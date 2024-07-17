'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best Prime Day TV deals of 2024
Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale is in its second day, and it's a great time to pick up a new TV at a great price. Whether you're looking to invest in a high-end OLED with best-in-class picture and sound quality, or you just want to pick up a cheap-but-reliable model for streaming or as a second screen, you can find deep discounts from brands like Samsung, Sony, and Hisense. You can also find a variety of screen sizes on sale, from a modest 48 inches to a truly cinematic 98 inches.
To help you find the best deals on TVs during Prime Day, I gathered a list of current offerings from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates
Best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Sony Bravia XR X90L 65-inch for $1,098 (save $202): This Sony TV is the set that ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner most recommends. It features a gigantic 98-inch screen, making it perfect for movie buffs looking to get as close as possible to a movie-going experience at home.
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV for $998 (save $500): Samsung's popular Frame TVs can display famous works of art and blend into your decor -- and get a rare big discount for Prime Day.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni 75-inch for $700 (save $350): This is a mid-range TV tailor-made for streaming. It uses the Fire TV platform to give you access to the entire Prime Video library and thousands of other apps.
- Sony Bravia 8 OLED 77-inch for $3,298 (save $602): Sony's latest flagship OLED TV offers a studio-calibrated picture for movie buffs and exclusive features for gaming on the PlayStation 5.
- Samsung QN90D QLED 75-inch for $2,598 (save $700): Samsung's flagship QLED TV offers Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound along with a 144Hz refresh rate.
- Samsung Q70D 85-inch for $2,198 (save $600): This is a mid-range QLED option from Samsung that features object tracking sound, a 144Hz refresh rate, and cloud gaming support.
- Amazon Fire TV 4 Series 50-inch for $280 (save $170): This budget-friendly TV uses the Fire TV platform to give you access to thousands of streaming apps.
- Insignia F20 32-inch for $75 (save $55): This small-screen TV provides 720p resolution and Alexa voice controls, making it a perfect second screen for your home.
- TCL S3 32-inch for $100 (save $50): This 1080p TV features Alexa voice controls, Apple AirPlay support, and a 60Hz refresh rate.
- Toshiba C350 75-inch for $450 (save $200): This mid-range TV offers a 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support.
- Current price: $1,098
- Original price: $1,300
One of Sony's flagship OLED TVs gets a discount for Prime Day. The bigger you go, the better the savings -- the 98-inch version is nearly 40% off. This TV offers signature OLED picture quality with a 120Hz refresh rate and DTS Digital Surround audio.
Also: This Sony Bravia is the best TV you've never heard of. Here's why you might want to buy one
- Current price: $700
- Original price: $1,050
The Fire TV Omni is a mid-range TV from Amazon that uses the Fire TV platform to give you access to the entire Prime Video catalog, as well as thousands of other streaming apps. You can also download Alexa Skills to turn your TV into the ultimate entertainment hub.
- Current price: $2,498
- Original price: $4,000
TCL is offering its newest mid-range TV in one of the largest size classes you can buy: 98 inches. It's also one of the most affordable on the market: it's almost 50% off at Walmart, bringing the price to just $2,500.
- Current price: $2,990
- Original price: $4,999
This outdoor smart TV from Samsung is designed to withstand rain, dust, debris, and even insects to turn your backyard, deck, or patio into an outdoor entertainment space. This version is best suited for partially sunny areas like covered patios.
More Prime Day 2024 TV deals at Amazon
- TCL Q65 85-inch for $900 (save $600): TCL's newest mid-range TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well as voice controls via Alexa.
- Amazon Fire TV 4 Series 55-inch for $330 (save $190): This budget-friendly TV from Amazon is great for streaming movies, shows, and music with the Fire TV platform.
- Fire TV Stick for $18 (save $18, Prime exclusive deal): The Amazon Fire TV stick turns any TV into a streaming device. It supports thousands of apps for watching shows and movies or streaming music.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 (save $25, Prime exclusive deal): This is Amazon's popular Fire TV streaming stick with support for 4K resolution and Wi-Fi 6E.
