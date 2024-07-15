X
The 66 best early Prime Day gaming deals

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is tomorrow, but you don't have to wait to find great deals on gaming consoles, PCs and laptops, accessories, and even games themselves.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer
Asus ROG Strix gaming desktop | Save $1,700 at Best Buy
An Asus ROG Strix gaming desktop tower on a green and blue background
Asus ROG Strix gaming desktop
Save $1,700 at Best Buy
View now View at Best Buy
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 | Save $1,120 at Walmart
A Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop on an orange background
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7
Save $1,120 at Walmart
View now View at Walmart
Xbox Series S bundle | Save $110 at Best Buy
An Xbox Series S console and Seagate 2TB external hard drive on a pink and orange background
Xbox Series S bundle
Save $110 at Best Buy
View now View at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch OLED (white, Japanese import) | Save $76 at Walmart
A Switch OLED box on a blue and purple background
Nintendo Switch OLED (white, Japanese import)
Save $76 at Walmart
View now View at Walmart

While we usually see some of the best gaming deals around the holiday season, Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is another great opportunity to save big on everything from games and accessories to consoles and PCs. Although you might have to wait until the sale officially kicks off tomorrow to find what you really want, Amazon is offering early deals already, and other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are having their own sales events, too.

See at Amazon

This means that if you're willing to be patient and keep an eye on multiple retailers, you can potentially snag a great discount on a new Nintendo Switch OLED, games you've had on your wishlist for ages, and accessories like external hard drives, controllers, and charging stations. I've compiled a list of items from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to help you find the deepest discounts.

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

Best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Asus ROG Strix gaming desktop

Save $1,700 at Best Buy
An Asus ROG Strix gaming desktop tower on a green and blue background
ASUS/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,600
  • Original price: $4,300

This gaming desktop is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 Series CPU, 32GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, and a 2TB HDD for all the power, performance, and storage you need for your game library.

View now at Best Buy

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7

Save $1,120 at Walmart
A Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop on an orange background
Lenovo/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,100
  • Original price: $2,220

The Lenovo Legion has a 16-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for better detailing and smoother motion. It also has a 14-hour battery life, letting you work and game all day before you need to plug in.

View now at Walmart

Xbox Series S bundle

Save $110 at Best Buy
An Xbox Series S console and Seagate 2TB external hard drive on a pink and orange background
Microsoft/ZDNET
  • Current price: $550
  • Original price: $660

This bundle includes the digital-only Xbox Series S console with 512GB of internal storage, a controller, and a 2TB Seagate expansion card for plenty of storage space for an all-digital game library.

View now at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch OLED (white, Japanese import)

Save $76 at Walmart
A Switch OLED box on a blue and purple background
Dell
  • Current price: $274
  • Original price: $350

The latest version of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED screen for better contrast, detailing, and color accuracy while in handheld mode. Please note that this is a Japanese import version of the console.

View now at Walmart

Early Prime Day 2024 PlayStation 5 deals

screenshot-2024-07-01-at-10-40-11am.png
ZDNET

Early Prime Day Xbox Series X|S deals

xbox-series-x

Grab an Xbox Series X for $449 at Walmart during Black Friday sales.

Early Prime Day 2024 Nintendo Switch Deals

image

Early Prime Day 2024 PC gaming deals

HP OMEN 40L gaming desktop PC
Best Buy

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon is having its annual Prime Day sale on July 16 and July 17, 2024. While you'll have to wait until the official dates for most sale prices to take effect, if you keep an eye on Amazon and other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, you can snag great deals beforehand and even after the Prime Day sale sends.

Are gaming devices and accessories really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Most gaming items go on sale at steep discounts around the end-of-year holiday season, but if you're willing to be patient and keep tabs on multiple retailers, you can grab everything from physical or digital games and controllers to external hard drives, gaming monitors, and even console bundles. 

You can also save big during other summer sales events like the Steam Summer Sale (which ends today at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern), PlayStation's Essential Picks and Games Under $15 sales, and Microsoft offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for both PC and console for just $1 for the first 14 days. Many developers and publishers offer rolling sales and discounts throughout the year on storefronts like Steam, Epic, and Origin. So make sure to check your wishlist often to see if you can snag a few games at a discount. If you're looking to pick up new, or at least new-to-you accessories like controllers, don't be afraid to pick up a pre-owned or refurbished model.

Used hardware can still be a great value, as long as you practice due diligence and make sure to read all descriptions of the item's condition and any warranty or return/exchange terms in case you run into issues. Also, make sure that when you're buying pre-owned, that you're not buying third-party accessories as you'll have a harder time finding replacement parts or even a reliable customer service as some brands may alredy be defunct.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

Discounts and sales on gaming consoles, computers, and accessories can feel like they're very few and far between, and sometimes when you do find a discount, it's not much better than paying full price. I only chose items that offered a significant (15 percent or more) discount or items that rarely go on sale, such as Nintendo games and consoles. I also chose accessories and peripherals from trusted, reputable brands with verified customer support and warranties.

