'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
With every new week comes more deals, and if you've been waiting for a TV, Best Buy has you covered. Today only, Best Buy slashed the prices across a lot of their TVs - namely, the Roku TV line.
Whether you're shopping for a smaller TV that fits into an apartment space or decking out your new living room with a fancy TV worthy of a Marvel movie, a Roku TV will combine your streaming and your TV needs into one neatly packaged bundle.
Be sure to check out our best TV deals at Best Buy today.
This 50-inch TV offers up to 4K UHD plus all the smart Roku features you've come to appreciate in a smart TV. The TV uses HDR to bring a lifelike viewing experience to your TV, and you can use either the Roku Mobile App or Voice search with Google Assistant or Alexa to work the TV if you happen to misplace the remote.
For less than $200, you can score a 40-inch TCL smart TV. It features 1080p resolution for stunning HD images on the screen, and you can view it from up to 178-degree viewing angles. A built-in V chip makes it easy to run parental controls for kids, too.
Want a fancy QLED TV instead? No worries, TCL dropped the price on their Class 6-series by $100. It comes packed with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG to offer striking contracts and a beautiful image on the 55-inch screen. It also comes with AiPQ engine that optimizes color, contrast, and clarity. Gamers will also enjoy the Auto Game Mode and the Game Studio Plus to bring smooth action to the screen.
Perfect for a large living room or even a home movie theater, the 65-inch TCL UHD Roku TV uses a sleek metal finish that's perfect for mounting or setting on a TV stand. With FullView, you'll get edge-to-edge TV viewing, and you can enjoy beautiful picture with the Ultra HD resolution. Plus, it utilizes 4K upscaling for your favorite films and shows.