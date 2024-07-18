X
The 71 best Prime Day TV deals still available

Another Amazon Prime Day is in the books, but you can still snag some of the highest-rated TVs out there right now from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more at great prices.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer
Amazon Fire TV Omni 75-inch | Save $350 at Amazon
An Amazon Fire TV Omni Series on a pink and purple background
Amazon Fire TV Omni 75-inch
Save $350 at Amazon
View now View at Amazon
TCL Q6 98-inch | Save $1,502 at Walmart
A TCL Q6 TV on a pink and orange background
TCL Q6 98-inch
Save $1,502 at Walmart
View now View at Walmart
Samsung The Terrace 65-inch | Save $2,009 at Walmart
A Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV on a green and blue background
Samsung The Terrace 65-inch
Save $2,009 at Walmart
View now View at Walmart

Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale is over, but you haven't missed your chance to pick up a new TV at a lower price. Whether you're looking to invest in a high-end OLED with best-in-class picture and sound quality, or you just want to pick up a cheap-but-reliable model for streaming or as a second screen, you can find deep discounts from brands like Samsung, Sony, and Hisense. You can also find a variety of screen sizes on sale, from a modest 48 inches to a truly cinematic 98 inches.

See at Amazon

To help you find the best deals on TVs after Prime Day, I gathered a list of current offerings from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. They won't last much longer.

Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates

Best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Amazon Fire TV Omni 75-inch

Save $350 at Amazon
An Amazon Fire TV Omni Series on a pink and purple background
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $700
  • Original price: $1,050

The Fire TV Omni is a mid-range TV from Amazon that uses the Fire TV platform to give you access to the entire Prime Video catalog, as well as thousands of other streaming apps. You can also download Alexa Skills to turn your TV into the ultimate entertainment hub.

View now at Amazon

TCL Q6 98-inch

Save $1,502 at Walmart
A TCL Q6 TV on a pink and orange background
TCL/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,498
  • Original price: $4,000

TCL is offering its newest mid-range TV in one of the largest size classes you can buy: 98 inches. It's also one of the most affordable on the market: it's almost 50% off at Walmart, bringing the price to just $2,500.

View now at Walmart

Samsung The Terrace 65-inch

Save $2,009 at Walmart
A Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV on a green and blue background
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,990
  • Original price: $4,999

This outdoor smart TV from Samsung is designed to withstand rain, dust, debris, and even insects to turn your backyard, deck, or patio into an outdoor entertainment space. This version is best suited for partially sunny areas like covered patios.

View now at Walmart

More Prime Day 2024 TV deals at Amazon

screenshot-2024-07-01-at-10-40-11am.png
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

More Prime Day 2024 TV deals at Best Buy

65 inch TCL QM8 Television
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

More Prime Day 2024 TV deals at Walmart

85-inch Sony X95L television
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

More Prime Day Samsung TV deals

Samsung OLED TV S90C
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

More Prime Day Sony TV deals

Sony X95L 85-inch Google smart TV
Rebecca Isaacs/ZDNET

More Prime Day LG TV deals

LG QNED90T TV
Kerry Wan/ZDNET

More Prime Day 2024 TV deals

Samsung S95D 77-inch OLED TV
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day sale on July 16 and July 17, 2024. Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are also offering models from Samsung, Sony, and more at discounted prices this week.

Are TVs really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Yes! If you've been eyeing one of the Amazon Omni or Omni QLED TVs, you may be able to snag one at a steep discount. High-end models like LG or Sony OLED TVs are seeing markdowns, as well as big-screen options from Samsung, Hisense, and TCL.

Also: The best Fire TV deals for Prime Day

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

Not all discounts are created equal. For this list, I only chose TVs with a significant price markdown (at least 15%) and from reputable brands. I provided a range of options from high-end flagship models for customers looking to invest in a top-tier TV to budget-friendly choices if you're just looking for a second screen.

Are there different TV deals on Prime Day 2?

Yes and no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning Deals -- are different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals can surface as often as every five minutes on the site. As always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with Lightning Deals offering a countdown to their expiration, and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). Many of the deals from Day 1 have remained live for Day 2, including TV deals.

