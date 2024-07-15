'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 35+ best Nintendo deals for Amazon Prime Day
Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to offering any sort of coupons, discounts, or sales events -- especially when it comes to digital games. If, however, you're willing to do a little research and be very, very patient, it's possible to snag everything from replacement charging docks and Joy-Cons to storage cases and games.
While Amazon Prime Day, which runs from Tuesday through Wednesday, offers great discounts on Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 games and accessories, Best Buy and Walmart are are running their own sales events for more ways to save. I've gathered an extensive list of the best deals I could find so far, after comparing prices across multiple retailers and discount alert sites to ensure that you're getting the best deals possible.
Best Nintendo deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $251 (save $54 at Walmart): This bundle includes a travel-friendly Switch Lite console in turquoise, a 64GB microSD memory card, and a physical copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.
- Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con for $300 (save $129 at Walmart): This Nintendo Switch console features a 7-inch OLED screen for better color accuracy, contrast, and detailing while in handheld mode.
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for $77 (save $33 at Best Buy): The newest entry in the iconic fighting game franchise, Mortal Kombat, features an all-new fighting system and fatalities as well as six new playable characters, five new Kameo characters, early access to DLC characters, in-game currency, and a Jean-Claude Van Damme cosmetic skin for Johnny Cage.
- HyperX Cloud III wired headset for $79 (save $21 at Best Buy): This gaming headset connects to your Nintendo Switch via 3.5mm AUX and features DTS Headphones:X audio support for enhanced dialogue and in-game music. It also has an integrated microphone for in-game chat or Discord voice calls.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $55 (save $14 at Walmart): Link is back in an all-new adventure in the smash-hit sequel to Breath of the Wild. Create vehicles and weapons and solve puzzles with the new building system.
- Super Mario RPG for $40 (save $20 at Walmart): The SNES classic gets a remake for the Nintendo Switch with an all-new Breezy difficulty mode for RPG newbies and story-focused players, as well as a more complex combat system.
- Current price: $251
- Original price: $305
This bundle includes a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite console as well as a physical copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and a 64GB microSD memory card. The Switch Lite can only be used in handheld mode, making it perfect for gamers who prefer to play on-the-go.
- Current price: $300
- Original price: $429
The latest iteration of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED screen for enhanced color accuracy, detailing, and contrast while being used in handheld mode. It also features 64GB of internal storage for downloading games and backing up saved files.
- Current price: $55
- Regular price: $69
Tears of the Kingdom is the long-anticipated follow-up to the award-winning Breath of the Wild. Link returns to Hyrule to investigate a new evil that threatens the peace of the kingdom.
- Current price: $40
- Regular price: $60
A remake of the beloved SNES classic, Super Mario RPG welcomes old and new fans alike with a revamped combat system, updated graphics, and party moves.
More Prime Day 2024 Nintendo deals
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): This is an updated and improved port of the original Wii title with enhanced graphics for the Nintendo Switch.
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for $31 (save $29 at Best Buy): This real-time strategy game is a spin-off of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, allowing you to build armies and develop strategies for taking on hundreds of enemies.
- Asus ROG Delta S wired headset for $169 (save $31 at Best Buy): This gaming headset features an AI-enhanced, noise-canceling microphone for crystal clear chat, as well as a lightweight design and RGB lighting to show off your personal style.
- Super Bomberman R 2 for $30 (save $20 at Amazon): This is a Mario Party-like game featuring several game modes like party games, tower defense, a battle royale, and even a level editor for creating custom maps.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder for $48 (save $11.50 at Walmart): Mario's latest adventure features a huge cast of characters, new power-ups, and an all-new badge system for creating custom play styles and finding hidden secrets.
- Nintendo Switch OLED with neon red and blue Joy-Con: $294 (save $55 at Walmart): The is the OLED version of the Nintendo Switch with classic neon red and blue Joy-Con controllers.
- Hot Wheels Unleased 2: Turbocharged for $20 (save $30 at Amazon): This is a family-friendly racing game featuring over 130 Hot Wheels cars and new tracks to explore and master.
- Bluey: The Videogame for $30 (save $10 at Amazon): Based on the hit children's show, players join Bley and family on adventures through minigames and puzzles.
- Two Point Campus: Enrollment Launch Edition for $19 (save $21 at Amazon): Build and manage a variety of successful college campuses to entice students and staff and create the for-profit school of your dreams.
- Mortal Kombat 11 for $25 (save $35 at Amazon): The classic arcade fighting game is back with an all-new graphics engine, new fighters, and a character customization mode.
- Ori: The Collection for $30 (save $20 at Amazon): This collection contains both the critically acclaimed Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): Kirby is back in a new adventure, bringing new powers like shapeshifting into the mix to help solve puzzles and defeat enemies.
- Pikmin 4 for $45 (save $15 at Walmart): The cult classic series returns, letting players explore a new planet with the help of Pikmin, tiny creatures who build, fight, and scout for you.
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles for $30 (save $30 at Walmart): Based on the hit anime, players battle it out with their favorite characters through different arenas and test their skills against killer bosses.
- Cuphead for $26 (save $15 at Walmart): This notoriously difficult action platformer features a stunning, hand-drawn art style that takes inspiration from cartoons of the 1930s and fast-paced, bullet hell combat.
- Bayonetta 3 for $39 (save $21 at Walmart): Bayonetta is back with new witch time and demon masquerade abilities to spice up the already over-the-top action.
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $24 (save $36 at Walmart): Play through the story of the original trilogy as iconic characters, solving puzzles and battling enemies in signature silly Lego style.
- PowerA wireless controller for $50 (save $10): A pro-style controller for the Nintendo Switch console that features different characters from beloved franchises.
- HyperX ChargePLay Quad 2 for $15 (save $10): This charging station can hold two Joy-Con controllers so you'll always have a fully-charged controller on standby.
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): Mario and friends are back in a remaster of the Wii U platforming adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom.
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): An all-new open world Pokemon adventure mixed with RPG elements that has players exploring the Hisui region for new Pokemon species and gym challenges.
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 for $20 (save $20 at Best Buy): This collection contains the original Metal Gear Solid trilogy for the PS1 as well as hours of bonus content.
- Tunic for $20 (save $15 at Best Buy): This critically-acclaimed indie game is heavily inspired by classic dungeon crawlers games like The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls.
- Persona 5 Royal for $25 (save $35 at Best Buy): This version contains the base game and all DLC for the definitive version of Persona 5.
- Super Mario Party with red and blue Joy-Con for $69 (save $31 at Walmart): This bundle contains the ultra-popular party game, Super Mario Party, as well as a red and blue Joy-Con controller for the Nintendo Switch.
- Joy-Con Switch controller in pastel purple and green for $68 (save $12 at Walmart): An additional Joy-Con controller for your switch in pastel purple and green.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon is running its Prime Day sale on July 16 and July 17, 2024. While you may have to wait for some deals to go live, other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and even Nintendo itself are running similar sales and promotional deals right now.
Are Nintendo consoles and games really cheaper on Prime Day?
Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to any sort of deal, sale, or markdown, especially when it comes to digital games. Savvy shoppers can, however, keep an eye on deal alert message boards and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to catch one-off markdowns and extended sales events.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
Not all deals are created equal, and not every product on sale is worth your time or attention. I checked sale prices across several retailers to find the best deals on everything from physical and digital games to charging cables, controllers, and storage solutions. I only chose accessory products from reputable brands and games from well-known developers and publishers. I also took customer reviews into account to verify quality and value.