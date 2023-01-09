'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There is nothing like a big screen to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows, but we can't all bring the movie theater home to us. What we can do is buy the right TV to enjoy that big-screen experience right in the comfort of your own home. That is why you should consider a 70-inch TV.
A 70-inch TV expands your viewing area so you can enjoy greater detail. You can also benefit from technology that enhances your viewing experience, like an OLED display or ultra-HD screen. But which one to buy?
These best 70-inch TVs highlight the latest and best technology to bring that movie theater experience home to your family.
Tech Specs: Resolution: 4K UHD | Display: LCD | Dimensions: 61.9 x 34.4 x 2.4 inches
We love the 70-inch Samsung TU-7000, which earns our pick for the best 70-inch TV overall. The LCD display boasts a 4K UHD resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate. Colors are vivid, making images brighter and more life-like. Powered by Tizen, it supports a number of streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and YouTube for easy access to your favorite programs.
Tech Specs: Resolution: 4K UHD | Display: LED | Dimensions: 62.4 x 35.2 3.6 inches
Android fans will love the Hisense A6G Series LED 4K Android TV. It boasts a 4K Ultra HD display with HDR10 4K technology for all of your viewing needs. High Dynamic Range means a sharper contrast, brightening colors for easier viewing. Plus, you get Alexa voice control using the included remote while watching your favorite programs through Fire TV.
Tech Specs: Resolution: 4K | Display: QLED | Dimensions: 61.3 x 35.4 x 2.4 inches
Powered by Tizen, the Samsung Q60B Series offers a 70-inch TV that goes the extra mile with all sorts of bonuses. For example, in addition to streaming, you can record your favorite programs, connect to local devices, and even take advantage of the auto-adjust game settings. Dynamic Crystal technology keeps your images crisp with sharp color and clarity, while the Contrast Processor 4K automatically adjusts the contrast for a better picture.
Tech Specs: Resolution: 4K UHD | Display: LED | Dimensions: 62.4 x 35.2 x 3.6 inches
Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV uses HDR10 4K technology to offer four times the normal Full HD resolution for an outstanding picture. Its high dynamic range means sharper colors and contrasts, giving you an overall superior 70-inch TV at an affordable price. You still get access to Fire TV, as well as Alexa on your voice remote, for simple and easy use.
Tech Specs: Resolution: 4K UHD | Display: LED | Dimensions: 62.1 x 34.9 x 3.3 inches
The TCL Class 6-Series Smart Roku TV brings 4K UHD technology to the smart TV, combining the best of both for an outstanding performance. Google Assistant is built right in, allowing you to control your home's devices and enjoy entertainment. You can also benefit from Roku's streaming apps, of which there is no shortage with more than 700,000 movies and TV shows available.
The 70-inch Samsung TU-7000 packs an LCD 4K UHD display with superior picture. To see how it compares, this is an overview of the best 70-inch TVs for your home.
Best 70-inch TV
Cost
Dimensions
Resolution
Samsung 70-inch TU-7000
$630
61.9 x 34.4 x 2.4 inches
4K UHD
Hisense A6G Series LED 4K Android TV
$450
62.1 x 37.9 x 13.4 inches
4K LED
Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
$450
62.4 x 35.2 x 3.6 inches
4K UHD
Samsung Q60B Series
$630
61.3 x 35.4 x 2.4 inches
4K LED
TCL Class 6-Series Smart Roku TV
$450
62.1 x 34.9 x 3.3 inches
4K UHD
To help you find the best 70-inch TVs, consider our expert recommendations.
Choose this 70-inch TV...
If you...
Samsung 70-inch TU-7000
Want performance matched by value
Hisense A6G Series LED 4K Android TV
Are an Android user
Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Are on a budget
Samsung Q60B Series
Want the best 70-inch display
TCL Class 6-Series Smart Roku TV
Want the best of smart technology
There are several factors we consider when choosing the best 70-inch TVs.
TVs often come in multiple sizes, but the exact size may vary by brand and model. You can find one of the best small TVs but also 85-inch TVs, depending on your preferences and price point.
The cost of 70-inch TVs range in price, depending on the model you choose, features, and display. The best 70-inch TVs range in price from $450 to $630, respectively.
In our search for the best 70-inch TVs, we also found these great options that may be worth your consideration.