- TCL QM85 65-inch for $1,000 (save $400): The latest version of one of our picks for the best TV features a 240Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, and an updated QD-Mini LED panel for enhanced color, contrast, and details.
- LG evo G4 OLED 65-inch for $2797 (save $603): LG's luxury OLED TV gets an updated panel for better color accuracy, VRR and Dolby Vision support, and a brightness booster for better visibility.
- TCL QM7 55-inch for $500 (save $200): This great mid-range TV from TCL features Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, dedicated game mode, and Alexa voice controls.
- LG QNED90T 86-inch for $2897 (save $803): This mid-range TV from LG features a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and an AI-assisted processor for faster upscaling of non-4K content.
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 (save $40): The Fire TV Cube gives you access to thousands of streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.
- Roku Streambar SE for $80 (save $20): Get a soundbar and streaming device in the same package with the Roku Streambar SE featuring a 4K resolution and a suite of preloaded streaming apps.
- LG StandbyME Go 27-inch portable smart TV for $847 (save $350): This portable smart TV comes with an integrated hardshell briefcase to protect against damage and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for enhanced picture and audio quality.
- Sony X77L 85-inch for $1098 (save $400, Prime exclusive deal): This mid-range, big-screen TV from Sony offers a 60Hz refresh rate, Alexa and Hey Google voice controls, and Apple AirPlay 2 support.
- TCL QM8 75-inch for $1498 (save $300): The TCL QM8 offers incredible picture and audio quality for gaming, streaming, and more.
- LG QNED85T 65-inch for $997 (save $300): This mid-range TV from LG offers built-in Alexa voice controls, a 120Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync VRR support for console gaming.
- LG UR9000 55-inch for $397 (save $203): This budget-friendly LED option from LG features 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Bluetooth connectivity.
- Roku Express for $17 (save $13): Turn any TV into a smart TV with the Roku Express. You'll get access to free, live TV channels and thousands of streaming apps.
More Prime Day 2024 TV deals at Best Buy
- LG C3 OLED 83-inch for $3,300 (save $1,000): The previous generation of LG's flagship OLED TV still offers great features like support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync VRR, free live TV with the LG Channels app, and built-in voice controls via Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri.
- LG Signature M3 OLED 97-inch for $18,000 (save $12,000): This is a true luxury TV for anyone looking to create the ultimate custom home theater. It features wireless connectivity for an ultra-clean setup, signature OLED picture quality, Dolby Atmos support, and an AI-assisted processor for faster image rendering and upscaling.
- SunBrite Veranda 3 55-inch full shade outdoor TV for $2,000 (save $900): This outdoor TV is perfect for enclosed patios and gazebos, shady decks, and anywhere else folks gather out of the sun.
- Samsung Q70C QLED 85-inch for $1,400 (save $500): This is the previous generation of Samsung's mid-range line of TVs. It uses a dual LED panel to produce warm and cool colors simultaneously for enhanced color accuracy and range.
- Hisense U8 100-inch for $3,000 (save $2,000): One of the largest TVs that Hisense offers is almost 50 percent off at Best Buy, featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well as a 144Hz refresh rate.
- TCL QM7 98-inch for $3,000 (save $2,000): TCL's mid-range, big-screen QM7 features an updated QD-LED panel for better color accuracy and detailing.
- TCL QM8 98-inch for $4,000 (save $2,000): This high-end TV from TCL features a QD-Mini LED panel and the Google TV platform for access to thousands of streaming apps.
- Hisense UX 85-inch for $2,500 (save $1,500): This high-end TV from Hisense features 4.1.2CH multi-channel audio, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, and VRR support for console gaming.
- Samsung The Premiere ultra short throw laser projector for $2,000 (save $1,000): Get a cinema-quality experience at home with up to a 120-inch picture and 2,200 lumens of brightness.
