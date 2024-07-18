'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 75 best Prime Day 2024 gaming deals still available
While we usually see some of the best gaming deals around the holiday season, Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is another great opportunity to save big on everything from games and accessories to consoles and PCs. Other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are having their own sales events, too.
This means that if you're willing to be patient and keep an eye on multiple retailers, you can potentially snag a great discount on a new Nintendo Switch OLED, games you've had on your wishlist for ages, and accessories like external hard drives, controllers, and charging stations. I've compiled a list of items from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to help you find the deepest discounts still available after Prime Day.
Best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024 still available
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $271 (save $78 at Walmart): The latest iteration of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED display for better color accuracy, detailing, and contrast while in handheld mode.
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con pair in neon purple and neon orange for $60 (save $20 at Walmart): This is a replacement or supplementary pair of Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch in orange and purple.
- Xbox Series S 512GB plus 2TB expansion drive for $550 (save $110 at Best Buy): This bundle includes the digital-only Xbox Series S console and a 2TB external hard drive for expanded storage and large game libraries.
- SteelSeries Arena 9 for $418 (save $132 at Amazon): This high-end speaker system supports 5.1CH audio with 5 satellite speakers and subwoofer as well as Bluetooth and USB connectivity for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.
- Arcade1Up Pac-Man for $360 (save $140 at Amazon): This retro-inspired arcade cabinet includes 14 classic Pac-Man games and 100 stickers to customize it with
- Asus ROG Raikiri Pro OLED for $110 (save $40 at Amazon): This pro-grade gamepad features tri-mode connectivity for easier swapping between consoles and PC as well as four rear buttons for more ergonomic button mapping.
- Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition for $400 (save $100 at Amazon): This retro-inspired cabinet includes 14 classic Capcom games including Street Fighter II Turbo, Final Fight, and Armored Warriors.
- HyperX QuadCast USB mic for $90 (save $50 at Amazon): This USB mic is perfect for Discord voice calls, Zoom meetings, live streams, and vocal recording.
- Asus ZenScreen portable monitor for $159 (save $50 at Amazon): This 15.6-inch portable screen provides 1080p resolution and connects to your laptop via USB-C.
- Logitech G Pro X 2 wireless headset for $200 (save $50 at Amazon): This gaming headset supports DTS:X 7.1CH surround sound and is compatible with PC/Xbox, PS4/5, and Switch.
- PlayStation 5 Slim disc console and EA Sports College Football 25 for $575 (save $30, price automatically applied in cart when bought together): This bundle includes the disc version of the new PlayStation 5 Slim console, a copy of EA Sports College Football 25. The game is covered by Amazon's pre-order price guarantee, which refunds you the difference if the final price is higher than what you paid.
Prime Day 2024 PlayStation 5 deals still available
- System Shock for PlayStation 5 for $23 (save $17): This is a full remake of the sci-fi classic on the PlayStation 5. Explore a derelict space station and fight against an AI gone mad.
- Elden Ring for $50 (save $10): The award-winning, open-world RPG from the makers of Dark Souls lets players explore a massive world full of magic and monsters.
- Diablo IV for $37 (save $32): This action RPG lets players explore dungeons alone or with friends online. With cross-play, you don't have to have the same console to play together.
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for $35 (save $35): The sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon combines RPG elements with Yakuza's grand setpieces for another fast-paced entry in the action-adventure series.
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wireless headset for $60 (save $20): This lightweight, wireless gaming headset features a swivel-to-mute, integrated microphone, and a blue/white color scheme that perfectly matches the PS5 console.
- Logitech G29 driving wheel and pedals for $200 (save $100): Racing sim enthusiasts looking for an experience that's as close to the real thing as possible will love the stainless steel pedals and shifter paddles as well as the leather cover on the steering wheel.
- Assassin's Creed Mirage standard edition for $32 (save $18): Assassin's Creed returns to form with an all-new adventure set in medieval Baghdad.
- Pacific Drive deluxe edition for $29 (save $11): Explore and scavenge your way through the Pacific Northwest to repair and upgrade your possibly possessed car and unravel the mysteries of the Olympic Exclusion Zone.
- Victrix Pro FS-12 fight stick for $320 (save $70): A pro-level arcade stick for serious fighting game enthusiasts and eSports professionals.
- Corsair Void RGB Elite wireless headset for $70 (save $40): This gaming headset features 7.1CH surround sound and an integrated mic certified for use with Discord voice chat.
Prime Day Xbox Series X|S deals still available
- Redfall standard edition for $20 (save $50 at Amazon): You can use an arsenal of weapons, traps, and gadgets to hunt the hordes of vampires that have taken over Boston.
- Xbox GamePass Ultimate for PC & console for $1 (save $20 at Xbox): Join for 14 days for just a dollar, then billed monthly for $20. Get access to thousands of games plus exclusive deals and free titles.
