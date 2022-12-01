'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Each year, the holidays return, ushering in an exciting time of festive celebration. Advent calendars have been a popular part of the holidays, allowing families and friends to count down until Christmas Day. Today, Advent calendars come in a variety of different forms, so it can be overwhelming when trying to find the perfect Advent calendar for you.
That's where we can help. We keep our fingers on the pulse of the market, studying a series of Advent calendars before selecting the very best Advent calendars for your needs. This is what we found.
Features: App Store rating: 4.0 | Google Play rating: 4.3 | Size: 19.9 MB
MyAdvent wins our award for best Advent calendar overall, giving you the opportunity to create personalized Advent calendars for your friends and family. Simply title your calendar and add whatever content you like, whether it's your photos, messages, or videos from YouTube. It can also be used for other purposes, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and other holidays.
Features: Etsy rating: 4.9 | Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 25 cm | Included: 24 paddles
The 24 Selfies to Christmas Advent Calendar is perfect when you take a lot of selfies. All you need to do is take 24 selfies based on the challenges assigned each day leading up to Christmas. That means you have a new theme every day that you can use to take selfies, even including props.
Features: Cost: Free | Download: None | Demo: Yes
When you need a gift for your friends, the Advent My Friend Advent Calendar is a fun way to kick off the gift-giving season. You can customize your own online advent calendar for no cost at all, choosing videos and pictures for each day. It is a fun, easy way to stay in touch with long-distance friends and keep them tuned into your life.
Features: Games: 24 | Power: 3x AA batteries
Eight Innovation offers several different Advent calendars, but Electronic Games is our favorite. See all of your favorites like Simon Says and Code Breaker with a total of 24 games. This advent calendar brings you the opportunity to build a new game that you can play electronically once complete. Each day, you'll receive a new electronic component to keep you going. You'll also receive a daily instruction booklet to help guide you in full color.
Features: Dimensions: 7 x 4 x 7 inches | Power: 3x AAA batteries | 24 mini-records
The Gramophone Musical Advent Calendar is a fun, unique take that audiophiles are sure to love. Coming all the way from Germany, this Advent calendar includes 24 different records to play each day. Each record is just two inches in diameter and plays for 30 to 40 seconds while dishing out your favorite tunes.
MyAdvent is our top pick for the best overall Advent calendar. The website is free to use and allows for personalization, so you can really customize each calendar for every friend and family member in your lilfe.
To see how our favorite models compare, we also created an overview of the best Advent calendars.
When choosing the best Advent calendars, we considered several factors, including these.
An Advent calendar is a special calendar used around the holidays that holds a surprise for each day of Advent.
Each day leading up to Advent typically has a slot or some other type of input that you can use to fill with anything you like, whether it is a favorite verse, a piece of candy, or even a selfie in digital Advent calendars.
Advent calendars can range in cost, but many of the best online Advent calendars are free to use.
In our search, we found a few other Advent calendars that are also worth your consideration:
