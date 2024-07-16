'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 66 best Prime Day gaming deals
While we usually see some of the best gaming deals around the holiday season, Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is another great opportunity to save big on everything from games and accessories to consoles and PCs. Other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are having their own sales events, too.
This means that if you're willing to be patient and keep an eye on multiple retailers, you can potentially snag a great discount on a new Nintendo Switch OLED, games you've had on your wishlist for ages, and accessories like external hard drives, controllers, and charging stations. I've compiled a list of items from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to help you find the deepest discounts.
Best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $274 (save $76 at Walmart): The latest iteration of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED display for better color accuracy, detailing, and contrast while in handheld mode.
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con pair in neon purple and neon orange for $60 (save $20 at Walmart): This is a replacement or supplementary pair of Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch in orange and purple.
- Arcade1Up The Simpsons with riser and stool for $550 (save $150 at Walmart): This re-release captures all the fun and nostalgia of 16-bit arcade gaming, without the need for a constant supply of quarters.
- Xbox Series S 512GB plus 2TB expansion drive for $530 (save $130 at Best Buy): This bundle includes the digital-only Xbox Series S console and a 2TB external hard drive for expanded storage and large game libraries.
- Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD for $180 (save $280 at Best Buy): This high-end internal SSD is designed for the PS5 and includes a heatsink to prevent damage.
- Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller for $150 (save $30 at Walmart): This is a high-end wireless controller for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
- WD Black D10 12TB external hard drive for $281 (save $114 at Best Buy): This is a truly gigantic external storage drive for extensive digital game libraries on console or PC.
- Asus ROG Strix desktop for $2600 (save $1,700 at Best Buy): This gaming desktop is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 CPU, 32GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, and a 2TB HDD.
- Lenovo Legion 16 gaming laptop for $1,100 (save $1,120 at Walmart): This gaming laptop from Lenovo features a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 resolution display as well as a 14-hour battery life and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.
- LG UltraGear 39-inch OLED curved monitor for $900 (save $600 at Best Buy): This gaming monitor features a refresh rate of 240Hz, a 0.03ms response time, and support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync VRR.
- Current price: $2,600
- Original price: $4,300
This gaming desktop is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 Series CPU, 32GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, and a 2TB HDD for all the power, performance, and storage you need for your game library.
- Current price: $1,100
- Original price: $2,220
The Lenovo Legion has a 16-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for better detailing and smoother motion. It also has a 14-hour battery life, letting you work and game all day before you need to plug in.
- Current price: $530
- Original price: $660
This bundle includes the digital-only Xbox Series S console with 512GB of internal storage, a controller, and a 2TB Seagate expansion card for plenty of storage space for an all-digital game library.
- Current price: $274
- Original price: $350
The latest version of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED screen for better contrast, detailing, and color accuracy while in handheld mode. Please note that this is a Japanese import version of the console.
Prime Day 2024 PlayStation 5 deals
- System Shock for PlayStation 5 for $30 (save $10): This is a full remake of the sci-fi classic on the PlayStation 5. Explore a derelict space station and fight against an AI gone mad.
- Call of Duty Vanguard standard edition for $25 (save $45 at Best Buy): A new, WWII-based entry in the iconic Call of Duty franchise takes you from the Pacific Theater to Stalingrad, France, North Africa, and beyond.
- Octopath Traveler II for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): This follow-up to the smash hit Octopath Traveler drops players into an all-new story with new friends, enemies, and challenges.
- WD Black SN850P 2TB SSD for $180 (save $89 at Best Buy): This internal M.2 SSD features 2TB of storage as well as a read and write speed of up to 7,300Mb/s and 6,600Mb/s, respectively.
- Elden Ring for $49 (save $11 at Amazon): The award-winning, open-world RPG from the makers of Dark Souls lets players explore a massive world full of magic and monsters.
- Diablo IV for $37 (save $32 at Amazon): This action RPG lets players explore dungeons alone or with friends online. With cross-play, you don't have to have the same console to play together.
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for $35 (save $35 at Amazon): The sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon combines RPG elements with Yakuza's grand setpieces for another fast-paced entry in the action-adventure series.
- PlayStation HD Camera for $40 (save $20 at Amazon, flash deal while supplies last): This is a 1080p webcam to use with your PS5 console for playing games like Just Dance or video chatting with friends.
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wireless headset for $60 (save $20 at Amazon): This lightweight, wireless gaming headset features a swivel-to-mute, integrated microphone, and a blue/white color scheme that perfectly matches the PS5 console.
