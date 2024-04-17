'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Getting a puppy? 4 things you absolutely need
When I decided to get a puppy, I knew I'd have to make many adjustments to my life and home. Unfortunately, not all of these adjustments can be easily maintained, so getting some devices to help is always useful. What's the use of technology if not for convenience, after all? My puppy is almost two years old now, and as he outgrows his puppy stage and settles into being an adult dog, I've also learned a thing or two about what pet tech I don't need and what I can't live without.
A busy lifestyle with three young kids and many activities means that I'm often reaching for convenience, and an automatic pet feeder and dog vacuum are just two devices that have delivered so much of it. Let me share with you my favorite pet tech to keep your dog happy and safe, and you more relaxed.
My life has become much easier since getting the Papifeed automatic pet feeder. Having three young kids and a young dog, it feels like as soon as I finish making one snack, it's someone else's time to eat. With this feeder, I have so much time added back in my day and can feel confident that my dog is getting his full meals whether I've been able to tend to him or not. It's also an essential helper when you won't be home right in time to feed your dog but you don't want to mess up their meal schedule.
While the bowl should still be washed daily, the six-liter tank on the Papifeed means I only have to refill it with dog food once weekly, as it can hold 25 cups of kibble. I have mine running on a schedule to put out 1.5 cups in the morning and again at night, and it runs like clockwork, even if the power goes out, thanks to AA backup batteries.
Reviews also agree with how convenient and reliable this smart pet feeder has turned out to be, though some do remark the portion size could be larger. I've scheduled my dog to get the maximum number of portions and then five portions a minute later to get to his 1.5-cup feeding.
No one wants to lose a pet, but it can happen to even the most careful pet owners. I love that the Petcube attaches to my dog's collar and he doesn't mind it at all. Aside from light, alarm, and GPS tracking, the Petcube GPS tracker also tracks my dog's activity throughout the day, which is the perfect visual for parents of dogs who need to burn extra calories.
I can see how the tracker itself can be too heavy for small and extra small dogs, a common complaint in reviews, and it does require a subscription to use the tracking capabilities. I feel at ease knowing where my pet is at all times, and like other users have remarked, having the ability to set up virtual fences in the app to send me a notification when my dog leaves a designated area.
As much as I love my dog, I hate my allergies to dust, pollen, and, most critically, pet dander. Pet dander causes my allergies to go haywire, especially since my dog sleeps in my home office. Aside from keeping an air purifier next to me while I work, I recently bit the bullet and purchased a dog grooming vacuum, and now I wonder why I didn't get it sooner.
This Feiduck dog grooming kit comes with 12 grooming tools that are perfect for keeping dog hair contained. I use it during our daily brushes or on my dog's bath days, which include a nail and an in-between-the-toes hair trim. My medium-haired golden retriever, husky, and Australian shepherd rescue's pet hair is thankfully at bay (and so are my allergies).
Like me, reviewers remark on the convenience the Feiduck dog grooming kit provides for keeping shedding all over the house to a minimum. Some complain that the 2.5-liter dust tank is a bit small for large or long-haired dogs, so sometimes they have to empty it a couple of times in one session.
If you have a crazed dog like I do, you should seriously consider a pan/tilt camera that can always find where your pet is. I've tried several of these, and my favorite is the Eufy Indoor Cam S350. It's a telephoto and a wide-angle camera in one, perfect for giving you a wide view of the area you're in and a close-up of those sweet puppy eyes as your dog looks up from chewing that shoe you forgot to put away. My dog loves to bark at the neighbors outside when his doggy door is open, and I'll use the camera while I'm out of the house to keep an eye on my dog and call him inside when he gets too obnoxious.
Customers who've purchased the Eufy S350 tout its amazing picture quality and responsiveness to detected motion around it. Mine patrols mostly at night, but I turn it on during the day when I work upstairs or when I'm away to keep tabs on my dog.
Why should you trust me?
While I test the latest tech devices and smart home products daily as part of my job as a ZDNET editor, I'm also an avid dog person who wants their pet to be safe, happy, and healthy. I've been testing these pet devices (and others that didn't make this list) for over a year, so I feel confident choosing products that are worth your hard-earned money and time.
There are a lot of pet tech gadgets available on the market vying for your money, but I've taken this space to recommend only the ones I consider my favorites after using them daily for an extended period of time.
What is a smart pet device?
Smart pet tech is pretty much any internet-connected device used for the care or entertainment of pets. The pet tech market is flooded with smart gadgets, like doggy doors, pet feeders, water dispensers, trackers, interactive toys, and tread dispensers.
This Petlibro is a bit smaller than the Papifeed, making it perfect for cats or small dogs,
The Apple AirTag is an inexpensive and reliable tracker for iPhone users (no subscription required!). The only thing to remember is that you need to buy a separate AirTag holder for your pet's collar.
The Furbo 360 is a camera that can watch over your furry friends and also dispense a treat for them just for being a good boy.