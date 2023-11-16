'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get this 6-in-1 charging cable for just $17 ahead of Black Friday
The holiday shopping season is officially upon us. And you don't have to wait until midnight on Thanksgiving to start exploring deals that could make for excellent holiday gifts to your friends, family, and loved ones.
For example, you could give the gift of power to virtually anyone in your life and save on it with this Black Friday deal. Through Nov. 26, this InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 charging cable is on sale for just $17, or you can get a 2-pack for $32.
This six-in-one charging accessory comes with a range of connectivity capabilities and special features. You can charge your devices at lightning-fast speeds, and even sync them up with the cable. This charging cable also supports fast data transfers with speeds as fast as 480Mbps.
The cable supports connections for USB to Lightning, USB-C, and Micro-USB. It also supports USB-C to USB-C for charging as powerful as 100W. It can charge iPhones as high as 18W. The well-designed charging cable also is made to last with tough aramid fiber and braided copper wires.
Take advantage of this Black Friday deal and get this InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 charging cable on sale for just $17.