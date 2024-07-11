'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 47 best early Prime Day gaming deals
While we usually see some of the best gaming deals around the holiday season, Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is another great opportunity to save big on everything from games and accessories to consoles and PCs. And though you might have to wait until the sale officially kicks off next week to find what you really want, Amazon is offering early deals already, and other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are having their own sales events, too.
This means that if you're willing to be patient and keep an eye on multiple retailers, you can potentially snag a great discount on a new Nintendo Switch OLED, games you've had on your wishlist for ages, and accessories like external hard drives, controllers, and charging stations. To help you find the very best deals, I've compiled a list of items from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to help you find the deepest discounts.
Best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $275 (save $75 at Walmart): The latest iteration of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED display for better color accuracy, detailing, and contrast while in handheld mode.
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con pair in neon purple and neon orange for $57 (save $23 at Walmart): A replacement or supplementary pair of Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch in orange and purple.
- Arcade1Up The Simpsons with riser and stool for $550 (save $150 at Walmart): This re-release captures all the fun and nostalgia of 16-bit arcade gaming, without the need for a constant supply of quarters.
- Xbox Series S 512GB plus 2TB expansion drive for $550 (save $110 at Best Buy): This bundle includes the digital-only Xbox Series S console and a 2TB external hard drive for expanded storage and large game libraries.
- Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD for $180 (save $280 at Best Buy): This high-end internal SSD is designed for the PS5 and includes a heatsink to prevent damage.
- Microsoft Xbox Elire Series 2 wireless controller for $145 (save $35 at Walmart): A high-end wireless controller for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
- WD Black D10 12TB external hard drive for $270 (save $125 at Best Buy): A truly gigantic external storage drive for extensive digital game libraries on console or PC.
- Asus ROG Strix desktop for $2600 (save $1,700 at Best Buy): This gaming desktop is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 CPU, 32GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, and 2TB HDD.
- Lenovo Legion 16 gaming laptop for $1,100 (save $1,120 at Walmart): This gaming laptop from Lenovo features a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 resolution display as well as a 14-hour battery life and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.
- LG UltraGear 39-inch OLED curved monitor for $900 (save $600 at Best Buy): This gaming monitor features a refresh rate of 240Hz, a 0.03ms response time, and support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync VRR.
- Current price: $2,600
- Original price: $4,300
This gaming desktop is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 Series CPU, 32GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, and a 2TB HDD for all the power, performance, and storage you need for your game library.
- Current price: $1,100
- Original price: $2,220
The Lenovo Legion has a 16-inch display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate for better detailing and smoother motion. It also has a 14-hour battery life, letting you work and game all day before you need to plug in.
- Current price: $550
- Original price: $660
This bundle includes the digital-only Xbox Series S console with 512GB of internal storage, a controller, and a 2TB Seagate expansion card for plenty of storage space for an all-digital game library.
- Current price: $274
- Original price: $350
The latest version of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED screen for better contrast, detailing, and color accuracy while in handheld mode. Please note that this is a Japanese import version of the console.
Early Prime Day 2024 PlayStation 5 deals
- System Shock for PlayStation 5 for $30 (save $10): A full remake of the sci-fi classic on the PlayStation 5. Explore a derelict space station and fight against an AI gone mad.
- Call of Duty Vanguard standard edition for $25 (save $45 at Best Buy): A new, WWII-based entry in the iconic Call of Duty franchise takes you from the Pacific Theater to Stalingrad, France, North Africa, and beyond.
- The Crew Motorfest standard edition for $35 (save $35 at Best Buy): This open-world racing game drops you off in beautiful O'ahu, Hawai'i to take part in races, themed seasonal events, and more.
- Assassin's Creed Mirage standard edition for $25 (save $25): Assassin's Creed returns to the Middle East with the story of Basim, a thief in 9th-century Baghdad as he uncovers secrets about the Hidden Ones and becomes a Master Assassin.
- Octopath Traveler II for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): This follow-up to the smash hit Octopath Traveler drops players into an all-new story with new friends, enemies, and challenges.
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown standard edition for $25 (save $25): In a return-to-form for the series, players take on the role of Sargon, using his time-manipulation powers as well as his sword and acrobat skills to unlock new super abilities and explore the environment.
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition for $30 (save $40 at Best Buy): Rule the high seas as a solo adventurer or with friends in this pirate-based action RPG adventure.
- Persona 5 Royale 1 More Edition for $87 (save $33 at Best Buy): Along with the base game, you'll also receive tons of DLC, a collectible steel book, a grimoire art frame collectible, an arcana tarot deck, and 15-inch laptop bag.
- WD Black SN850P 2TB SSD for $210 (save $60 at Best Buy): This internal M.2 SSD features 2TB of storage as well as a read and write speed of up to 7300 and 6600Mb/s, respectively.
Early Prime Day Xbox Series X|S deals
- Lies of P for $40 (save $20 at Best Buy): Take control of Pinocchio in this dark and gritty Soulslike game to discover Geppetto's secrets and rid the world of monsters.
- Far Cry 6 standard edition for $15 (save $25 at Best Buy): The 6th entry in the Far Cry series takes players to a tropical paradise threatened by political revolution.
- Ori and the Blind Forest Digital Definitive Edition for $24 (save $16 at Best Buy): This bundle includes a digital download code for the Definitive Edition of Ori and the Blind Forest as well as a plushy toy.
- Persona 3 Reload Collector's Edition for $171 (save $29 at Best Buy): This bundle includes the Personal 3 Reload base game, DLC pass, artbook, 2-disc soundtrack, and Aigis figure statue.
- Monster Hunter Rise standard edition for $16.50 (save $23.50 at Best Buy): A digital download tor the Monster Hunter Rise game on Xbox Series X|S.
- Seagate 1TB expansion card for $150 (save $50 at Best Buy): This external hard drive gives you 1TB of extra storage, making it great for bigger libraries or larger game downloads.
- Hori Alpha tournament grade fighting stick for $169 (save $31 at Best Buy): A high-end, arcade-style controller for hardcore fans of fighting games.
- Elden Ring for $35 (save $25 at Walmart): The studio that brought you Dark Souls and Bloodborne has a new world with bigger threats and deeper mysteries to unravel.
Early Prime Day 2024 Nintendo Switch Deals
- Super Mario Maker 2 for $30 (save $30 at Walmart): A follow-up to the smash-hit level creator for the Wii U and 3DS features 100 pre-made stages and thousands of assets for creating your dream Super Mario levels.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder for $45 (save $15 at Walmart): The newest mainline Mario game introduces new power-ups like the Bubble Fire Flower, Drill Hat, and Elephant Fruit as well as a badge system for customizing your playstyle.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $55 (save $14 at Walmart): The sequel to the award-winning Breath of the Wild has Link returning to Hyrule and a realm of mysterious floating islands to investigate a new evil that threatens the kingdom.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $50 (save $10 at Walmart): Everyone's favorite kart racing game is back with all-new courses and updated versions of old favorites from previous platforms like the GBA, SNES, and N64.
- Switch Pro Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Edition controller for $74 (save $25 at Walmart): The Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch is laid out more like a traditional gamepad, making genres like first-person shooters and RPGs easier to play. This version features a red, black, and green design in homage to the game Xenoblade Chronicles 2.
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con pair in neon red and neon blue for $61 (save $19 at Walmart): A replacement or supplementary pair of Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch in bright red and blue.
Early Prime Day 2024 PC gaming deals
- Amazon Luna wireless controller for $40 (save $30 at Amazon): This wireless controller is designed exclusively for Amazon's cloud gaming service, Luna. It supports Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, FireOS, and ChromeOS devices.
- Logitech G815 LightSync mechanical keyboard for $140 (save $60 at Amazon): Made with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and low profile tactile, linear, or clicky switches, the G815 is a tough but sleek gaming keyboard for Windows and macOS.
- SteelSeries Apex 5 hybrid mechanical keyboard for $77 (save $23 at Amazon): This gaming keyboard uses both membrane and mechanical switches to provide durability and performance for a variety of game genres.
- Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless gaming keyboard for $120 (save $60 at Amazon): A compact, mechanical gaming keyboard that's perfect for smaller desks and travel.
- Samsung 990 Evo 1TB SSD for $79 (save $81 at Amazon): This internal M.2 SSD gives you 1TB of storage and read/write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s.
- Asus ROG 45L gaming desktop for $2,800 (save $900 at Best Buy): This gaming desktop is built with a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 2TB HDD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU.
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme gaming desktop for $2200 (save $550 at Best Buy): This rig is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card
- Alienware m16 gaming laptop for $1,900 (save $800 at Best Buy): This laptop features a 16-inch, 2560x1600 display that also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth motion, even during fast-paced sequences.
- Razer Blade 15 for $2,960 (save $740 at Best Buy): This laptop is capable of pulling double duty as a mobile gaming rig and content creation workstation with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 1440p display, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.
- Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED 49-inch monitor for $1,200 (save $600 at Best Buy): This monitor uses an OLED panel for incredible color accuracy, enhanced detailing, and better contrast.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon is having its annual Prime Day sale on July 16th and 17th, 2024. While you'll have to wait until the official dates for most sale prices to take effect, if you keep an eye on Amazon and other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, you can snag great deals beforehand and even after the Prime Day sale sends.
Are gaming devices and accessories really cheaper on Prime Day?
Most gaming items go on sale at steep discounts around the end-of-year holiday season, but if you're willing to be patient and keep tabs on multiple retailers, you can grab everything from physical or digital games and controllers to external hard drives, gaming monitors, and even console bundles.
You can also save big during other summer sales events like the Steam Summer Sale (which ends today at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern), PlayStation's Essential Picks and Games Under $15 sales, and Microsoft offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for both PC and console for just $1 for the first 14 days. Many developers and publishers offer rolling sales and discounts throughout the year on storefronts like Steam, Epic, and Origin. So make sure to check your wishlist often to see if you can snag a few games at a discount. And if you're looking to pick up new, or at least new-to-you accessories like controllers, don't be afraid to pick up a pre-owned or refurbished model.
Used hardware can still be a great value, as long as you practice due diligence and make sure to read all descriptions of the item's condition and any warranty or return/exchange terms in case you run into issues. Also make sure that when you're buying pre-owned, that you're not buying third-party accessories as you'll have a harder time finding replacement parts or even a reliable customer service as some brands may now be defunct.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
Discounts and sales on gaming consoles, computers, and accessories can feel like they're very few and far between. And sometimes feels like when you do find a discount, it's not much better than paying full price. I only chose items that offered a significant (15 percent or more) discount or items that rarely go on sale, such as Nintendo games and consoles. I also chose accessories and peripherals from trusted, reputable brands with verified customer support and warranties.