved one or colleague needs to become more efficient in the new year and beyond. It's also on sale for just $40 with instant delivery and download.
The PDF file is a trusted format across nearly all industries. However, it's not the easiest thing to work with. That's why this app could be super useful for almost anyone, especially professionals like educators, lawyers, and real estate. Those who frequently have to read longer PDFs could benefit from reader enhancements like bookmarks, search functions, and night mode.
PDF Reader Pro also allows users to easily edit text, which is handy if you find typos, need to change information on the fly or need to add paragraphs or images. If you need to annotate or sign a PDF, the pro app has you covered, too.
It also makes easy work of document management, with features like merge, crop, and split. Or rearrange pages before the final pages are sent off. And if there's confidential info in your documents, you can block them out via black box, and they will not be able to be removed.
Get this PDF Reader deal while it lasts.