- Seagate 2TB expansion card for $225 (save $135): Instantly add 2TB of storage to your Xbox Series X|S console for offloading large game downloads from internal storage and organizing your library.
- Xbox Core wireless controller (velocity green) for $44 (save $14): A no-nonsense wireless controller for your Xbox Series X|S console in vibrant green.
- Razer Wolverine V2 wired controller for $62 (save $38): This gamepad from Razer features remappable buttons and a hair trigger mode for competitive play.
- Tropico 6 next-gen edition for $25 (save $35): This version of Tropico 6 includes the base game plus a digital soundtrack, new character skins, new transportation and infrastructure, and The Llama of Wall Street DLC.
- Razer Kaira Pro wireless headset for $90 (save $50): A wireless gaming headset officially licensed for use with the Xbox Series X|S.
Prime Day 2024 Nintendo Switch deals still available
- Lexar 1TB microSDXC for $74 (save $58): Instantly add 1TB of storage to your Nintendo Switch for downloading large games and organizing your digital library.
- FYY Switch game case for $8 (save $5): This case can hold up to 24 Switch games and 48 microSD cards.
Prime Day 2024 PC gaming deals still available
- Samsung 990 Evo 1TB SSD for $79 (save $81 at Amazon): This internal M.2 SSD gives you 1TB of storage and read/write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s.
- PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 for $1738 (save $100 at B&H Photo): This high-end graphics card has 24GB of VRAM and a base clock speed of 2235MHz that can be overclocked to 2520MHz.
- Acer Predator Orion 5000 desktop for $1,500 (save $1,200 at Acer): This gaming desktop is built with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 2TB HDD.
- Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 for $2,343 (save $957 at Lenovo): This desktop is built with a 14th-generation Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD.
- HP Omen 16 for $800 (save $300 at HP): This gaming laptop is built with a 14th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it perfect for PC gaming newcomers.
- HP Omen 40L for $1,000 (save $540 at HP): Get a high-end gaming experience on the cheap with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
- Acer Nitro 16 for $1,500 (save $300 at Acer): The Nitro 16 is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D for $328 (save $271 at Amazon, Prime exclusive deal): Upgrade your AMD-based gaming rig with this 12-core, 24-thread desktop processor that features a 5.6GHz clock speed.
- PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT for $339 (save $221 at Amazon): This AMD graphics card has 16GB of VRAM for plenty of power to tackle the latest triple-A games for years to come.
- Logitech G502 Hero wired mouse for $35 (save $45 at Amazon): The G502 Hero features 11 programmable buttons, adjustable weights and integrated RGB lighting.
- HyperX SoloCast USB mic for $33 (save $27 at Amazon): The SoloCast is a great USB mic for creators and gamers looking for quality voice chat and recording.
- Razer Kiyo Pro for $102 (save $88 at Amazon): The Razer Kiyo Pro can record in 1080p at 60fps and is compatible with OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and Zoom.
- Asus ROG Spatha X wireless gaming mouse for $100 (save $50 at Amazon): The Asus ROG Spatha X has 12 programmable buttons and ROG micro switches rated for a lifetime of 70 million clicks.
More Prime Day gaming deals still available
- Call of Duty Vanguard standard edition for $25 (save $45 at Best Buy): A new, WWII-based entry in the iconic Call of Duty franchise takes you from the Pacific Theater to Stalingrad, France, North Africa, and beyond.
- Octopath Traveler II for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): This follow-up to the smash hit Octopath Traveler drops players into an all-new story with new friends, enemies, and challenges.
- Sonic Frontiers for $20 (save $40 at Best Buy): The latest entry in the beloved Sega franchise features a mix of classic platforming, open-world exploration, and massive boss battles to usher in a new era for Sonic and friends.
- Sonic Superstars for $18 (save $42 at Best Buy): Join up to three friends in an all-new 2D Sonic adventure to stop Dr. Eggman and a mysterious new villain.
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Steelbook Launch Edition for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): This rerelease of SMT V features a revamped main narrative, updated graphics, and includes two DLC stories.
- Sonic Origins Plus for $20 (save $20 at Best Buy): This is a collection of 16 classic Sonic games from the Genesis/MegaDrive, GameGear, and SegaCD.
- Persona 3 Reload Launch Edition for $35 (save $35 at Best Buy): In this remake of the third entry in the Persona series, you return to Gekkoukan High School and the Abyss of Time with a revamped narrative and quality-of-life upgrades to bring the title in line with modern game design.
- Persona 5 Tactica for $25 (save $35 at Best Buy): Join Joker and the Phantom Thieves in a new companion story to the critically acclaimed Persona 5.
- Deathloop Standard Edition for $45 (save $15 at Best Buy): A first-person shooter that has players following two rival assassins doomed to repeat the same day in a mysterious time loop for eternity. The only way to break the cycle is to find and eliminate eight targets before the day resets.
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): A companion story to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, players visit 1860s Japan, taking on the role of a low-ranking samurai named Sakamoto Ryoma on a quest to overthrow the shogunate and avenge his adoptive father's murder.
