The Labor Day celebration is only a few days away and ahead of the event, Woot is offering a great deal on a 15.6" Samsung Galaxy Pro.
As part of the Amazon-owned company's Computer End of Summer Blowout, Woot is offering a $350 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Pro laptop, or 27% off its typical list price. Instead of paying $1299, you can pick one up for $949 in a time-limited deal.
The Samsung Galaxy Pro comes with a 15.6" AMOLED Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop's operating system is Windows 11 Home and the device is on offer in the color silver.
If you're looking for the 13.3" model, Best Buy is offering $250 off its standard retail price of $999.
In our review, we found this laptop to be a solid workhorse with other useful features including a fingerprint sensor and decent battery life. The screen is excellent in terms of color display and contrast, and while the front camera could be improved, the device is still suitable for working from home.
Woot's sale ends on September 5. If the Galaxy Pro doesn't interest you, Woot has a few other interesting deals to consider in the summer blowout sale: