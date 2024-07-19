Give your iPhone 15 thermal camera superpowers with this gadget

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Solid, accurate, reliable thermal camera for the iPhone 15 and USB-C equipped iPads.



Does not work with Android.

Let me introduce you to one of my all-time favorite gadgets: the thermal camera. When I first got my hands on one, I dismissed it as a gimmicky toy, but it didn't take long for it to prove its worth. Over the past few days alone, this trusty device has helped me pinpoint overheated electrical components, detect dangerously hot rechargeable batteries, and even identify binding brakes on a car. It's like having a superpower that reveals hidden issues before they become catastrophic!.

Well, now you can add this functionality to your iPhone 15 using the Topdon TC002C.

Topdon TC002C tech specs

Resolution : 256 x 192

: 256 x 192 Refresh rate : 25Hz

: 25Hz Testing range : -4°F to 1022°F (-20°C to 550°C) with high level of accuracy 0.1°F/0.1°C

: -4°F to 1022°F (-20°C to 550°C) with high level of accuracy 0.1°F/0.1°C Maximum error: ±2°C or 2%

±2°C or 2% Dimensions : 2.8 x 1.65 x 0.55 inches

: 2.8 x 1.65 x 0.55 inches Weight : 1 oz

: 1 oz Accessories: Case, cleaning cloth, user guide, and 20-inch USB-C extension cable

The TC002C is an updated version of the TC002 that shipped with a Lightning connector.

The Topdon TC002C is a solid, industrial-grade thermal imaging camera. The device boasts a good temperature range, excellent accuracy, and a smooth image, thanks to the 25Hz refresh rate. Plus, the software is reliable and doesn't lag or crash.

The uses of the Topdon TC002C are only limited by your imagination! Topdon

Why do you need a thermal imaging camera? I could rattle off dozens of good reasons, but here are a few uses I've found for mine recently:

Find overheating electrical components. (Faulty components usually run hotter.)

Diagnose all sorts of HVAC problems, from windows that leak heat, to radiators that aren't warming up properly, to AC units that aren't cooling.

Uncover dangerously overheating rechargeable batteries.

Find radiator pipes underneath floorboards.

Spot problems with cooling systems on desktop and laptop computers.



Spot binding brakes on cars.

ZDNET's buying advice

The Topdon TC002C is a a fantastic thermal imaging camera. It has a good temperature range, it's very accurate, the image is smooth thanks to the 25Hz refresh rate, and the software isn't laggy or crash. It's as close as you can get to a pro-grade industrial unit without spending close to a thousand dollars.