Christmas is fast approaching and with the celebration, you think of food, drink, presents, and of course, watching Christmas movies (and films that are guilty pleasures) in the living room with friends and family.
If you are looking to upgrade your TV in the next few months, you will want to check out a deal we've found for a smart Hisense model. Retailers have the Hisense 65" Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV on the shelf for $1199 throughout the year, however, you can enjoy a $400 discount -- or 33% off -- over at Best Buy for a limited time.
The 2022 Hisense Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV has a display size of 65" which is ample for most homes. The bezel-less display offers a ULED, 4K resolution for quality depth, clarity, and color, as well as a 120Hz variable refresh rate, suitable for streaming, movies, and gaming. Hisense says that the TV is capable of a peak of up to 1000 nits.
Furthermore, Hisense has included Dolby Vision Gaming settings, FreeSync Premium, and a low-latency game mode, bolstering the gaming experience when you decide to fire up your console.
When it comes to sound, the TV offers inbuilt Dolby Atmos audio, although you could improve this with a dedicated soundbar via Bluetooth or cables if you choose. The model's operating system is provided by Google and has the option of voice control as well as typical remotes. In addition, Hisense's smart TV is compatible with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.
You can check out the Hisense deal over at Best Buy.