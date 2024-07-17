While we usually see some of the best gaming deals around the holiday season, Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is another great opportunity to save big on everything from games and accessories to consoles and PCs. Other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are having their own sales events, too.

This means that if you're willing to be patient and keep an eye on multiple retailers, you can potentially snag a great discount on a new Nintendo Switch OLED, games you've had on your wishlist for ages, and accessories like external hard drives, controllers, and charging stations. I've compiled a list of items from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to help you find the deepest discounts.

Best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Asus ROG Strix gaming desktop Save $1,700 at Best Buy ASUS/ZDNET Current price: $2,600

Original price: $4,300 This gaming desktop is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 Series CPU, 32GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, and a 2TB HDD for all the power, performance, and storage you need for your game library. View now at Best Buy

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 Save $1,120 at Walmart Lenovo/ZDNET Current price: $1,100

Original price: $2,220 The Lenovo Legion has a 16-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for better detailing and smoother motion. It also has a 14-hour battery life, letting you work and game all day before you need to plug in. View now at Walmart

Xbox Series S bundle Save $130 at Best Buy Microsoft/ZDNET Current price: $530

Original price: $660 This bundle includes the digital-only Xbox Series S console with 512GB of internal storage, a controller, and a 2TB Seagate expansion card for plenty of storage space for an all-digital game library. View now at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch OLED (white, Japanese import) Save $76 at Walmart Dell Current price: $274

Original price: $350 The latest version of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED screen for better contrast, detailing, and color accuracy while in handheld mode. Please note that this is a Japanese import version of the console. View now at Walmart

Prime Day 2024 PlayStation 5 deals

Prime Day Xbox Series X|S deals

Grab an Xbox Series X for $449 at Walmart during Black Friday sales.

Prime Day 2024 Nintendo Switch Deals

Prime Day 2024 PC gaming deals

More Prime Day gaming deals

FAQs



When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024 continues today, with major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. While the best deals are available for Prime members only, sellers often mark down products for non-Prime members to take advantage of. The event officially takes place on July 16 and July 17.

Are gaming devices and accessories really cheaper on Prime Day?

Most gaming items go on sale at steep discounts around the end-of-year holiday season, but if you're willing to be patient and keep tabs on multiple retailers, you can grab everything from physical or digital games and controllers to external hard drives, gaming monitors, and even console bundles.

You can also save big during other summer sales events like the Steam Summer Sale (which ends today at 10 am Pacific/1 pm Eastern), PlayStation's Essential Picks and Games Under $15 sales, and Microsoft offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for both PC and console for just $1 for the first 14 days. Many developers and publishers offer rolling sales and discounts throughout the year on storefronts like Steam, Epic, and Origin. So make sure to check your wishlist often to see if you can snag a few games at a discount. If you're looking to pick up new, or at least new-to-you accessories like controllers, don't be afraid to pick up a pre-owned or refurbished model.

Used hardware can still be a great value, as long as you practice due diligence and read all descriptions of the item's condition and any warranty or return/exchange terms in case you run into issues. Also, when you're buying pre-owned, make sure you're not buying third-party accessories as you'll have a harder time finding replacement parts or even reliable customer service as some brands may already be defunct.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

Discounts and sales on gaming consoles, computers, and accessories can feel like they're very few and far between, and sometimes when you do find a discount, it's not much better than paying full price. I only chose items that offered a significant (15 percent or more) discount or items that rarely go on sale, such as Nintendo games and consoles. I also chose accessories and peripherals from trusted, reputable brands with verified customer support and warranties.

Are there different gaming deals on Prime Day 2?

Some retailers are able to set their own sale prices and discounts, which may be subject to change from day to day, or even hourly. Others have specific discounts and prices that are set by brand manufacturers and are fairly consistent from day to day and from store to store. Check back on this list often to make sure you're getting the best deals on games, consoles, laptops, and more.