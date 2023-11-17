'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get a year of premium AI tools to automate administrative tasks for just $48
Advances in technology have finally reached the point where you can now automate administrative tasks from customer interactions, like with Laxis AI Meeting Assistant. A one-year premium subscription is currently available to new users for only $48, 70% off the usual retail price.
Revenue teams appreciate Laxis AI Meeting Assistant because it automatically captures and extracts the most valuable information from all customer interactions with very little effort. That allows you to keep your focus on customers during meetings, where it belongs.
Missed opportunities will become a thing of the past as Laxis makes speedy, precise follow-ups possible and provides the data to make better decisions. It has powerful artificial intelligence tools, such as LaxisChat, a ChatGPT-like chatbot that can answer questions in real-time based on past conversations. Laxis AI Writer will automatically generate customer requirements, meeting summaries, action items, project updates, and follow-up emails in seconds.
This premium subscription includes calendar integration, insight management, 2,000 minutes of transcription per month plus unlimited Google Meet transcription, 200,000 words a month in LaxisChat and AI Writer. These can all be invaluable for use with sales, business development, content marketing, market and product research, professional and consulting services.
During meetings, you'll enjoy recording and real-time transcription of phone calls, video chats, and live conversations. Post-meeting features such as audio upload and automated data analysis are also vital additions.
These tools all combine to foster greater customer satisfaction and retention. Laxis AI Meeting Assistant works with the most popular online conference tools, including Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco Webex.
Get a one-year premium subscription for Laxis AI Meeting Assistant while it's available to new users for just $48.