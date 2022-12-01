/>
What are the best techy Advent calendars, and are they free?

With the holidays here, Advent calendars are a fun way to count down to Christmas with daily surprises. Some of the best Advent calendars you can gift your family don't even cost a penny.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

Each year, the holidays return, ushering in an exciting time of festive celebration. Advent calendars have been a popular part of the holidays, allowing families and friends to count down until Christmas Day. Today, Advent calendars come in a variety of different forms, so it can be overwhelming when trying to find the perfect Advent calendar for you.  

ZDNET Recommends

That's where we can help. We keep our fingers on the pulse of the market, studying a series of Advent calendars before selecting the very best Advent calendars for your needs. This is what we found. 

Need gift ideas? We found the best cheap tech gifts under $25 to give for the holidays!

MyAdvent

Best Advent calendar overall
my-advent
My Advent
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Free calendars
  • Available for businesses
  • Can be used for other purposes
cons
  • Restricted to online content
More Details

Features: App Store rating: 4.0 | Google Play rating: 4.3 | Size: 19.9 MB

MyAdvent wins our award for best Advent calendar overall, giving you the opportunity to create personalized Advent calendars for your friends and family.  Simply title your calendar and add whatever content you like, whether it's your photos, messages, or videos from YouTube. It can also be used for other purposes, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and other holidays. 

View now at My AdventView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

24 Selfies to Christmas Advent Calendar

Best Advent calendar for selfies
24-selfies-to-christmas-advent-calendar
Etsy
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Premade
  • Props included
  • Convenient storage
cons
  • Only available via Etsy
More Details

Features: Etsy rating: 4.9 | Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 25 cm | Included: 24 paddles 

The 24 Selfies to Christmas Advent Calendar is perfect when you take a lot of selfies. All you need to do is take 24 selfies based on the challenges assigned each day leading up to Christmas. That means you have a new theme every day that you can use to take selfies, even including props.

View now at Etsy

Advent My Friend Advent Calendar

Best Advent calendar for friends
advent-my-friend-advent-calendar
Advent My Friend Advent Calendar
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Free to use
  • No download needed
  • Demo available
cons
  • Not much information on the website
More Details

Features: Cost: Free | Download: None | Demo: Yes

When you need a gift for your friends, the Advent My Friend Advent Calendar is a fun way to kick off the gift-giving season. You can customize your own online advent calendar for no cost at all, choosing videos and pictures for each day. It is a fun, easy way to stay in touch with long-distance friends and keep them tuned into your life.

View now at Advent My Friend

Eight Innovation Electronic Games

Best Advent calendar for the game fan
eight-innovation-electronic-games
Eight Innovation
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Multiple games included
  • Custom creation
  • Daily instructions
cons
  • Must like playing games electronically
More Details

Features: Games: 24 | Power: 3x AA batteries

Eight Innovation offers several different Advent calendars, but Electronic Games is our favorite. See all of your favorites like Simon Says and Code Breaker with a total of 24 games. This advent calendar brings you the opportunity to build a new game that you can play electronically once complete. Each day, you'll receive a new electronic component to keep you going. You'll also receive a daily instruction booklet to help guide you in full color. 

View now at Eight Innovation

Gramophone Musical Advent Calendar

Best Advent calendar for the music fan
gramophone-musical-advent-calendar
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Multiple options
  • Plays song snippets
  • Easy to manage
cons
  • Limited retailer
More Details

Features: Dimensions: 7 x 4 x 7 inches | Power: 3x AAA batteries | 24 mini-records 

The Gramophone Musical Advent Calendar is a fun, unique take that audiophiles are sure to love. Coming all the way from Germany, this Advent calendar includes 24 different records to play each day. Each record is just two inches in diameter and plays for 30 to 40 seconds while dishing out your favorite tunes.

View now at Met Opera Shop

What is the best Advent calendar?

MyAdvent is our top pick for the best overall Advent calendar. The website is free to use and allows for personalization, so you can really customize each calendar for every friend and family member in your lilfe.

To see how our favorite models compare, we also created an overview of the best Advent calendars. 

Best Advent calendar

Price

Key feature

Size

MyAdvent

Free

Personalized photos

19.9 MB

24 Selfies to Christmas Advent Calendar

$45.19

Selfie prompts

25 x 25 x 25 cm

Advent My Friend Advent Calendar

Free

Personalized photos

N/A

Eight Innovation Electronic Games

Free

Online games

N/A

Gramophone Musical Advent Calendar

$42.00

Mini records

7 x 4 x 7 in

Which is the right Advent calendar for you?

Our expert recommendations can help you find the best Advent calendar for your friends and family. 

Choose this Advent calendar...

If you want...

MyAdvent

To personalize your Advent calendar

24 Selfies to Christmas Advent Calendar

To capture the entire Christmas season

Advent My Friend Advent Calendar

To share your holiday excitement with friends 

Eight Innovation Electronic Games

To build a new interactive game each day

Gramophone Musical Advent Calendar

A different record to play every day

How did we choose these Advent calendars?

When choosing the best Advent calendars, we considered several factors, including these.

  • Function: There are many types of Advent calendars, whether it is an online format or a physical calendar. We looked at the best of both, offering a variety of options so you can find the right Advent calendar for  you. 
  • Functionality: Advent calendars work in several different ways, whether they require an online download or are self-sufficient with a couple of batteries. 
  • Price: Cost is always a factor that we kept at the forefront of our search, looking for the best affordable Advent calendars in several different categories. 

What is an Advent calendar?

An Advent calendar is a special calendar used around the holidays that holds a surprise for each day of Advent. 

How do you use an Advent calendar?

Each day leading up to Advent typically has a slot or some other type of input that you can use to fill with anything you like, whether it is a favorite verse, a piece of candy, or even a selfie in digital Advent calendars.

How much does an Advent calendar cost?

Advent calendars can range in cost, but many of the best online Advent calendars are free to use.

Are there alternative Advent calendars worth considering?

In our search, we found a few other Advent calendars that are also worth your consideration:

For other options leading up to the holidays, check out our picks for the best holiday gifts!

