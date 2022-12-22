'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The holiday season is here, but you don't have to spend a fortune on a great gift for someone. With the huge range of tech gadgets and accessories on the market -- ranging from smart home devices to gadgets that make working from home slightly easier -- you can find something at an affordable price for this gift-giving season.
Below, we've compiled our best picks of tech gifts for $100 or less to make the hunt for gifts easier if you're on a budget.
The Amazon Echo Show 8 is the perfect all-in-one gift -- it serves as a smart home assistant, as a way to make video calls, and as a digital frame to show off your favorite photos.
You can get calendar reminders, traffic updates, and set timers, or even enjoy your favorite playlist via Spotify. There is also access to streaming services like Prime Video and Netflix. The Amazon Echo Show can even control other smart devices in your home.
The entry-level Kindle got an upgrade this year that puts it at almost the same level as more expensive Kindle models. With this Kindle, you'll get Amazon's lightest e-reader yet at just 5.56 ounces, 16GB of storage to hold plenty of books, a 6-inch 300ppi screen, and a free Kindle Unlimited subscription for three months.
If you want an e-reader for less than $100, this is the one to get.
Easily print photos from your phone with this HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer. It prints photos onto HP Zink photo paper that are 2.3 x 3.4 inches. You can even add filters, frames, and stickers to your photos before printing using the free HP Sprocket app.
Plus, when you buy the printer from Amazon, it comes with 50 sheets of photo paper so you don't have to purchase those extra.
If you're looking for a gift related to smart homes that can also bolster security, Ring's stick up cam is an affordable option. Suitable for use in or outdoors, the camera connects to a mobile device and monitors an area for any suspicious activity in real-time. If motion is detected, an alert is sent to the user, who can then access their camera to see what is happening. This device comes with a 1080p camera and night vision.
An affordable gift this year for those who are either fitness enthusiasts or would like to start leading a healthier lifestyle is the Fitbit Inspire 2. This fitness tracker, available in three colors, connects to a user's smartphone and is able to track activity levels, sleep patterns, heart rate, and more.
Give the gift of music with the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth speaker. It delivers a clear, loud, and booming sound perfect for any part. You can bring it anywhere to listen to your favorite tunes -- even to the pool or beach since it is rated IPX7 for water-resistance. It can also be paired with another JBL compatible speaker for complete stereo sound.
Over the past few years, wireless earbuds have disrupted the traditional headphone market in a big way. While it's always handy to have a case to hand to stop them from going missing, the advantage of these kinds of headphones is their portability and lack of wires -- and the Jabra Elite 65t is no exception. These stylish wireless earbuds would make a great gift this year as they not only pack up to five hours of use but also contain a built-in microphone for hands-free calls.
Over at Best Buy, you can pick up a Shiatsu Deluxe neck and shoulder massager, a heated cushion that fits snugly around your neck and shoulders for instant relief for tired muscles. When many of us are sitting at a PC all day now in our home offices, this massager is a thoughtful gift -- and one that will likely have a lot of use.
For the friend or family member with a green thumb, gift them this smart indoor garden. You can choose from more than 50 plant refill capsules you can choose from, including peppers, chives, catnip, yellow tomatoes, and more. Click & Grow's plants contain a patented nano-material called Smart Soil that automatically releases oxygen and water to your plants and is inspired by NASA technology.
The device's lamp has a 16 hours on/eight hours off cycle to optimize your plants' growth. In addition, its water float indicator will let you know when it's time to refill the tank.
Apple users usually want to stay within the Apple ecosystem, so get your Apple-obsessed friend the Apple HomePod Mini. The HomePod mini is a small, spherical-shaped smart speaker featuring Apple's voice assistant, Siri. It's about three inches tall with a circular screen at the top that lights up when Siri is listening or when the device is playing music or engaged in a phone call.
It's part smart hub, and part music speaker thanks to its high-quality sound that provides a deep bass.
Below are five tech deals under $100 across major retailers happening right now.
Our process in deciding on these products included extensive research into each product including reviews (both good and bad), pricing, category of the gift, and trusted brands. We considered different gift options in various categories so gift givers would be able to find a gift for anyone on their list for any occasion.
You can find the best cheap tech gifts at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon.