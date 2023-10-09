'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get a 55-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV for $340 for October Prime Day
Amazon has a way of getting me to open my wallet during Prime Day, and I'm not alone: Millions of shoppers take advantage of the deep discounts during Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days each year to save some money. One of the most popular purchases? Televisions -- I've bought two in as many Prime Day events. The Amazon Fire TV Series 4 is one of them, and Amazon already lowered its price by 35%.
The Fire TV Series 4 packs many features in a discounted package. It boasts 4K ultra HD resolution, Dolby Digital Plus, smart home capabilities, four HDMI inputs, HDR 10, and HLG.
Though hands-free Alexa is only available with Omni Series TVs and Fire TV Cube, the Series 4 TV also comes with a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. This remote control lets you access Alexa by pressing and holding the Alexa button and talking into your remote.
As is the case with all Fire TVs, this 55-inch Fire TV Series 4 includes FireOS, which is the system that makes your TV smart. Users can access over 1.5 million movies and episodes, free channels, and favorite subscriptions, like Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video. All Fire TV purchases also include a six-month subscription to MGM+.
Our Amazon Fire TV Series 4 is the main star in our family TV room, where we all gather to watch shows and have family movie nights, game nights, and impromptu dance parties.
Whether you're checking off gifts on your holiday shopping list or want to upgrade your old TV, the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Series 4 is a choice you can't go wrong with.
A quality 50-inch Fire TV alternative
If you'd prefer a hands-free Alexa experience, Amazon is also offering a $150 deal for the 50-inch Omni Series Fire TV. The only catch is that this deal is by invitation only.
The Omni Series Fire TVs also feature 4K resolution and access to the entertainment you want. But these TVs have built-in microphones that give you hands-free access to Alexa, no need to press a button on a remote. As such, your Omni Series TV can double as an Echo Speaker with the benefit of FireOS.