Amazon revamps Prime Video to help you navigate your content and subscriptions

As an Amazon Prime subscriber, I often have trouble finding a specific TV show, movie, or category and then figuring out whether it's included in my subscription or will cost extra. Thankfully, the service's latest redesign promises to simplify the process of navigating and viewing all your content and subscriptions.

In a news release published on Tuesday, Amazon said that the new design will let you browse the service with greater ease. You'll be able to more quickly find movies and shows available at no extra cost, find titles to rent or buy, and manage your add-on subscriptions.

"We're always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it's clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience," Prime Video VP of Design Kam Keshmiri said in a statement. "With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favorites, as well as sign-up or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks."

The overhaul adds several new and improved features to the Prime Video interface.

A navigation bar on the Prime Video home page now displays categories for Home, Movies, TV Shows, Sports, and Live TV, helping you more easily find the content you want. A new Prime category pops up on the bar so that you can see all the items available at no extra cost.

Another option on the navigation bar for Subscriptions lets you view and manage add-on subscriptions to services like Max and Paramount+. Here, you can check out more than 100 subscriptions to see which ones you've already purchased and find new services recommended by Amazon based on your viewing history and preferences. The Subscriptions page will even offer discounted bundles from third-party services.

Below the navigation bar, a hero rotator displays shows and movies that you can watch with your subscription and ones you can rent or buy. Here, Amazon will tout promotions, deals, and subscription bundles for Prime members. You'll be able to directly watch, purchase, or subscribe to services and content to quickly queue up the shows and movies you want to see.

New animations, page transitions, and zoom effects will also pop up as you navigate the site. Video content will appear on the hero rotator while you look for something to watch. On the Live TV page, recommended 24/7 stations will start playing automatically.

Prime Video already tries to recommend shows, movies, and other content you might like, but using generative AI, Amazon will now go further. A new "Made for You" collection on the Movies and TV shows pages will group recommended titles based on your interests. With categories such as "Top 10 in the US" or "Trending Shows," you'll be able to browse content based on your tastes.

To further help you see which shows and movies are free and which are paid, logos for Prime and add-on subscriptions will appear on the hero and title cards of a movie or TV show. If the title requires payment, a yellow shopping bag icon will be tacked on.

Tapping into large language models, Prime will simplify the synopses for movies and TV shows. The goal is to help you more quickly decide if you want to watch something just by glancing at the description.

Rolling out today, the latest changes will reach all customers in the coming weeks, Amazon promised.