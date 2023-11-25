'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 85 best Black Friday TV deals you can still buy
Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is just getting started, and there are still tons of deals to be found. If you're in the market for a new TV, it's one of the best times of the year to buy one. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home theater or gift a TV to someone on your list, we've got you covered: I've sorted through all of the TV deals on offer from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers to help you find a great deal on a TV that perfectly fits your needs.
You'll find major discounts on OLED, QLED, and 8K models in a variety of sizes from Sony, Samsung, LG, and more during Black Friday 2023 -- including up to $5,000 off top-rated models that ZDNET's experts have reviewed. Read on for the best Black Friday TV deals still available.
Best Black Friday TV deals still live
- LG C3 OLED 77-inch: $2,497 (save $1,031 at Amazon)
- Samsung QN900C 85-inch: $5,500 (save $1,500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Q80C 98-inch: $4,998 (save $3,000 at B&H Photo)
- Sony X90L 98-inch: $7,798 (save $2,000 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung QN90C 85-inch: $2,798 (save $2,000 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung QN90A 98-inch: $9,998 (save $5,000 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung QN800C 85-inch: $4,000 (save $1,500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung QN85C 85-inch: $2,298 (save $1,500 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung S90C 83-inch: $3,498 (save $1,900 at B&H Photo)
- Sony A75L OLED 65-inch: $1,500 (save $1,100 at Best Buy)
- TCL S5 98-inch LED: $2,500 (save $2,500 at Best Buy)
Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals still available
- Sony A80L OLED 55 inch: $1,398 (save $502)
- Sony X80K 65-inch: $698 (save $300)
- Hisense U8K 55 inch: $698 (save $300)
- Hisense U7K 65 inch: $700 (save $350)
- LG B3 OLED 77-inch: $1,797 (save $500)
- Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen: $598 (save $200)
- LG QNED80 75-inch: $1,097 (save $400)
- LG QNED85 65-inch: $1,097 (save $703)
- Samsung The Frame 55-inch: $978 (save $520)
- Sony A75L OLED 65-inch: $1,498 (save $500)
- Samsung Q60C 75-inch: $998 (save $400)
- Samsung S95C OLED 77-inch: $3,598 (save $400)
- Samsung QN90C 65-inch: $1,698 (save $1,100)
- Samsung QN85C 75-inch: $1,798 (save $900)
- Samsung CU8000 85-inch: $1,198 (save $400)
- Samsung Q80C 98-inch: $4,998 (save $3,000)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 50-inch: $360 (save $120)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch: $590 (save $210)
Best Walmart Black Friday TV deals still available
- Samsung The Terrace 75-inch full sun outdoor TV: $7,985 (save $5,015)
- Samsung QN800C 85-inch 8K: $3,869 (save $2,130)
- Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED: $1,598 (save $1,701)
- Samsung The Frame 85-inch: $2,749 (save $1,548)
- Samsung Q70C 85-inch: $1,798 (save $1,000)
- Sony X93L 85-inch: $3,299 (save $1,200)
- Sony X90L 85-inch: $1,998 (save $1,000)
- Sony A80L 77-inch OLED: $2,698 (save $801)
- Samsung S95C 55-inch OLED: $1,794 (save $705)
- Furrion 55-inch partial sun outdoor TV: $1,098 (save $1,902)
- TCL QM8 65-inch: $898 (save $200)
- Sony X95K 85-inch: $3,588 (save $1,911)
- LG C3 OLED 77-inch: $2,479 (save $1,020)
- Samsung QN85C 75-inch: $1,769 (save $930)
- Samsung S95C OLED 77-inch: $3,100 (save $1,400)
- Samsung Q80C 65-inch: $998 (save $501)
- Samsung QN90C 55-inch: $1,398 (save $600)
- LG G3 OLED 77-inch: $3,479 (save $518)
- Samsung QN900C 65-inch 8K: $3,194 (save $1,805)
Top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals still available
- Samsung QN800B 85-inch 8K: $2,500 (save $650)
- Samsung QN85C 85 inch: $2,300 (save $500)
- Samsung Q80C 85 inch: $2,000 (save $300)