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 for $20 (save $20 at Best Buy): This collection contains the original Metal Gear Solid Trilogy and a digital screenplay book for each game, the original Metal Gear, and a digital collector's guide detailing each game's story and characters.
- Dead Space (2023) for $30 (save $20 at Best Buy): A remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic lets you once again join Isaac Clarke and the crew of the USG Kellion as they fight to survive aboard a dead ship crawling with nightmarish creatures.
- Sonic Frontiers for $20 (save $40 at Best Buy): The latest entry in the beloved Sega franchise features a mix of classic platforming, open-world exploration, and massive boss battles to usher in a new era for Sonic and friends.
- Sonic Superstars for $18 (save $42 at Best Buy): Join up to three friends in an all-new 2D Sonic adventure to stop Dr. Eggman and a mysterious new villain.
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Remastered for $20 (save $30 at Best Buy): Join Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in this collection of the award-winning Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Steelbook Launch Edition for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): This rerelease of SMT V features a revamped main narrative, updated graphics, and includes two DLC stories.
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure for $20 (save $40 at Best Buy): Sackboy is back in a new solo adventure full of puzzles and platforming. The game also has a four-player online co-op mode.
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Standard Edition for $28 (save $42 at Best Buy): Cal Kestis continues his journey in this third-person action-adventure game, sending him to the furthest reaches of the galaxy to escape the Empire.
- F1 2024 Standard Edition for $48 (save $22 at Best Buy): Take on top Formula One and Formula 2 tracks in an all-new career mode featuring dozens of current and retired F1 and Formula 2 drivers and mid-race objectives for XP and gear boosts.
- Sonic Origins Plus for $20 (save $20 at Best Buy): This is a collection of 16 classic Sonic games from the Genesis/MegaDrive, GameGear, and SegaCD.
- Persona 3 Reload Launch Edition for $35 (save $35 at Best Buy): In this remake of the third entry in the Persona series, you return to Gekkoukan High School and the Abyss of Time with a revamped narrative and quality-of-life upgrades to bring the title in line with modern game design.
- Persona 5 Tactica for $25 (save $35 at Best Buy): Join Joker and the Phantom Thieves in a new companion story to the critically acclaimed Persona 5.
- Deathloop Standard Edition for $45 (save $15 at Best Buy): A first-person shooter that has players following two rival assassins doomed to repeat the same day in a mysterious time loop for eternity. The only way to break the cycle is to find and eliminate eight targets before the day resets.
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): A companion story to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, players visit 1860s Japan, taking on the role of a low-ranking samurai named Sakamoto Ryoma on a quest to overthrow the shogunate and avenge his adoptive father's murder.
Prime Day Xbox Series X|S deals
- Ori and the Blind Forest Digital Definitive Edition for $24 (save $16 at Best Buy): This bundle includes a digital download code for the Definitive Edition of Ori and the Blind Forest, as well as a plushy toy.
- Persona 3 Reload Collector's Edition for $171 (save $29 at Best Buy): This bundle includes the Personal 3 Reload base game, DLC pass, artbook, 2-disc soundtrack, and Aigis figure statue.
- Monster Hunter Rise standard edition for $16.50 (save $23.50 at Best Buy): This is a digital download tor the Monster Hunter Rise game on Xbox Series X|S.
- Seagate 1TB expansion card for $130 (save $70 at Best Buy): This external hard drive gives you 1TB of extra storage, making it great for bigger libraries or larger game downloads.
- Hori Alpha tournament-grade fighting stick for $169 (save $31 at Best Buy): This is a high-end, arcade-style controller for hardcore fans of fighting games.
- Redfall standard edition for $20 (save $50 at Amazon): You can use an arsenal of weapons, traps, and gadgets to hunt the hordes of vampires that have taken over Boston.
- Xbox Series X 1TB console for $450 (save $50): This is the disc version of the console built with a 1TB internal storage drive and includes a controller.
- Xbox GamePass Ultimate for PC & console for $1 (save $20 at Xbox): Join for 14 days for just a dollar, then billed monthly for $20. Get access to thousands of games plus exclusive deals and free titles.
Prime Day 2024 Nintendo Switch Deals
- Super Mario Maker 2 for $40 (save $20 at Walmart): This is a follow-up to the smash-hit level creator for the Wii U and 3DS features 100 pre-made stages and thousands of assets for creating your dream Super Mario levels.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder for $45 (save $15 at Walmart): The newest mainline Mario game introduces new power-ups like the Bubble Fire Flower, Drill Hat, and Elephant Fruit as well as a badge system for customizing your playstyle.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $55 (save $14 at Walmart): This sequel to the award-winning Breath of the Wild has Link returning to Hyrule and a realm of mysterious floating islands to investigate a new evil that threatens the kingdom.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $50 (save $10 at Walmart): Everyone's favorite kart racing game is back with all-new courses and updated versions of old favorites from previous platforms like the GBA, SNES, and N64.