- Hisense L5H 100-inch laser TV for $2500 (save $1300): With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, up to 2,700 lumens of brightness, and the Google TV platform, the Hisense L5H provides an excellent viewing experience without the need for a large projection room.
- Samsung The Frame 85-inch for $2600 (save $1700): This art-gallery-inspired TV provides excellent picture and sound quality and features an aesthetic design that turns your home theater into your personal art gallery.
- JVC DLA-NP5 4K projector for $4800 (save $1200): This home theater projector provides native 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and 40,000:1 contrast ratio for smooth motion and clean details.
- Hisense U76 100-inch for $2,300 (save $2,700 at Best Buy): This model is one of the largest TVs that Hisense offers, and one of the largest TVs, period. It supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience at home.
- TCL S5 85-inch for $800 (save $200): This budget-friendly big-screen TV uses the Google TV platform to give you access to thousands of streaming apps and Hey Google voice controls.
- TCL S2 32-inch for $100 (save $30): This budget-friendly TV provides a 720p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and the Google TV platform for streaming.
More Prime Day 2024 TV deals at Walmart
- Samsung S95C OLED 65-inch for $1,669 (save $1,630): Samsung's first OLED offers excellent picture quality along with object tracking sound, a solar-powered remote, and a Pantone-validated screen for incredible color accuracy.
- Samsung S90C OLED 65-inch for $1,598 (save $1,701): The little brother of the S95C, this OLED from Samsung offers the same Pantone Validated screen and object tracking sound at a more affordable price.
- Sylvox 75-inch full-sun outdoor TV for $3,999 (save $1,500): This outdoor smart TV is rated for full sun exposure, which means you can place it almost anywhere in your backyard.
- TCL S5 85-inch for $798 (save $602): An affordable big-screen TV from TCL that offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, a built-in subwoofer for bass-enhanced audio, and VRR support for console gaming.
- TCL Q6 QLED 85-inch for $748 (save $852): A high-quality yet budget-friendly QLED TV from TCL that offers Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual: X audio, and Bluetooth connectivity.
- Hisense U8K 100-inch for $2,798 (save $2,200): A high-end big-screen TV that offers up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision IQ support.
- Samsung The Frame 75-inch for $1,886 (save $1,113): This gallery-inspired TV from Samsung not only provides excellent picture and sound quality, but it also turns your living room or home theater into your personal art gallery with a built-in slideshow.
- Samsung QN900C 8K 65-inch for $2,599 (save $2,400 at Walmart): This next-gen TV offers four times the resolution of a 4K model and object tracking sound for an immersive experience.
- TCL Q6 QLED 98-inch for $1,998 (save $2,000 at Walmart): One of TCL's largest screens, and one of the largest TVs you can buy, period, is also one of the most affordable.
More Prime Day Samsung TV deals
- Samsung M70B 43-inch smart monitor for $350 (save $150): This smart screen from Samsung doubles as a computer monitor and TV, supporting streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu.
- Samsung Crystal UHD DU8000 75-inch for $850 (save $150): A budget-friendly big-screen TV from Samsung, featuring object tracking sound, Alexa voice controls, and a dedicated gaming hub.
- Samsung The Terrace partial sun 65-inch outdoor TV for $2,990 (save $2,009 at Walmart): A high-quality, outdoor smart TV from Samsung, suitable for partially sunny environments like covered porches and patios, shady decks, and gazebos.
- Samsung QN800C 8K 65-inch for $1,999 (save $1,500): This TV provides four times the resolution of a 4K model for next-gen detailing and color accuracy for streaming movies and shows and console gaming.
- Samsung QN90C 75-inch for $1,698 (save $1,601): Samsung's previous iteration of their flagship QLED TVs offers object-tracking sound, a dedicated gaming hub with cloud gaming support, and an anti-glare screen.
