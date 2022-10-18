'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
A 55-inch TV is a great choice for most shoppers, since (like their 65-inch counterparts), they fit just about any space. 55-inch TVs are especially convenient for smaller apartments, offering plenty of screen space for detailed shows and movies, without seeming too bulky.
Big brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony have both mid-range and high-end models with premium features like object tracking sound, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and OLED panels. Smaller brands like TCL and Hisense have more budget-friendly options that offer essential features like pre-loaded streaming apps and support for third-party voice controls like Alexa and Hey Google.
To help you find the best 55-inch TV for your budget and entertainment needs, I've outlined a list of the best options on the market based on their features. You can keep reading below to find your dream TV.
Tech specs: Panel type: QLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Quantum 12X | Operating system: Tizen
The Samsung Q80A made our top pick for the best 65-inch TV, and the 55-inch version is just as high-quality. It features a 120Hz refresh rate and support for upscaling non-4K content to give you the smoothest, clearest picture possible. The speakers work with object tracking sound to follow on-screen action for an immersive experience that uses integrated sensors to automatically balance dialogue and volume with ambient sound.
The voice-enabled remote works with Samsung's Bixby, Alexa, and Hey Google for hands-free control, and the pre-loaded suite of apps lets you start streaming your favorite shows and movies right out of the box. Console gamers will love the dedicated game view mode, which allows you to monitor refresh rate, input response times, and Bluetooth peripheral settings on the fly, so you can catch issues before they ruin your stream or online match.
Tech specs: Panel type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR: HDR10, HLG | Operating system: Amazon Fire TV
The 43-inch version of the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series was our streaming TV pick for best budget TVs, and the 55-inch version includes the same great features in a slightly bigger package. It uses the Fire TV platform to give you access not only to Prime Video, but a whole suite of apps like Disney+, Netflix, and Spotify to let you start streaming right out of the box.
You can also download Alexa Skills to turn your TV into the ultimate entertainment hub and even check the weather. The voice-enabled remote works with Alexa for hands-free controls, while the dual integrated speakers use Dolby Digital Plus to provide clear audio for shows, movies, and music.
Tech specs: Panel type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10 | Operating system: webOS
The LG C1 is our top pick for the best OLED TV, and the 55-inch version is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. It works with a fourth generation a9 processor to provide stunning native and upscaled 4K resolution. Dolby Vision and HDR10 enhance contrast and detailing to display lifelike images, and the voice-enabled remote works with both Alexa and Hey Google for hands-free control.
The 120Hz refresh rate ensures buttery smooth video playback for shows, movies, and games. Plus, console gamers can take advantage of the C1's support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync VRR technology to prevent screen tearing and stuttering that can ruin online matches. Sports fans will love the sports alert feature that keeps you up to date on scores, stats, and league standings, making this 55-inch TV a perfect choice for anyone obsessing over their March Madness brackets or fantasy football team.
Tech specs: Panel type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10 | Operating system: Google TV
If sound quality is your top priority when shopping for a new TV, the Sony Bravia XR A80J is your best option. It uses Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology to turn the entire screen into a speaker for perfect audio and video syncing. Tiny actuators behind the OLED panel work with Dolby Atmos for rich, clean sound that follows on-screen action to create an immersive experience.
With AirPlay and Chromecast support, you can stream music from your iOS or Android mobile device for more ways to listen to your favorite music. The voice-enabled remote works with Alexa and Hey Google for hands-free control. Plus, the Google TV operating system provides access to hundreds of apps like Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video for all of your entertainment needs.
Tech specs: Panel type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR: HDR10, HLG | Operating system: webOS
If you're sticking to a budget when shopping for a new 55-inch TV, the LG NanoCell 75 Series is a great option that retails for under $500. Even though it's less expensive than other models, this TV doesn't skimp on features. It supports Hey Google and Alexa for hands-free voice control as well as HDR10 for enhanced detailing in native and upscaled 4K content. The dedicated filmmaker mode analyzes shows and movies scene-by-scene with enhanced color and contrast so you can view content how creators intended.
You can also set up a custom home audio system by connecting Bluetooth speakers to your TV for room-filling sound that will enhance your viewing experience of movies, sports, and TV shows. While the 86-inch version made our list of best gaming TVs, the 55-inch version supports Nvidia G-Sync VRR technology to prevent screen tearing and stuttering. The dedicated game mode also lets you monitor frame rate, input lag, and Bluetooth peripheral settings in real-time so you can catch issues before they ruin your gaming session.
The Samsung Q80A is ZDNET's top pick for exceptional picture and sound quality. That said, every TV on our list is a worthwhile choice. You can use this table to compare the best 55-inch TVs based on key features:
Best 55-inch TV
Price
HDR
Refresh rate
Samsung Q80A
$950
Quantum HDR 12X
120 Hz
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
$560
HDR10, HLG
60Hz
LG C1
$1200
HDR10, Dolby Vision
120Hz
Sony Bravia XR A80J
$1900
HDR10, Dolby Vision
120Hz
LG NanoCell75 Series
$527
HRD10, HLG
60Hz
Once you've decided on a budget, the best 55-inch TV for you depends on how you'll use it. Do you prioritize picture quality over all else? You should go for an OLED model from LG or Sony.
What about sound quality? Sony's A80J and A90J models and Samsung's Q80A and Q70A TVs can transform the entire screen into a speaker.
What if you just want to watch the latest Netflix originals? You should choose a moderately priced TV with a preloaded suite of apps that includes Netflix so you can get started right out of the box.
Choose this 55-inch TV...
If you want…
Samsung Q80A
Best overall
Amazon Fire TV Omni Serie
Best for streaming
LG C1
Best OLED
Sony Bravia XR A80J
Best sound
LG NanoCell75 Series
Best under $500
We chose a variety of models at different price points to find the best 55-inch TV for any budget. I analyzed features that have become standard for home entertainment, such as HDR support, streaming capabilities, 4K upscaling, and voice control.
It depends on room size and personal preference. To find out, measure the distance (in inches) from where the TV will be to where you'll be positioned either sitting or laying. Then, divide that distance in half. If your bed or couch is 110 inches (slightly less than 10 feet) from where your TV will be, a 55-inch TV would be the perfect choice.
It's also fine if your bed is a slightly further or closer, but make sure the room is big enough that a 55-inch screen won't feel overwhelming. Or worse, it could make you motion sick.
If your bedroom, living room, or home theater is short on floor space, a wall-mounting bracket is a good way to go. It gives you more flexibility for placement, as long as you have enough wall space to accommodate the TV. If you're renting and aren't comfortable with mounting anything on your walls, a dedicated stand is your best bet.
Also: What are the best TV wall mounts, and is your wall strong enough for one?
It depends on various factors, including brand and panel type. Models with LED or QLED screens will be less expensive than their OLED counterparts because they cost less to produce. Options from bigger brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung tend to cost more than those from Hisense and TCL.
Most new TVs feature streaming capabilities and smart features like voice controls and Bluetooth connectivity, so it depends if brand loyalty matters to you. You can find great 55-inch TVs for around $500 as long as you don't mind skimping on the bells and whistles. Otherwise, you'd better brace yourself to pay at least $1,000 for your dream TV.
It depends on the manufacturer. 55-inch TVs can weigh anywhere from 25 to 50 pounds with a stand attached.
There are as many 55-inch TVs available to buy as there are customers wanting to purchase them. Every brand has multiple options for the 55-inch screen size, so here's a short list of other models worth considering: