/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment TVs

What are the best 75-inch TVs, and how much do they cost?

To really enjoy your program, you need a big screen to see detail and color. That is why we look for the best 70-inch TVs to add to your viewing experience.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

There is nothing like a big screen to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows, but we can't all bring the movie theater home to us. What we can do is buy the right TV to enjoy that big-screen experience right in the comfort of your own home. That is why you should consider a 70-inch TV.

ZDNET Recommends

A 70-inch TV expands your viewing area so you can enjoy greater detail. You can also benefit from technology that enhances your viewing experience, like an OLED display or ultra-HD screen. But which one to buy? 

These best 70-inch TVs highlight the latest and best technology to bring that movie theater experience home to your family. 

Also: Read more about the best TVs available today

Samsung 70-inch TU-7000

Best 70-inch TV overall
Image of a person sitting in modern living room, looking at a Samsung 70-inch TU-7000 TV.
Samsung
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Excellent gaming experience
  • Simple set-up
  • Great contrast ratio
Cons
  • Not the cheapest option
  • Limited brightness
More Details

Tech Specs: Resolution: 4K UHD | Display: LCD | Dimensions: 61.9 x 34.4 x 2.4 inches

We love the 70-inch Samsung TU-7000, which earns our pick for the best 70-inch TV overall. The LCD display boasts a 4K UHD resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate. Colors are vivid, making images brighter and more life-like. Powered by Tizen, it supports a number of streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and YouTube for easy access to your favorite programs. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Hisense A6G Series LED 4K Android TV

Best Android 70-inch TV
Hisense A6G Series LED 4K Android TV
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Very responsive
  • Compatible with Alexa
  • Solid construction
Cons
  • Mediocre color
  • Best for Amazon Prime members
More Details

Tech Specs: Resolution: 4K UHD | Display: LED | Dimensions: 62.4 x 35.2 3.6 inches

Android fans will love the Hisense A6G Series LED 4K Android TV. It boasts a 4K Ultra HD display with HDR10 4K technology for all of your viewing needs. High Dynamic Range means a sharper contrast, brightening colors for easier viewing. Plus, you get Alexa voice control using the included remote while watching your favorite programs through Fire TV.

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Walmart

Samsung Q60B Series

Best 70-inch TV display
Samsung Q60B Series
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Excellent contrast
  • Excellent brightness
  • Easy to use
Cons
  • Mediocre gaming experience
  • Some blurring
More Details

Tech Specs: Resolution: 4K | Display: QLED | Dimensions: 61.3 x 35.4 x 2.4 inches

Powered by Tizen, the Samsung Q60B Series offers a 70-inch TV that goes the extra mile with all sorts of bonuses. For example, in addition to streaming, you can record your favorite programs, connect to local devices, and even take advantage of the auto-adjust game settings. Dynamic Crystal technology keeps your images crisp with sharp color and clarity, while the Contrast Processor 4K automatically adjusts the contrast for a better picture. 

View now at Best Buy

Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Best budget 70-inch TV
Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Fire TV content
  • Fantastic sound
  • Alexa integration
Cons
  • Mediocre contrast
  • Requires some adjustments
More Details

Tech Specs: Resolution: 4K UHD | Display: LED | Dimensions: 62.4 x 35.2 x 3.6 inches

Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV uses HDR10 4K technology to offer four times the normal Full HD resolution for an outstanding picture. Its high dynamic range means sharper colors and contrasts, giving you an overall superior 70-inch TV at an affordable price. You still get access to Fire TV, as well as Alexa on your voice remote, for simple and easy use.

View now at Best Buy

TCL Class 6-Series Smart Roku TV

Best smart TV
TCL Class 6-Series Smart Roku TV
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Easy access to Roku
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • Voice remote
Cons
  • Poor scaling
  • Issues with side viewing
More Details

Tech Specs: Resolution: 4K UHD | Display: LED | Dimensions: 62.1 x 34.9 x 3.3 inches

The TCL Class 6-Series Smart Roku TV brings 4K UHD technology to the smart TV, combining the best of both for an outstanding performance. Google Assistant is built right in, allowing you to control your home's devices and enjoy entertainment. You can also benefit from Roku's streaming apps, of which there is no shortage with more than 700,000 movies and TV shows available.

View now at Best Buy

What is the best 70-inch TV?

The 70-inch Samsung TU-7000 packs an LCD 4K UHD display with superior picture. To see how it compares, this is an overview of the best 70-inch TVs for your home. 

Best 70-inch TV

Cost

Dimensions

Resolution

Samsung 70-inch TU-7000

$630

61.9 x 34.4 x 2.4 inches

4K UHD

Hisense A6G Series LED 4K Android TV

$450

62.1 x 37.9 x 13.4 inches

4K LED

Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

$450

62.4 x 35.2 x 3.6 inches

4K UHD

Samsung Q60B Series

$630

61.3 x 35.4 x 2.4 inches

4K LED

TCL Class 6-Series Smart Roku TV

$450

62.1 x 34.9 x 3.3 inches

4K UHD

Which is the right 70-inch TV for you?

To help you find the best 70-inch TVs, consider our expert recommendations. 

Choose this 70-inch TV...

If you...

Samsung 70-inch TU-7000

Want performance matched by value

Hisense A6G Series LED 4K Android TV

Are an Android user

Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Are on a budget

Samsung Q60B Series

Want the best 70-inch display

TCL Class 6-Series Smart Roku TV

Want the best of smart technology

How did we choose these 70-inch TVs?

There are several factors we consider when choosing the best 70-inch TVs. 

  • Size: Not all TVs are available in a 70-inch size, so be sure to keep availability in mind as you shop for the best 70-inch TV.
  • Smart technology: Most TVs today are smart TVs that allow you to stream your favorite content right from your TV. 
  • Display: The best 70-inch TVs boast the latest technology, like a QLED display for crystal-clear picture.
  • Price: Budget is an important consideration that we can keep at the forefront when considering the best 70-inch TVs for your family. 

What other TV sizes are available?

TVs often come in multiple sizes, but the exact size may vary by brand and model. You can find one of the best small TVs but also 85-inch TVs, depending on your preferences and price point.

How much do 70-inch TVs cost?

The cost of 70-inch TVs range in price, depending on the model you choose, features, and display. The best 70-inch TVs range in price from $450 to $630, respectively.

Are there alternative 70-inch TVs worth considering?

In our search for the best 70-inch TVs, we also found these great options that may be worth your consideration. 

For other options, consider our picks for the best smart TVs, the best 4K TVs, and the best budget TVs!

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Southwest Airlines pilots to disastrous bosses: It's your education, stupid
gettyimages-1239716021.jpg

Southwest Airlines pilots to disastrous bosses: It's your education, stupid

How to enable UWB on Android (and why you should)
The Connection Preferences listing on a Pixel 7 Pro with Android 13.

How to enable UWB on Android (and why you should)

I bought Apple's M2 MacBook Air and now I'm weeping
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022): ports

I bought Apple's M2 MacBook Air and now I'm weeping