The 30 best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but you don't have to wait to save big on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer
Sony Bravia XR X90L | Save $3,000 at Best Buy
Sony Bravia X90L TV with bright flowers on screen
Sony Bravia XR X90L
Save $3,000 at Best Buy
View now View at Best Buy
Amazon Fire TV Omni 75-inch | Save $350 at Amazon
An Amazon Fire TV Omni Series on a pink and purple background
Amazon Fire TV Omni 75-inch
Save $350 at Amazon
View now View at Amazon
TCL Q6 98-inch | Save $1,502 at Walmart
A TCL Q6 TV on a pink and orange background
TCL Q6 98-inch
Save $1,502 at Walmart
View now View at Walmart
Samsung The Terrace 65-inch | Save $2,009 at Walmart
A Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV on a green and blue background
Samsung The Terrace 65-inch
Save $2,009 at Walmart
View now View at Walmart

Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale is a great time to pick up a new TV at a great price. Whether you're looking to invest in a high-end OLED with best-in-class picture and sound quality, or you just want to pick up a cheap-but-reliable model for streaming or as a second screen, you can find deep discounts from brands like Samsung, Sony, and Hisense. You can also find a variety of screen sizes on sale, from modest 48-inch to truly cinematic 98-inches. 

See at Amazon

To help you find the best deals on TVs ahead of the official Prime Day sale, I gathered a list of current offerings from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

Best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Sony Bravia XR X90L

Save $3,000 at Best Buy
Sony Bravia X90L TV with bright flowers on screen
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $5,000
  • Original price: $8,000

One of Sony's flagship OLED TVs is almost half off at Best Buy. It offers signature OLED picture quality with a 120Hz refresh rate and DTS Digital Surround audio.

Also: This Sony Bravia is the best TV you've never heard of. Here's why you might want to buy one

View now at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Omni 75-inch

Save $350 at Amazon
An Amazon Fire TV Omni Series on a pink and purple background
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $700
  • Original price: $1,050

The Fire TV Omni is a mid-range TV from Amazon that uses the Fire TV platform to give you access to the entire Prime Video catalog, as well as thousands of other streaming apps. You can also download Alexa Skills to turn your TV into the ultimate entertainment hub. 

View now at Amazon

TCL Q6 98-inch

Save $1,502 at Walmart
A TCL Q6 TV on a pink and orange background
TCL/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,498
  • Original price: $4,000

TCL is offering its newest mid-range TV in one of the largest size classes you can buy: 98 inches. It's also one of the most affordable on the market: it's almost 50% off at Walmart, bringing the price to just $2,500.

View now at Walmart

Samsung The Terrace 65-inch

Save $2,009 at Walmart
A Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV on a green and blue background
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,990
  • Original price: $4,999

This outdoor smart TV from Samsung is designed to withstand rain, dust, debris, and even insects to turn your backyard, deck, or patio into an outdoor entertainment space. This version is best suited for partially sunny areas like covered patios.

View now at Walmart

More early Prime Day 2024 TV deals at Amazon

screenshot-2024-07-01-at-10-40-11am.png
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

More early Prime Day 2024 TV deals at Best Buy

65 inch TCL QM8 Television
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

More early Prime Day 2024 TV deals at Walmart

85-inch Sony X95L television
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day sale on July 16th and 17th, 2024. While you might have to wait until the official sale for most discounts to go live on TVs, retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are offering models from Samsung, Sony, and more at discounted prices.

Are TVs really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Yes! Especially if you've been eyeing one of the Amazon Omni or Omni QLED TVs, you may be able to snag one at a steep discount. High-end models like LG or Sony OLED TVs may also see markdowns, as well as big-screen options from Samsung, Hisense, and TCL.

Also: The best Fire TV deals for Prime Day

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

Not all discounts are created equal. For this list, I only chose TVs with a significant price markdown (at least 15%) and from reputable brands. I provided a range of options from high-end flagship models for customers looking to invest in a top-tier TV to budget-friendly choices if you're just looking for a second screen.

