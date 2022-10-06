'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
You don't need to wait for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in order to score a great deal on an Amazon Fire TV HD streaming stick. As a part of the Target Deal Days, you can get one of these handy streaming sticks for only $19. That's 50% off the original retail price of $40.
If you've never used a Fire TV stick before, they're one of the best streaming sticks on the market. The USB stick plugs into the back of your TV for a seamless – and subtle – integration into your system.
Perfect for teens, college students, or even just as a gift to another family member or friend, the Fire Stick uses a simple remote system to navigate to your favorite apps and shows. Easily control the volume and even the power from this small but mighty device. If you're feeling extra lazy on that rainy Sunday morning, press the voice command button and use Alexa to help you find your favorite shows and movies.
In fact, this device has been Certified for Humans, demonstrating how hassle-free it is for everyone to use.
At 50% off, this is a great deal on an HD streaming device. Prefer to go up to 4K? You can opt for the Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player for only $5 more. It also happens to be 50% off, priced at only $24.
These deals are a part of the Target Deal Days, which promises to bring thousands of Black Friday-worthy deals right at your fingertips. Whether you're ordering on your cell phone, desktop, or tablet, you can take advantage of some of these great deals. Some of the best deals we've found, on top of this Fire Stick deal, include over $300 off a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ tablet bundle, a Dyson V8 cordless vacuum for only $299, and $200 off the Beats Studio 3 headphones.