- Ori and the Blind Forest Digital Definitive Edition for $24 (save $16 at Best Buy): This bundle includes a digital download code for the Definitive Edition of Ori and the Blind Forest, as well as a plushy toy.
- Persona 3 Reload Collector's Edition for $171 (save $29 at Best Buy): This bundle includes the Personal 3 Reload base game, DLC pass, artbook, 2-disc soundtrack, and Aigis figure statue.
- Seagate 1TB expansion card for $150 (save $50 at Best Buy): This external hard drive gives you 1TB of extra storage, making it great for bigger libraries or larger game downloads.
- Hori Alpha tournament-grade fighting stick for $169 (save $31 at Best Buy): This is a high-end, arcade-style controller for hardcore fans of fighting games.
- Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller for $150 (save $30 at Walmart): This is a high-end wireless controller for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
- Super Mario Maker 2 for $40 (save $20 at Walmart): This is a follow-up to the smash-hit level creator for the Wii U and 3DS features 100 pre-made stages and thousands of assets for creating your dream Super Mario levels.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder for $48 (save $12 at Walmart): The newest mainline Mario game introduces new power-ups like the Bubble Fire Flower, Drill Hat, and Elephant Fruit as well as a badge system for customizing your playstyle.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $55 (save $14 at Walmart): This sequel to the award-winning Breath of the Wild has Link returning to Hyrule and a realm of mysterious floating islands to investigate a new evil that threatens the kingdom.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $50 (save $10 at Walmart): Everyone's favorite kart racing game is back with all-new courses and updated versions of old favorites from previous platforms like the GBA, SNES, and N64.
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con pair in neon red and neon blue for $62 (save $18 at Walmart): This is a replacement or supplementary pair of Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch in bright red and blue.
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme gaming desktop for $2200 (save $550 at Best Buy): This rig is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card
- Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED 49-inch monitor for $1,100 (save $700 at Best Buy): This monitor uses an OLED panel for incredible color accuracy, enhanced detailing, and better contrast.
- Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti for $750 (save $150 at Best Buy): This discrete GPU boasts 12GB of VRAM, 3 DisplayPort inputs, 1 HDMI port, and supports up to 8K resolution.
- XFS Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX for $870 (save $130 at Best Buy): This AMD graphics card has 24GB of VRAM, allowing you to play just about any game at ultra settings for the next five years.
- WD Black D10 12TB external hard drive for $281 (save $114 at Best Buy): This is a gigantic external storage drive for extensive digital game libraries on a console or PC.
- Asus ROG Strix desktop for $2,600 (save $1,700 at Best Buy): This gaming desktop is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 CPU, 32GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, and a 2TB HDD.
- Lenovo Legion 16 gaming laptop for $1,100 (save $1,120 at Walmart): This gaming laptop from Lenovo features a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 resolution display as well as a 14-hour battery life and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.
- LG UltraGear 39-inch OLED curved monitor for $900 (save $600 at Best Buy): This gaming monitor features a refresh rate of 240Hz, a 0.03ms response time, and support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync VRR.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024 continues today, with major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. While the best deals are available for Prime members only, sellers often mark down products for non-Prime members to take advantage of. The event officially takes place on July 16 and July 17.
Are gaming devices and accessories really cheaper on Prime Day?
Most gaming items go on sale at steep discounts around the end-of-year holiday season, but if you're willing to be patient and keep tabs on multiple retailers, you can grab everything from physical or digital games and controllers to external hard drives, gaming monitors, and even console bundles.
You can also save big during other summer sales events like the Steam Summer Sale (which ends today at 10 am Pacific/1 pm Eastern), PlayStation's Essential Picks and Games Under $15 sales, and Microsoft offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for both PC and console for just $1 for the first 14 days. Many developers and publishers offer rolling sales and discounts throughout the year on storefronts like Steam, Epic, and Origin. So make sure to check your wishlist often to see if you can snag a few games at a discount. If you're looking to pick up new, or at least new-to-you accessories like controllers, don't be afraid to pick up a pre-owned or refurbished model.
Used hardware can be a great value, as long as you practice due diligence and read all descriptions of the item's condition and any warranty or return/exchange terms in case you run into issues. Also, when you're buying pre-owned, make sure you're not buying third-party accessories as you'll have a harder time finding replacement parts or even reliable customer service as some brands may already be defunct.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
Discounts and sales on gaming consoles, computers, and accessories can feel like they're very few and far between, and sometimes when you do find a discount, it's not much better than paying full price. I only chose items that offered a significant (15 percent or more) discount or items that rarely go on sale, such as Nintendo games and consoles. I also chose accessories and peripherals from trusted, reputable brands with verified customer support and warranties.
Are there different gaming deals on Prime Day 2?
In short, yes and no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning Deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. As always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with Lightning Deals offering a countdown to their expiration, and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as laptops, Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, and Echo devices.