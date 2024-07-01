Apple reportedly plans to launch AirPods with cameras by 2026

Kayla Solino/ZDNET

Apple is reportedly planning to outfit its AirPods with built-in cameras within the next couple of years, at least according to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a report released on Sunday on Medium, Kuo said that Apple will mass-produce new AirPods with camera modules by 2026, citing information from supply chain sources. The IR camera would be similar to the Face ID receiver (but not the transmitter) on an iPhone.

OK, sounds cool. But what's the point of installing a camera on a set of AirPods?

Also: How to choose the best AirPods: Expert advice for students and professionals

Based on Kuo's analysis, the camera-equipped AirPods are likely to be used with Apple's Vision Pro and future headsets to enhance the experience of listening via spatial audio. A digital version of surround sound, spatial audio makes it seem as if the sound is coming from around you in a 3D environment. The AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max, and the third-generation AirPods already offer an option for spatial audio.

The IR camera in Apple's new earbuds would go further and react to the way you move, Kuo said. For example, turning your head to look in a different direction could boost the sound coming from that direction. With the Vision Pro, you might also be able to use in-air gestures to control the sound.

"Apple's planning for hardware, software, and services has always focused on strengthening the competitiveness of the ecosystem, and spatial computing is no exception," Kuo noted in his report. "As the commercialization conditions for spatial computing mature in the future, Apple, which has a significant lead in this area, is expected to generate new and strong growth momentum."

Apple partner and supplier Foxconn will be making the IR camera with a goal of 18 million to 20 million units, or around 10 million AirPods. Actual supply will naturally depend on demand and market conditions.