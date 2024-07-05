'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get a Walmart+ membership for half off right now. Here's how
Summer is here, and the seasonal savings are heating up. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, there's no better time to scour the internet for deals, discounts, and top savings.
The best thing about Prime Day being a few weeks away is that other major retailers are looking to cash in on the shopping palooza, offering similar or better offerings on top products -- and even membership opportunities. Right now, Walmart is discounting its Walmart+ membership program by 50%. Instead of paying $98/year, you can sign up and pay only $49, and secure early access to shop Walmart's largest savings event -- Walmart Deals, which kicks off next week.
Starting today, you can snag 50% savings on an annual Walmart+ membership and unlock 5-hour early access to Walmart's exclusive deals kicking off on July 8.
Walmart+ provides a plethora of added benefits to customers, including free delivery from your store, free shipping with no order minimum, saving 10 cents per gallon at 13,000+ fuel locations nationwide (including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, and Murphy stations), video streaming with Paramount+, auto care services, returns from home, early access to exclusive savings, mobile scan and go, and more.
Walmart Deals, the retailer's upcoming shopping event that runs July 8-11, will feature thousands of deals on popular items in electronics, home, toys, travel, and more (including back-to-school essentials) on Walmart.com and on the Walmart app.
When will this deal expire?
This half-off Walmart+ membership offer begins on July 5 at 12 p.m. EST and will last through July 18 at 12 p.m. EST.
Disclaimer: This offer is available only to new, expired, monthly, and current Walmart+ trial members. Members through Walmart+ Assist, or with InHome or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME are not eligible. After your promotional term, your plan will auto-renew for $98/year plus any applicable taxes. If you are a trial member, your promotional term will start immediately, and the remainder of your free trial will be forfeited.
When does Walmart Deals start?
Walmart Deals will begin Monday, July 8, at 5 p.m. ET and run through Thursday, July 11, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Customers can shop thousands of deals on popular items in electronics, home, toys, travel, and more (including back-to-school essentials) on Walmart.com and on the Walmart app.
Walmart+ members will have early access to shop the hottest deals of the season beginning at noon ET on July 8 (five hours before anyone else).
Early access during the Walmart Deals event is available to paid Walmart+ members only. Online only. While supplies last.
How much does a Walmart+ membership cost?
Walmart+ typically costs $12.95/month or $98/year (plus applicable taxes). This exclusive deal grants you an annual membership for only $49, which breaks down to about $4.08/month.