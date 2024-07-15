'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 40+ best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale is a great time to pick up a new TV at a great price. Whether you're looking to invest in a high-end OLED with best-in-class picture and sound quality, or you just want to pick up a cheap-but-reliable model for streaming or as a second screen, you can find deep discounts from brands like Samsung, Sony, and Hisense. You can also find a variety of screen sizes on sale, from a modest 48 inches to a truly cinematic 98 inches.
To help you find the best deals on TVs ahead of the official Prime Day sale, I gathered a list of current offerings from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Sony Bravia XR X90L 98-inch for $5,000 (save $3,000 at Best Buy): This Sony TV is the set that ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner most recommends. It features a gigantic 98-inch screen, making it perfect for movie buffs looking to get as close as possible to a movie-going experience at home.
- Hisense U76 100-inch for $2,300 (save $2,700 at Best Buy): This model is one of the largest TVs Hisense has on offer, and one of the largest TVs, period. It supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience at home.
- Samsung The Terrace partial sun 65-inch outdoor TV for $2,990 (save $2,009 at Walmart): A high-quality, outdoor smart TV from Samsung, suitable for partially sunny environments like covered porches and patios, shady decks, and gazebos.
- Samsung QN900C 8K 65-inch for $2,599 (save $2,400 at Walmart): This next-gen TV offers four times the resolution of a 4K model and object tracking sound for an immersive experience.
- TCL Q6 QLED 98-inch for $2,498 (save $1,502 at Walmart): One of TCL's largest screens, and one of the largest TVs you can buy, period, is also one of the most affordable.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni 75-inch For $700 (save $350 at Amazon): A mid-range TV tailor-made for streaming. It uses the Fire TV platform to give you access to the entire Prime Video library as well as thousands of other apps.
- Sony Bravia 8 OLED 77-inch for $3,298 (save $602 at Amazon): Sony's latest flagship OLED TV offers a studio-calibrated picture for movie buffs and exclusive features for gaming on the PlayStation 5.
- Current price: $5,000
- Original price: $8,000
One of Sony's flagship OLED TVs is almost half off at Best Buy. It offers signature OLED picture quality with a 120Hz refresh rate and DTS Digital Surround audio.
- Current price: $700
- Original price: $1,050
The Fire TV Omni is a mid-range TV from Amazon that uses the Fire TV platform to give you access to the entire Prime Video catalog, as well as thousands of other streaming apps. You can also download Alexa Skills to turn your TV into the ultimate entertainment hub.
- Current price: $2,498
- Original price: $4,000
TCL is offering its newest mid-range TV in one of the largest size classes you can buy: 98 inches. It's also one of the most affordable on the market: it's almost 50% off at Walmart, bringing the price to just $2,500.
- Current price: $2,990
- Original price: $4,999
This outdoor smart TV from Samsung is designed to withstand rain, dust, debris, and even insects to turn your backyard, deck, or patio into an outdoor entertainment space. This version is best suited for partially sunny areas like covered patios.
More early Prime Day 2024 TV deals at Amazon
- Sony X85K 75-inch for $1,098 (save $300): This mid-range TV from Sony has a 120Hz refresh rate as well as support for Dolby Vision to give you smooth motion and enhanced picture quality.
- TCL Q65 85-inch for $900 (save $600): TCL's newest mid-range TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well as voice controls via Alexa.
- Samsung M70B 43-inch smart monitor for $350 (save $150): This smart screen from Samsung doubles as a computer monitor and TV, supporting streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu.
- Amazon Fire TV 4 Series 55-inch for $330 (save $190): A budget-friendly TV from Amazon that's great for streaming movies, shows, and music with the Fire TV platform.
- Fire TV Stick for $18 (save $18, Prime exclusive deal): The Amazon Fire TV stick turns any TV into a streaming device. It supports thousands of apps for watching shows and movies or streaming music.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 (save $25, Prime exclusive deal): Amazon's popular Fire TV streaming stick with support for 4K resolution and Wi-Fi 6E.
- TCL QM85 65-inch for $1,000 (save $400): The latest version of one of our picks for the best TV features a 240Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vison IQ and Dolby Atmos support, and an updated QD-Mini LED panel for enhanced color, contrast, and detailing.
- LG C4 OLED 65-inch for $1797 (save $903): An updated version of LG's flagship OLED model has support for Nvidia G-Sync VRR for console gaming, Dolby Vision for enhanced contrast and detailing, and a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother motion.
- LG evo G4 OLED 65-inch for $2797 (save $603): LG's luxury OLED TV gets an updated panel for better color accuracy, VRR and Dolby Vison support, and a brightness booster for better visibility.
- TCL QM7 55-inch for $500 (save $200): A great mid-range TV from TCL that features Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, dedicated game mode, and Alexa voice controls.
- LG QNED90T 86-inch for $2897 (save $803): A mid-range TV from LG which features a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and an AI-assisted processor for faster upscaling of non-4K content.
