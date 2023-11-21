'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday deal: Save $100 on Govee lights for smart home glow up
I recently purchased Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights for my home, and my holiday displays are never going to be the same. These lights were very well worth the purchase price since they have year-round application too, but now thanks to Amazon's Black Friday event, there's even more value.
Govee's permanent outdoor lights are marked down 33% off ($100) for a 100-foot strand, which was enough to cover the whole front of my house.
If you're looking to take your holiday lights to the next level or just provide some nice ambiance for those dark nights, these are the lights for the job. They provide not only millions of colors to choose from, but dozens of scenes to fit any holiday theme. They're perfect for a holiday display or party, or just a nice addition of light on a dark night. They're weatherproof, so they're truly intended to be permanent.
Plus, they work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to turn them on.
In addition, Govee's Outdoor String Lights are also on sale for $34, down from $54. These lights have 47 scenes to fit any holiday or party theme, plus the ability to chose from 16 million colors and sync with music. They're shatterproof and waterproof, meaning they'll last for years to come.
Get prepared for this holiday season (and future ones) with these Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights that will last you through all the holidays of the year.