- Samsung S89C 77 inch: $2,000 (save $1,600)
- Sony X90L 85 inch: $2,000 (save $800)
- LG B3 65-inch OLED: $1,300 (save $700)
- Samsung S90C 65 inch: $1,600 (save $500)
- Samsung Q70C 85-inch: $1,800 (save $200)
- Hisense U8K 85-inch: $1,800 (save $1,200)
- LG C3 65-inch OLED: $1,600 (save $500)
- LG QNED90 86-inch: $1,700 (save $600)
- LG A2 48-inch OLED: $550 (save $750)
- TCL QM8 65-inch: $900 (save $400)
- Sony X90L 85-inch: $2,000 (save $800)
- TCL Q5 55-inch: $230 (save $220)
- LG UR7800 86-inch: $900 (save $350)
- Samsung CU7000 85-inch: $898 (save $402)
- Hisense A76K 75-inch: $530 (save $370)
Best B&H Photo Black Friday TV deals still available
- Samsung The Terrace 75-inch outdoor TV: $9,498 (save $3,500)
- Samsung QN900C 65-inch 8K: $3,298 (save $1,700)
- LG B3 65-inch OLED: $1,297 (save $1,100)
- Samsung Q70C 85-inch: $1,798 (save $1,000)
- Sony Bravia XR Z9K 85-inch 8K: $6,998 (save $1,000)
- Samsung S90C 65-inch: $1,598 (save $1,000)
- Samsung The Frame 85-inch: $3,298 (save $1,000)
- LG G3 OLED 65-inch: $2,297 (save $1,000)
- LG QNED85 86-inch: $1,997 (save $1,000)
- Samsung Q70C 85-inch: $1,798 (save $1,000)
- Samsung QN90C 65-inch: $1,698 (save $1,100)
- LG C3 OLED 83-inch: $3,997 (save $1,300)
- Samsung QN85C 85-inch: $2,298 (save $1,500)
- Samsung Q60C 85-inch: $1,498 (save $800)
More top Black Friday TV deals
- Current price: $5,500
- Regular price: $7,000
The Samsung QN900C is a great way to future-proof your home theater with its native 8K resolution. This gives you four times the resolution as a 4K model and 16 times that of a 1080p TV. You'll also get support for object tracking sound as well as Dolby Atmos, Alexa, and Hey Google voice controls built-in, and a preloaded suite of popular apps so you can start streaming right out of the box.
- Current price: $4998
- Regular price: $7998
If you're looking for a truly impressive big-screen TV, you can save $3,000 on the 98-inch Samsung Q80C. It uses object tracking sound and Dolby Atmos to create 3D virtual surround sound that follows the on-screen action.
- Current price: $2,798
- Regular price: $4,798
The Samsung QN90C is the brand's flagship QLED model, featuring Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound for a more immersive experience, as well as an updated Neo QLED panel for better color accuracy and a brighter image compared to previous models. You'll also get AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR support for console gaming, a 120Hz refresh rate, and access to free, live TV with the Samsung TV Plus app.
- Current price: $7998
- Regular price: $9998
The Sony X90L is an excellent choice for both brand loyalists and anyone looking for an impressive big-screen TV. It works with Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound, while the adaptive calibrated mode automatically adjusts picture settings for the best viewing experience.
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. This year, in 2023, Black Friday falls on November 24. And don't worry if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in-person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This is typically known as the Cyber 5 event, with each day having a loose theme for sales purposes: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday (for shopping at local stores), Cyber Sunday/Monday (focusing on internet retailers like Amazon), and Giving Tuesday (focusing on charitable donations).
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best TV?
My choice for the best TV overall is the Samsung QN90C for its 120Hz refresh rate, object tracking sound and Dolby Atmos support, dedicated gaming hub, and wide range of screen sizes. The Neo QLED panel is capable of producing over 1 billion colors while 4K resolution enhances details for more lifelike images. You'll also get built-in voice controls with Alexa, Bixby, or Hey Google.
What are the best Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
