The 26 best Nintendo deals for Amazon Prime Day
Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to offering any sort of coupons, discounts, or sales events -- especially when it comes to digital games. However, if you're willing to do a little research and be very, very patient, it's possible to snag everything from replacement charging docks and Joy-Cons to storage cases and games.
While we'll have to wait and see if there will be any significant Nintendo discounts during Amazon Prime Day, which runs next Tuesday through Wednesday, Best Buy and Walmart are already offering great deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories. I've gathered an extensive list of the best deals I could find so far, after comparing prices across multiple retailers and discount alert sites to ensure that you're getting the best deals possible.
Best early Nintendo deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $251 (save $54 at Walmart): This bundle includes a travel-friendly Switch Lite console in turquoise, a 64GB microSD memory card, and physical copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.
- Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con for $300 (save $129 at Walmart): This Nintendo Switch console features a 7-inch OLED screen for better color accuracy, contrast, and detailing while in handheld mode.
- Super Mario Maker 2 for $45 (save $15 at Best Buy): Design your very own Super Mario levels to challenge friends and family, or share them online with other players to see who can create the most unique levels.
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for $10 (save $30 at Best Buy): This bundle includes both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Prequel as well as hundreds of hours of additional content.
- Persona 5 Tactica for $30 (save $30 at Best Buy): This spin-off of Persona 5 features the Phantom Thieves in a brand-new story that travels across time and space as they battle new enemies and meet new allies.
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for $77 (save $33 at Best Buy): The newest entry in the iconic fighting game franchise, Mortal Kombat, features an all-new fighting system and fatalities as well as 6 new playable characters, 5 new Kameo characters, early access to DLC characters, in-game currency, and a Jean-Claude Van Damme cosmetic skin for Johnny Cage.
- HyperX Cloud III wired headset for $79 (save $21 at Best Buy): This gaming headset connects to your Nintendo Switch via 3.5mm AUX and features DTS Headphones:X audio support for enhanced dialogue and in-game music. It also has an integrated microphone for in-game chat or Discord voice calls.
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con in pastel pink and yellow for $65 (save $15 at Walmart): Looking to change up your Switch's color scheme, or just need extra controllers? You can pick up an official pair of Joy-Cons in pastel pink and yellow at Walmart for $15 off.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $56 (save $13 at Walmart): Link is back in an all-new adventure in the smash-hit sequel to Breath of the Wild. Create vehicles and weapons and solve puzzles with the new building system.
- Super Mario RPG for $40 (save $20 at Walmart): The SNES classic gets a remake for the Nintendo Switch with an all-new Breezy difficulty mode for RPG newbies and story-focused players, as well as a more complex combat system.
- Current price: $251
- Original price: $305
This bundle includes a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite console as well as a physical copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and a 64GB microSD memory card. The Switch Lite is can only be used in handheld mode, making it perfect for gamers who prefer to play on-the-go.
- Current price: $300
- Original price: $429
The latest iteration of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED screen for enhanced color accuracy, detailing, and contrast while being used in handheld mode. It also features 64GB of internal storage for downloading games and backing up saved files.
- Current price: $45
- Original price: $60
Super Mario Maker 2 is the follow-up to the popular level-designer for the Nintendo 3DS, allowing you to create custom stages to challenge friends and family. Or you can upload them to share with the online community.
- Current price: $30
- Original price: $60
The Phantom Thieves take on an all-new adventure in Persona 5 Tactica. The game takes place during the events of Persona 5, sending the Phantom Thieves to a new dimension suffering under a tyrant. They battle across time and space to free both the real world and the new dimension from oppression.
- Current price: $77
- Original price: $110
Mortal Kombat 1 is a soft reboot of the beloved fighting game franchise. It features an all-new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities for newcomers and old fans alike. The Premium Edition gives you access to 11 new characters, early access to DLC, in-game currency, and a Jean-Claude Van Damme cosmetic skin for Johnny Cage.
More early Prime Day 2024 Nintendo deals
- Nintendo Switch Lite with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $220 (save $70 at Walmart): This bundle includes a Switch Lite console in grey along with a physical copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
- Refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED with white Joy-Con for $300 (save $50 at Best Buy): This OLED Nintendo Switch has been refurbished by Best Buy's Geek Squad and comes with a certification that the console is in good working order.
- Sonic Mania for $8 (save $12 at Best Buy): This loving nod to the 16-bit era of Sonic and his friends has players racing through all-new levels with unique abilities to discover secrets, free the Flickies and defeat Dr. Eggman.
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for $45 (save $15 at Best Buy): This is an updated and improved port of the original Wii title with enhanced graphics for the Nintendo Switch.
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection for $29 (save $11 at Best Buy): This collection brings together all three of Ezio Auditore's games into a single bundle, letting you explore Renaissance Italy and team up with historical figures to thwart the Templars.
- Red Dead Redemption for $35 (save $15 at Best Buy): Play as John Marston in the prequel to RDR 2 (2018) as he travels the American West to hunt down a gang of criminals and former friends. It also includes the Undead Nightmare content pack which pits players against hordes of zombies.
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for $31 (save $29 at Best Buy): This real-time strategy game is a spin-off of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, allowing you to build armies and develop strategies for taking on hundreds of enemies.
- PowerA enhanced wireless controller for $39 (save $21 at Best Buy): This is a third-party, pro-style controller for the Nintendo Switch. It offers a more traditional, gamepad-style design to make playing certain game genres like shooters and platformers easier.
- Asus ROG Delta S wired headset for $169 (save $31 at Best Buy): This gaming headset features an AI-enhanced, noise-canceling microphone for crystal clear chat as well as a lightweight design and RGB lighting to show off your personal style.
- Super Bomberman R 2 for $25 (save $25 at Amazon): This is a Mario Party-like game featuring several game modes like party games, tower defense, a battle royale, and even a level editor for creating custom maps.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder for $48 (save $11.50 at Walmart): Mario's latest adventure features a huge cast of characters, new power-ups, and an all-new badge system for creating custom playstyles and finding hidden secrets.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon is running its Prime Day sale on July 16 and 17, 2024. While you may have to wait for some deals to go live, other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and even Nintendo itself are running similar sales and promotional deals right now.
Are Nintendo consoles and games really cheaper on Prime Day?
Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to any sort of deal, sale, or markdown, especially when it comes to digital games. However, savvy shoppers can keep an eye on deal alert message boards and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to catch one-off markdowns and extended sales events.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
Not all deals are created equal. And not every product on sale is worth your time or attention. I checked sale prices across several retailers to find the best deals on everything from physical and digital games to charging cables, controllers, and storage solutions. I only chose accessory products from reputable brands and games from well-known developers and publishers. I also took customer reviews into account to verify quality and value.