More Prime Day Sony TV deals
- Sony X85K 75-inch for $1,098 (save $300): This mid-range TV from Sony has a 120Hz refresh rate as well as support for Dolby Vision to give you smooth motion and enhanced picture quality.
- Sony Bravia 9 85-inch LED for $4,800 (save $700): One of Sony's newest TVs, featuring an anti-glare screen, support for both AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, and a studio-calibrated picture.
- Sony Bravia 8 OLED 65-inch for $2,300 (save $500): Sony's latest OLED TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and an IMAX enhanced picture mode.
- Sony Bravia XR X90L 85-inch for $1,998 (save $1,001): A mid-range big-screen TV from Sony that supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and VRR for console gaming.
More Prime Day LG TV deals
- LG C4 OLED 65-inch for $1797 (save $903): An updated version of LG's flagship OLED model has support for Nvidia G-Sync VRR for console gaming, Dolby Vision for enhanced contrast and detailing, and a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother motion.
- LG B4 OLED 77-inch for $2,500 (save $1,000): A more affordable OLED model from LG that offers the same signature picture and sound quality as its flagship cousins.
- LG 85 Series 65-inch for $1,000 (save $300): LG's mid-range TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, a suite of preloaded streaming apps, and built-in voice controls via Alexa.
- LG NanoCell75 65-inch for $500 (save $400): A budget-friendly LED TV from LG with built-in voice controls, HDR10 support, and support for Apple AirPlay2.
More Prime Day 2024 TV deals
- LG G3 OLED 83-inch for $4,497 (save $2,000 at B&H Photo): The latest version of LG's luxury OLED TV features AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync support and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.
- Furrion Aurora 55-inch partial sun outdoor TV for $1,699 (save $1,000 at B&H Photo): An outdoor smart TV meant for shady areas like covered patios and decks or gazebos.
- Samsung QE1D 85-inch for $1,600 (save $1,200 at Samsung): A new line of mid-range TVs from Samsung, built with dual LED panels for better color accuracy, object tracking sound, and a Pantone Validated screen.
- LG S80QR for $475 (save $572 at Amazon): This 5.1.3CH soundbar includes three rear speakers and a subwoofer for room-filling audio and Dolby Atmos support for virtual surround sound.
- Vizio 2.0 soundbar for $80 (save $20 at Amazon): Snag this Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar for under $100 at Amazon.
- Sony HTX8500 for $248 (save $152 at Amazon): This 2.1CH soundbar supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio for virtual surround sound and enhanced dialogue. A built-in subwoofer gives you deep bass tones for music.
- Tablo 4th gen over-the-air DVR and indoor TV antenna for $139 (save $21 with coupon at Amazon): This bundle includes a 35-mile range indoor TV antenna for over-the-air channels and a Tablo DVR for recording and replaying live sports, news, and more.
- Antennas Direct ClearStream 4Max for $180 (save $20 at Best Buy): This over-the-air TV antenna is designed to be used both indoors and outdoors for plenty of placement options and a splitter that supports up to 3 TVs.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day sale on July 16 and 17, 2024. Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart also are offering models from Samsung, Sony, and more at discounted prices this week.
Are TVs really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes! If you've been eyeing one of the Amazon Omni or Omni QLED TVs, you may be able to snag one at a steep discount. High-end models like LG or Sony OLED TVs are seeing markdowns, as well as big-screen options from Samsung, Hisense, and TCL.
Also: The best Fire TV deals for Prime Day
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
Not all discounts are created equal. For this list, I only chose TVs with a significant price markdown (at least 15%) and from reputable brands. I provided a range of options from high-end flagship models for customers looking to invest in a top-tier TV to budget-friendly choices if you're just looking for a second screen.
Are there different TV deals on Prime Day 2?
Some deals are set by brand manufacturers and cannot change from day to day, while others are set by individual retailers and may be subject to change. Make sure to check this list often to get the lowest price on TVs from Samsung, LG, TCL, and more.