The 35+ best Nintendo deals for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is tomorrow, and retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are offering great discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories right now.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer
Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | Save $54 at Walmart
A turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite, it's retail box, a microSD card, and box for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on a green and blue background
Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Save $54 at Walmart
View now View at Amazon
Nintendo Switch OLED with red and blue Joy-Con | Save $129 at Walmart
image
Nintendo Switch OLED with red and blue Joy-Con
Save $129 at Walmart
View now View at Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Save $14 at Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Save $14 at Walmart
View now View at Walmart
Super Mario RPG | Save $20 at Walmart
Super Mario RPG
Save $20 at Walmart
View now View at Walmart

Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to offering any sort of coupons, discounts, or sales events -- especially when it comes to digital games. If, however, you're willing to do a little research and be very, very patient, it's possible to snag everything from replacement charging docks and Joy-Cons to storage cases and games. 

While Amazon Prime Day, which runs from Tuesday through Wednesday, offers great discounts on Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 games and accessories, Best Buy and Walmart are are running their own sales events for more ways to save. I've gathered an extensive list of the best deals I could find so far, after comparing prices across multiple retailers and discount alert sites to ensure that you're getting the best deals possible.

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

See at Amazon

Best Nintendo deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Save $54 at Walmart
A turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite, it's retail box, a microSD card, and box for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on a green and blue background
Nintendo/ZDNET
  • Current price: $251
  • Original price: $305

This bundle includes a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite console as well as a physical copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and a 64GB microSD memory card. The Switch Lite can only be used in handheld mode, making it perfect for gamers who prefer to play on-the-go.

View now at Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED with red and blue Joy-Con

Save $129 at Walmart
image
  • Current price: $300
  • Original price: $429

The latest iteration of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED screen for enhanced color accuracy, detailing, and contrast while being used in handheld mode. It also features 64GB of internal storage for downloading games and backing up saved files.

View now at Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Save $14 at Walmart
  • Current price: $55
  • Regular price: $69

Tears of the Kingdom is the long-anticipated follow-up to the award-winning Breath of the Wild. Link returns to Hyrule to investigate a new evil that threatens the peace of the kingdom.

View now at Walmart

Super Mario RPG

Save $20 at Walmart
  • Current price: $40
  • Regular price: $60

A remake of the beloved SNES classic, Super Mario RPG welcomes old and new fans alike with a revamped combat system, updated graphics, and party moves.

View now at WalmartView now at Best BuyView now at Target


More Prime Day 2024 Nintendo deals

screenshot-2024-07-01-at-10-40-11am.png

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon is running its Prime Day sale on July 16 and July 17, 2024. While you may have to wait for some deals to go live, other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and even Nintendo itself are running similar sales and promotional deals right now.

Are Nintendo consoles and games really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to any sort of deal, sale, or markdown, especially when it comes to digital games. Savvy shoppers can, however, keep an eye on deal alert message boards and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to catch one-off markdowns and extended sales events.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

Not all deals are created equal, and not every product on sale is worth your time or attention. I checked sale prices across several retailers to find the best deals on everything from physical and digital games to charging cables, controllers, and storage solutions. I only chose accessory products from reputable brands and games from well-known developers and publishers. I also took customer reviews into account to verify quality and value.

