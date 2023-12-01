Become a Sam's Club member for just $20 ahead of the holidays: Last chance

Get $35 off a Sam's Club membership with this deal. StackSocial

It's almost the holiday season, which means one thing: shopping. Whether it's clothing and electronics, or your everyday groceries and cleaning supplies, finding it all in one place is a time saver. Luckily, right now you can get a one-year Sam's Club membership for just $20 (reg. $50) with auto-renew.

Outside of savings on home essentials, groceries, electronics, gadgets, and more, Sam's Club members also get perks like access to the Tire and Battery Center, member-only fuel savings, same-day delivery, and instant savings (extra offers on top of already low members-only prices).

During the holiday season, your Sam's Club membership will help you save on food, gifts, and more as well.

Your Sam's Club membership is valid at the nearly 600 Sam's Club locations across the US. When you sign up for this deal, you authorize an annual auto-renew to the card on file for the regular price of $50, unless you cancel your membership before your year is up. (You can also find a deal for a Costco membership, too.)