More Prime Day 2024 TV deals at Best Buy
- LG C3 OLED 83-inch for $3,300 (save $1,000): The previous generation of LG's flagship OLED TV still offers great features like support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync VRR, free live TV with the LG Channels app, and built-in voice controls via Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri.
- LG Signature M3 OLED 97-inch for $25,000 (save $5,000): A true luxury TV for anyone looking to create the ultimate custom home theater. It features completely wireless connectivity for an ultra-clean setup, signature OLED picture quality, Dolby Atmos support, and an AI-assisted processor for faster image rendering and upscaling.
- SunBrite Veranda 3 55-inch full shade outdoor TV for $2,000 (save $900): This outdoor TV is perfect for enclosed patios and gazebos, shady decks, and anywhere else folks gather out of the sun.
- Sony Bravia 9 85-inch LED for $4,800 (save $700): One of Sony's newest TVs, featuring an anti-glare screen, support for both AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, and a studio-calibrated picture.
- Sony Bravia 8 OLED 65-inch for $2,300 (save $500): Sony's latest OLED TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and an IMAX enhanced picture mode.
- Samsung Q70C QLED 85-inch for $1,400 (save $500): The previous generation of Samsung's mid-range line of TVs. It uses a dual LED panel to produce warm and cool colors simultaneously for enhanced color accuracy and range.
- LG 85 Series 65-inch for $1,000 (save $300): LG's mid-range TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, a suite of preloaded streaming apps, and built-in voice controls via Alexa.
- LG NanoCell75 65-inch for $500 (save $400): A budget-friendly LED TV from LG with built-in voice controls, HDR10 support, and support for Apple AirPlay2.
- Hisense U8 100-inch for $2,800 (save $2,200): One of the largest TVs Hisense offers is almost 50 percent off at Best Buy, featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well as a 144Hz refresh rate.
- TCL QM7 98-inch for $3,000 (save $2,000): TCL's mid-range, big-screen QM7 features an updated QD-LED panel for better color accuracy and detailing.
- TCL QM8 98-inch for $4,000 (save $2,000): This high-end TV from TCL features a QD-Mini LED panel and the Google TV platform for access to thousands of streaming apps.
- Hisense UX 85-inch for $2,500 (save $1,500): A high-end TV from Hisense that features 4.1.2CH multi-channel audio, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, and VRR support for console gaming.
More Prime Day 2024 TV deals at Walmart
- Samsung QN90C 75-inch for $1,698 (save $1,601): Samsung's previous iteration of their flagship QLED TVs offers object-tracking sound, a dedicated gaming hub with cloud gaming support, and an anti-glare screen.
- Samsung S95C OLED 65-inch for $1,699 (save $1,600): Samsung's first OLED offers excellent picture quality along with object tracking sound, a solar-powered remote, and a Pantone-validated screen for incredible color accuracy.
- Samsung S90C OLED 65-inch for $1,598 (save $1,701): The little brother of the S95C, this OLED from Samsung offers the same Pantone Validated screen and object tracking sound at a more affordable price.
- Sylvox 75-inch full-sun outdoor TV for $3,999 (save $1,500): This outdoor smart TV is rated for full sun exposure, which means you can place it almost anywhere in your backyard.
- TCL S5 85-inch for $848 (save $552): An affordable big-screen TV from TCL that offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, a built-in subwoofer for bass-enhanced audio, and VRR support for console gaming.
- TCL Q6 QLED 85-inch for $748 (save $852): A high-quality yet budget-friendly QLED TV from TCL that offers Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual: X audio, and Bluetooth connectivity.
- Sony Bravia XR X90L 85-inch for $1,998 (save $1,001): A mid-range big-screen TV from Sony that supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and VRR for console gaming.
- Hisense U8K 100-inch for $2,998 (save $2,000): A high-end big-screen TV that offers up to 1500 nits of peak brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision IQ support.
- Samsung QN800C 8K 65-inch for $1,999 (save $1,500): This TV provides four times the resolution of a 4K model for next-gen detailing and color accuracy for streaming movies and shows and console gaming.
- Samsung The Frame 75-inch for $1,886 (save $1,113): This gallery-inspired TV from Samsung not only provides excellent picture and sound quality, it also turns your living room or home theater into your personal art gallery with a built-in slideshow.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day sale on July 16 and 17, 2024. While you might have to wait until the official sale for most discounts to go live on TVs, retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are offering models from Samsung, Sony, and more at discounted prices.
Are TVs really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes! If you've been eyeing one of the Amazon Omni or Omni QLED TVs, you may be able to snag one at a steep discount. High-end models like LG or Sony OLED TVs may also see markdowns, as well as big-screen options from Samsung, Hisense, and TCL.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
Not all discounts are created equal. For this list, I only chose TVs with a significant price markdown (at least 15%) and from reputable brands. I provided a range of options from high-end flagship models for customers looking to invest in a top-tier TV to budget-friendly choices if you're just looking for a second screen.