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con pair in neon red and neon blue for $61 (save $19 at Walmart): This is a replacement or supplementary pair of Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch in bright red and blue.
Prime Day 2024 PC gaming deals
- Amazon Luna wireless controller for $40 (save $30 at Amazon): This wireless controller is designed exclusively for Amazon's cloud gaming service, Luna. It supports Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, FireOS, and ChromeOS devices.
- Logitech G815 LightSync mechanical keyboard for $140 (save $60 at Amazon): Made with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and low profile tactile, linear, or clicky switches, the G815 is a tough but sleek gaming keyboard for Windows and macOS.
- Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless gaming keyboard for $120 (save $60 at Amazon): This is a compact, mechanical gaming keyboard that's perfect for smaller desks and travel.
- Samsung 990 Evo 1TB SSD for $79 (save $81 at Amazon): This internal M.2 SSD gives you 1TB of storage and read/write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s.
- Asus ROG 45L gaming desktop for $2,800 (save $900 at Best Buy): This gaming desktop is built with a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 2TB HDD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU.
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme gaming desktop for $2200 (save $550 at Best Buy): This rig is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card
- Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED 49-inch monitor for $1,080 (save $720 at Best Buy): This monitor uses an OLED panel for incredible color accuracy, enhanced detailing, and better contrast.
- Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti for $750 (save $150 at Best Buy): This discrete GPU boasts 12GB of VRAM, 3 DisplayPort inputs, 1 HDMI port, and supports up to 8K resolution.
- XFS Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX for $870 (save $130 at Best Buy): This AMD graphics card has 24GB of VRAM, allowing you to play just about any game at ultra settings for the next five years.
- PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 for $1750 (save $100 at B&H Photo): This high-end graphics card has 24GB of VRAM and a base clock speed of 2235MHz that can be overclocked to 2520MHz.
- Acer Predator Orion 5000 desktop for $1,500 (save $1,200 at Acer): This gaming desktop is built with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 2TB HDD.
- Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 for $2,343 (save $957 at Lenovo): This desktop is built with a 14th generation Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD.
- HP Omen 16 for $800 (save $300 at HP): This gaming laptop is built with a 14th generation Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it perfect for PC gaming newcomers.
- HP Omen 40L for $1,000 (save $540 at HP): Get a high-end gaming experience on the cheap with a 14th gen Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
- HP Omen 17 for $1350 (save $450 at HP, ends at 12AM Eastern): This gaming laptop is built with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.
- Acer Nitro 16 for $1,500 (save $300 at Acer): The Nitro 16 is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024 starts today, with major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. While the best deals are available for Prime members only, sellers often mark down products for non-Prime members to take advantage of. The event officially takes place on July 16 and July 17.
Are gaming devices and accessories really cheaper on Prime Day?
Most gaming items go on sale at steep discounts around the end-of-year holiday season, but if you're willing to be patient and keep tabs on multiple retailers, you can grab everything from physical or digital games and controllers to external hard drives, gaming monitors, and even console bundles.
You can also save big during other summer sales events like the Steam Summer Sale (which ends today at 10 am Pacific/1 pm Eastern), PlayStation's Essential Picks and Games Under $15 sales, and Microsoft offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for both PC and console for just $1 for the first 14 days. Many developers and publishers offer rolling sales and discounts throughout the year on storefronts like Steam, Epic, and Origin. So make sure to check your wishlist often to see if you can snag a few games at a discount. If you're looking to pick up new, or at least new-to-you accessories like controllers, don't be afraid to pick up a pre-owned or refurbished model.
Used hardware can still be a great value, as long as you practice due diligence and make sure to read all descriptions of the item's condition and any warranty or return/exchange terms in case you run into issues. Also, make sure that when you're buying pre-owned, that you're not buying third-party accessories as you'll have a harder time finding replacement parts or even reliable customer service as some brands may already be defunct.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
Discounts and sales on gaming consoles, computers, and accessories can feel like they're very few and far between, and sometimes when you do find a discount, it's not much better than paying full price. I only chose items that offered a significant (15 percent or more) discount or items that rarely go on sale, such as Nintendo games and consoles. I also chose accessories and peripherals from trusted, reputable brands with verified customer support and warranties.