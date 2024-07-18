'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Give your iPhone 15 thermal camera superpowers with this gadget is still $60 off
What's the deal?
The Topdon TC002C gets a $60 discount in this post-Amazon Prime Day deal using the coupon, bringing the price down to $249.
ZDNET's key takeaways
- Topdon TC002C is available from Amazon for $309.
- Solid, accurate, reliable thermal camera for the iPhone 15 and USB-C equipped iPads.
- Does not work with Android.
Let me introduce you to one of my all-time favorite gadgets: the thermal camera. When I first got my hands on one, I dismissed it as a gimmicky toy, but it didn't take long for it to prove its worth. Over the past few days alone, this trusty device has helped me pinpoint overheated electrical components, detect dangerously hot rechargeable batteries, and even identify binding brakes on a car. It's like having a superpower that reveals hidden issues before they become catastrophic!.
Well, now you can add this functionality to your iPhone 15 using the Topdon TC002C.View at Amazon
Topdon TC002C tech specs
- Resolution: 256 x 192
- Refresh rate: 25Hz
- Testing range: -4°F to 1022°F (-20°C to 550°C) with high level of accuracy 0.1°F/0.1°C
- Maximum error: ±2°C or 2%
- Dimensions: 2.8 x 1.65 x 0.55 inches
- Weight: 1 oz
- Accessories: Case, cleaning cloth, user guide, and 20-inch USB-C extension cable
The TC002C is an updated version of the TC002 that shipped with a Lightning connector.
The Topdon TC002C is a solid, industrial-grade thermal imaging camera. The device boasts a good temperature range, excellent accuracy, and a smooth image, thanks to the 25Hz refresh rate. Plus, the software is reliable and doesn't lag or crash.
Why do you need a thermal imaging camera? I could rattle off dozens of good reasons, but here are a few uses I've found for mine recently:
- Find overheating electrical components. (Faulty components usually run hotter.)
- Diagnose all sorts of HVAC problems, from windows that leak heat, to radiators that aren't warming up properly, to AC units that aren't cooling.
- Uncover dangerously overheating rechargeable batteries.
- Find radiator pipes underneath floorboards.
- Spot problems with cooling systems on desktop and laptop computers.
- Spot binding brakes on cars.
ZDNET's buying advice
The Topdon TC002C is a a fantastic thermal imaging camera. It has a good temperature range, it's very accurate, the image is smooth thanks to the 25Hz refresh rate, and the software isn't laggy or crash. It's as close as you can get to a pro-grade industrial unit without spending close to a thousand dollars.
